Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

INDUSIND BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith intimation on the captioned subject Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Please find attached herewith the captioned intimation.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

INDUSIND BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached herewith the captioned intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

INDUSIND BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date and time for the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank and other related matters. 2. To consider and approve the proposal relating to issuance of long term bonds/debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis as may be decided subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Bank and receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals as applicable. 3. To consider and approve proposal relating to augmentation of capital through further issue or placement of securities including American Depository Receipts Global Depository Receipts Qualified Institutional Placement etc. as may be decided subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Bank and receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals as applicable. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Please find enclosed herewith intimation for re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 27 Jun 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the IndusInd Bank Limited (Bank), at its meeting held today, i.e., May 30, 2024, has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sudip Basu (DIN: 09743986) as an Additional Director, in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of four consecutive years from May 30, 2024 up to May 29, 2028 (both days inclusive), liable to retire by rotation, in terms of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank. Please find attached herewith the intimation on captioned subject. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Please find attached disclosure on the captioned subject

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

INDUSIND BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached disclosure on the captioned subject Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/04/2024) Please find attached herewith the disclosure on the captioned subject. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Please find attached herewith the intimation regarding the captioned subject.

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024