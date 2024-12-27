iifl-logo-icon 1
IndusInd Bank Ltd Corporate Actions

964.5
(2.42%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:58 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16.5

Record Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

IndusInd Bank: Related News

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

25 Oct 2024|12:19 PM

On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

7 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

