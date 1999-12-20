Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Reg G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Auto
Launch Date
: 04-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Daylynn Pinto
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 476.44
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.248
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.65
4.66
-11.12
-18.69
-1.51
-
-
18.86
|Category Avg
-0.96
4.13
-10.93
-18.61
0.19
22
34.25
10.81
|Category Best
-0.3
4.79
-9.05
-15.78
5.04
22.71
35.03
23.95
|Category Worst
-1.93
3.13
-12.68
-21.6
-3.65
21.3
33.47
-14.68
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|11.94
|220000
|56.87
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|11.53
|46000
|54.95
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|6.51
|500000
|31.03
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|6.10
|79000
|29.08
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|5.01
|9000
|23.88
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.70
|50000
|22.38
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|4.01
|40000
|19.09
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|3.27
|90000
|15.56
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.49
|15000
|11.85
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.33
|500000
|11.10
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|2.21
|1000
|10.53
|Equity
|L G Balakrishnan
|Auto Components
|2.14
|85000
|10.20
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|2.06
|217000
|9.79
|Equity
|Lumax Industries
|Auto Components
|1.97
|40000
|9.40
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.81
|30000
|8.60
|Equity
|Rane Holdings
|Finance
|1.76
|70000
|8.40
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.74
|700000
|8.30
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.73
|100000
|8.25
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|1.70
|100000
|8.10
|Equity
|Sandhar Tech
|Auto Components
|1.59
|220000
|7.56
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.46
|200000
|6.95
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|1.38
|1400000
|6.58
|Equity
|Mayur Uniquoters
|Consumer Durables
|1.38
|140000
|6.55
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.28
|60000
|6.09
|Equity
|JK Tyre & Indust
|Auto Components
|1.28
|230000
|6.09
|Equity
|Blue Dart Expres
|Transport Services
|1.26
|10000
|5.99
|Equity
|Automotive Axles
|Auto Components
|1.20
|35000
|5.73
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|1.11
|750000
|5.26
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.08
|14000
|5.16
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.05
|150000
|5.01
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|1.01
|807500
|4.83
|Equity
|GNA Axles
|Auto Components
|0.53
|85000
|2.54
|Equity
|Subros
|Auto Components
|0.47
|39118
|2.23
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|9.08
|0
|43.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.29
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.23
|0
|-1.20
