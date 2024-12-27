|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|16.5
|165
|Final
|Please find attached herewith the disclosure on the captioned subject. Pursuant to Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (the Regulations), we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 16.50 per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid up (i.e. 165 %) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. Please find attached disclosure on the captioned subject
