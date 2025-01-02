HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,150.94
2,152.55
2,115.94
2,022.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,500.8
10,834.26
13,369.97
6,614.81
Net Worth
14,651.74
12,986.81
15,485.91
8,637.72
Minority Interest
Debt
950
950
600
600
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15,601.74
13,936.81
16,085.91
9,237.72
Fixed Assets
1,572.15
1,025.84
983.65
597.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,91,063.77
2,38,136.27
2,03,529.51
1,73,582.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2,78,563.42
-2,26,361.94
-1,89,513.81
-1,65,977.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8,341.9
7,623.43
4,789.53
4,366.58
Sundry Creditors
-3,597.43
-4,118.87
-2,792.61
-2,271.6
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,83,307.89
-2,29,866.5
-1,91,510.73
-1,68,072.41
Cash
1,529.24
1,136.65
1,086.55
1,035.56
Total Assets
15,601.74
13,936.82
16,085.9
9,237.72
