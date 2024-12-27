iifl-logo-icon 1
IndusInd Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

970.05
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR IndusInd Bank Ltd

IndusInd Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

6,401.41

-759.2

6,024.92

128.43

Other operating items

Operating

6,401.41

-759.2

6,024.92

128.43

Capital expenditure

266.31

227.31

223.16

330.18

Free cash flow

6,667.72

-531.89

6,248.08

458.61

Equity raised

37,511

27,633.8

18,848.22

15,811.55

Investing

2,647.83

11,175.97

1,315.39

1,908.78

Financing

2,17,030.4

1,74,200.31

1,42,630.75

1,22,159.41

Dividends paid

358.88

352.19

212.01

184.08

Net in cash

2,64,215.84

2,12,830.38

1,69,254.45

1,40,522.43

IndusInd Bank : related Articles

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

25 Oct 2024|12:19 PM

On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

7 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR IndusInd Bank Ltd

