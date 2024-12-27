IndusInd Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
881.84
820.22
790.73
778.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61,915.27
53,801.45
46,906.49
42,586.63
Net Worth
62,797.11
54,621.67
47,697.22
43,365.41
Minority Interest
Debt
4,32,404.33
3,85,449.37
3,41,004.57
3,07,527.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
891.29
398.53
0
355.26
Total Liabilities
4,96,092.73
4,40,469.57
3,88,701.79
3,51,248.44
Fixed Assets
2,197.75
1,992.62
1,848.69
1,809.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,06,526.71
83,116.2
70,970.78
69,694.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2,210.6
2,121.11
1,860.49
2,004.57
Networking Capital
5,057.79
6,804.82
6,695.81
8,817.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
24,791.5
24,537.83
19,968.6
20,896.76
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19,733.71
-17,733.01
-13,272.79
-12,079.57
Cash
36,801.61
56,511.14
68,274.49
56,327.19
Total Assets
1,52,794.46
1,50,545.89
1,49,650.26
1,38,653.03
