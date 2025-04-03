SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Auto
Launch Date
: 17-May-2024
Fund Manager
: Tanmaya Desai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5036.52
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.5319
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment
SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.93
3.13
-12.17
-21.6
-
-
-
-14.68
|Category Avg
-0.96
4.13
-10.93
-18.61
0.19
22
34.25
10.81
|Category Best
-0.3
4.79
-9.05
-15.78
5.04
22.71
35.03
23.95
|Category Worst
-1.93
3.13
-12.68
-21.6
-3.65
21.3
33.47
-14.68
SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|19.50
|3800000
|982.33
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|12.33
|520000
|621.18
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|6.16
|5000000
|310.32
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|5.66
|1280000
|284.86
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|5.12
|540000
|257.77
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|4.12
|17500000
|207.53
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|3.92
|4000000
|197.56
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|3.90
|750000
|196.17
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|3.26
|150000
|164.12
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|3.22
|360000
|162.06
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|3.03
|1500000
|152.47
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|2.84
|1280000
|143.18
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.80
|816326
|141.21
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|2.62
|1600000
|132.14
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|2.60
|1400000
|130.74
|Equity
|Happy Forgings
|Industrial Products
|2.34
|1400000
|118.05
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.88
|120000
|94.83
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.82
|300000
|91.83
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.62
|330000
|81.64
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|1.31
|14000000
|65.80
|Equity
|Gabriel India
|Auto Components
|1.29
|1400000
|64.94
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|1.23
|350000
|61.80
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.92
|125531
|46.32
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|0.84
|300000
|42.43
|Equity
|Alicon Cast.
|Auto Components
|0.81
|540000
|40.77
|Equity
|Sundaram Clayton
|Auto Components
|0.79
|204000
|39.70
|Equity
|Automotive Axles
|Auto Components
|0.52
|160000
|26.21
|Equity
|ASK Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.43
|600000
|21.79
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin amount for Derivative
|-/-
|0.24
|0
|12.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.10
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.13
|0
|157.58
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.35
|0
|-17.88
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement