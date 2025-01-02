iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Corporate Actions

600.45
(0.12%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:22 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 21 Jun, 2024

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Apr, 2024

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

HDFC Life Insur.: Related News

HDFC Life Faces ₹152.87 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

HDFC Life Faces ₹152.87 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

2 Jan 2025|09:10 AM

These orders are regarding short reversal of input tax credit on common services associated with exempted supplies and excess claim of input tax credit under the reverse charge mechanism

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

25 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

HDFC Life Insurance to finalise terms of ₹2,000 Crore issue

HDFC Life Insurance to finalise terms of ₹2,000 Crore issue

25 Sep 2024|12:16 PM

The Capital Raising Committee will decide on the exact terms and conditions for the debt issuance at its next meeting.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

IRDAI slaps ₹2 Crore fine on HDFC Life for regulatory violations

IRDAI slaps ₹2 Crore fine on HDFC Life for regulatory violations

2 Aug 2024|03:50 PM

This penalty follows an onsite inspection by IRDAI in September 2020, which reviewed the company's operations for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HDFC Life Insurance Q1FY25 net profit up by 15% y-o-y

HDFC Life Insurance Q1FY25 net profit up by 15% y-o-y

16 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

The company intends to raise ₹2,000 Crore via non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches. This will be done in a private placement.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

