IndusInd Bank Ltd Key Ratios

973.7
(-0.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

RoCE

0

RoNW

0

RoA

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

47.95

38.43

Dividend per share

6

4.5

Cash EPS

0

0

Book value per share

345.19

297.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

29.39

25.17

P/CEPS

0

0

P/B

4.08

3.25

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

6.31

6.09

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Other costs

0

0

IndusInd Bank : related Articles

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

25 Oct 2024|12:19 PM

On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

7 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

