HDFC Life declares ₹4,102 Crore bonus for policyholders

HDFC Life has announced a bonus of ₹4,102 Crore for its policyholders. The bonus was approved in its meeting held on April 17th, 2025.

As per the reports, this is the highest-ever bonus declared by the company on its participating policies. This shall benefit over 21.90 Lakh policyholders.

The company said that this milestone becomes more momentous as it coincides with HDFC Life’s 25 years of journey.

Out of the total bonus declared, the company shall pay ₹3,232 Crore to policies in the current financial year as part of survival or maturity payouts. It also stated that the balance amount shall accrue as benefits. It will pay these benefits on maturity in subsequent financial years.

The annual bonus declared by the life insurance business almost doubled every four years, reflecting the company’s consistent growth in with-profits fund performance and value of policyholders.

Since its incorporation, the company has declared a cumulative dividend of ₹22,500 Crore across all eligible participating policies.

Eshwari Murugan, Appointed Actuary of the company commented that this the highest-ever bonus declared by HDFC Life over 25 years. Policy bonuses like this are a long-term reward for policyholders. As the company completes 25 years of journey, it remains committed to its promise to provide value to all its stakeholders.

With its customer-centric approach, the company plans to continue its journey of securing lives and achieving the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com