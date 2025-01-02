HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on Board Meeting scheduled to be held on April 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024) outcome of the Board meeting held on April 18, 2024 1. Financial Results The audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), a copy of the audited financial results together with the reports of the Joint Statutory Auditors thereon is enclosed. Please note that M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP and M/s G. M. Kapadia & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on the standalone and consolidated financial statements. 2. Final Dividend Recommended final dividend of ? 2/- per equity share of face value of ?10 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the final dividend shall be Friday, June 21, 2024. The payment of final dividend will be made on or after July 20, 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source at applicable rate. 3. 24th Annual General Meeting 24th AGM of the Company will be held on Monday, July 15, 2024, through video-conferencing. Other relevant details in this regards would be provided in the AGM notice, which will be issued in due course. 4. Formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2024 Formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme viz., HDFC Life Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2024 with the authority to create and grant from time to time, in one or more tranches, not exceeding 6,10,370 employee stock options exercisable into 6,10,370 equity shares of face value of ? 10 each of the Company, to the eligible employees of the Company in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be necessary. 5. Alteration of Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company Alteration of AOA, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing AGM, in order to interalia carry out following changes: a) to remove references of erstwhile foreign promoter i.e. Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited (presently know as abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited), pursuant to their reclassification from the promoter to public category in accordance with Regulation 31A of the SEBI Listing Regulations effective from December 13, 2023, on account of sale of their entire stake in the Company; b) to make necessary modifications to incorporate the necessary references to HDFC Bank Limited in place of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, erstwhile promoter of the Company; and c) certain other modifications to give effect to the regulatory changes. The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) of the Company has been reviewed by Milliman Advisors LLP, report of the same is enclosed herewith as Annexure. The meeting of the Board commenced at 12:05 p.m. and concluded at 1:55 p.m. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)