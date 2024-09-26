Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,160
|₹0.350%
|1,0000%
|-
|-
|1,180
|₹0.550%
|00%
|10,0000%
|₹2790%
|1,200
|₹0.05-80%
|1,55,000-0.95%
|-
|-
|1,240
|₹0.05-66.66%
|23,000-8%
|-
|-
|1,260
|₹0.050%
|32,000-1.53%
|-
|-
|1,280
|₹0.05-50%
|32,500-28.57%
|75,5000%
|₹1530%
|1,300
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,91,500-2.29%
|14,000-3.44%
|₹139.05-1.66%
|1,320
|₹0.15-66.66%
|37,500-24.24%
|38,000-2.56%
|₹106.156.2%
|1,340
|₹0.05-87.5%
|1,62,000-3.28%
|59,500-4.03%
|₹96.9521.56%
|1,360
|₹0.1-75%
|93,500-16.51%
|41,000-6.81%
|₹77.4528.01%
|1,380
|₹0.05-90.9%
|1,22,000-19.47%
|1,15,500-16.90%
|₹58.4540.33%
|1,400
|₹0.05-95.23%
|4,22,500-41.23%
|1,27,000-15.33%
|₹3452.8%
|1,420
|₹0.05-97.29%
|2,20,500-26.37%
|1,68,000-26.95%
|₹20.35194.92%
|1,440
|₹0.05-99.2%
|3,12,500-26.12%
|11,83,500-14.20%
|₹0.05-93.75%
|1,460
|₹4.6-75.4%
|1,94,500-54.81%
|6,40,000-20.98%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,480
|₹25-35.64%
|2,39,000-16.86%
|9,78,000-24.65%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,500
|₹42.5-28.69%
|2,88,000-10.97%
|3,99,500-10.32%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,520
|₹65-17.14%
|71,000-2.06%
|1,61,500-8.23%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,540
|₹90-8.53%
|25,000-7.40%
|91,000-19.82%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,560
|₹111-5.89%
|11,000-8.33%
|26,000-11.86%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,580
|₹1401.41%
|29,0000%
|1,81,000-10.61%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,600
|₹144-8.71%
|36,000-58.13%
|6,0000%
|₹0.233.33%
|1,620
|₹178.250.02%
|00%
|12,5000%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,640
|₹198.30%
|00%
|14,000-3.44%
|₹0.050%
|1,680
|₹230-4.89%
|1,5000%
An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.Read More
On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.Read More
As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
