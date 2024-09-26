iifl-logo-icon 1
IndusInd Bank Ltd Option Chain

938.8
(-4.29%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,160₹0.350%1,0000%
--1,180₹0.550%00%
10,0000%₹2790%1,200₹0.05-80%1,55,000-0.95%
--1,240₹0.05-66.66%23,000-8%
--1,260₹0.050%32,000-1.53%
--1,280₹0.05-50%32,500-28.57%
75,5000%₹1530%1,300₹0.05-83.33%1,91,500-2.29%
14,000-3.44%₹139.05-1.66%1,320₹0.15-66.66%37,500-24.24%
38,000-2.56%₹106.156.2%1,340₹0.05-87.5%1,62,000-3.28%
59,500-4.03%₹96.9521.56%1,360₹0.1-75%93,500-16.51%
41,000-6.81%₹77.4528.01%1,380₹0.05-90.9%1,22,000-19.47%
1,15,500-16.90%₹58.4540.33%1,400₹0.05-95.23%4,22,500-41.23%
1,27,000-15.33%₹3452.8%1,420₹0.05-97.29%2,20,500-26.37%
1,68,000-26.95%₹20.35194.92%1,440₹0.05-99.2%3,12,500-26.12%
11,83,500-14.20%₹0.05-93.75%1,460₹4.6-75.4%1,94,500-54.81%
6,40,000-20.98%₹0.05-88.88%1,480₹25-35.64%2,39,000-16.86%
9,78,000-24.65%₹0.05-85.71%1,500₹42.5-28.69%2,88,000-10.97%
3,99,500-10.32%₹0.05-66.66%1,520₹65-17.14%71,000-2.06%
1,61,500-8.23%₹0.05-66.66%1,540₹90-8.53%25,000-7.40%
91,000-19.82%₹0.05-66.66%1,560₹111-5.89%11,000-8.33%
26,000-11.86%₹0.05-50%1,580₹1401.41%29,0000%
1,81,000-10.61%₹0.05-50%1,600₹144-8.71%36,000-58.13%
6,0000%₹0.233.33%1,620₹178.250.02%00%
12,5000%₹0.05-50%1,640₹198.30%00%
14,000-3.44%₹0.050%1,680₹230-4.89%1,5000%

IndusInd Bank: Related NEWS

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

25 Oct 2024|12:19 PM

On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

7 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

