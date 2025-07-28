iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RBI Extends IndusInd Bank Board Oversight Amid CEO Transition

28 Jul 2025 , 11:43 AM

IndusInd Bank announced on July 25 that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved an extension of the board’s oversight committee for one more month, starting from July 29. The extension will remain in place until August 28 or until a new managing director and CEO takes charge, whichever comes earlier.

The previous tenure of the committee was scheduled to end on July 28. The RBI had earlier approved the formation of this interim arrangement to ensure operational continuity following the sudden exit of the bank’s top leadership.

The leadership vacuum was triggered when Sumanth Kathpalia, who had served as the bank’s CEO since March 2020, resigned on April 29, citing moral responsibility for discrepancies linked to derivative accounting.

His resignation came just a day after Deputy CEO Arun Khurana also stepped down, intensifying concerns over governance and prompting regulatory attention.

In response, the RBI cleared the formation of a temporary ‘committee of executives’ comprising Soumitra Sen and Anil Rao. The committee was tasked with managing day-to-day operations under the oversight of the board, initially for a period of three months or until a new CEO was appointed.

With the appointment process for a new MD and CEO still underway, the RBI’s latest extension ensures there is no leadership vacuum during the transition period.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • IndusInd Bank
  • IndusInd Bank news
  • RBI
  • Reserve Bank of India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Green Q1 Updates: PAT surges ~31% y-o-y to ₹824 Crore

Adani Green Q1 Updates: PAT surges ~31% y-o-y to ₹824 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|04:00 PM
Amber Enterprises acquires stake in Unitronics for ₹404 Crore

Amber Enterprises acquires stake in Unitronics for ₹404 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|02:33 PM
Bajaj Finserv Q1 Updates: Net Profit jumps ~30% to ₹2,789 Crore

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Updates: Net Profit jumps ~30% to ₹2,789 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|02:31 PM
Sobha Q1 Net Profit Jumps 123% YoY

Sobha Q1 Net Profit Jumps 123% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|12:49 PM
Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit Soars 458% YoY

Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit Soars 458% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|12:42 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.