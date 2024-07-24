iifl-logo-icon 1
IndusInd Bank Ltd Futures Share Price

941.7
(0.44%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Here's the list of IndusInd Bank's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the IndusInd Bank's futures contract.

  • Open937
  • Day's High975
  • Spot941.7
  • Prev. Close940.2
  • Day's Low937
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot500
  • OI(Chg %)10,76,000 (1.98%)
  • Roll Over%0.84
  • Roll Cost0.91
  • Traded Vol.1,49,20,500 (33.95%)

IndusInd Bank: Related NEWS

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

25 Oct 2024|12:19 PM

On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

7 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

