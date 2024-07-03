IndusInd Bank Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
55,143.98
44,540.69
38,167.22
35,500.68
35,735.5
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8,977.3
7,443.49
4,805.03
2,930.1
4,458.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8,977.3
7,443.49
4,805.03
2,930.1
4,458.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
115.54
96.01
62.07
40.03
64.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
165
140
85
50
0
Equity
778.32
775.9
774.66
773.37
693.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
81.12
78.93
72.2
66.9
79.56
PBDTM(%)
26.18
27.31
20.87
13.54
21.45
PATM(%)
19.62
20.46
15.58
10.1
15.48
An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.Read More
On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.Read More
As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.