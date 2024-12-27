iifl-logo-icon 1
IndusInd Bank Ltd Board Meeting

962.45
(0.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:30:59 PM

IndusInd Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
INDUSIND BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith intimation on the captioned subject Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
Please find attached herewith the captioned intimation.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
INDUSIND BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached herewith the captioned intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
INDUSIND BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date and time for the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank and other related matters. 2. To consider and approve the proposal relating to issuance of long term bonds/debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis as may be decided subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Bank and receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals as applicable. 3. To consider and approve proposal relating to augmentation of capital through further issue or placement of securities including American Depository Receipts Global Depository Receipts Qualified Institutional Placement etc. as may be decided subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Bank and receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals as applicable. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Please find enclosed herewith intimation for re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor
Board Meeting30 May 202427 Jun 2024
This is to inform that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the IndusInd Bank Limited (Bank), at its meeting held today, i.e., May 30, 2024, has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sudip Basu (DIN: 09743986) as an Additional Director, in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of four consecutive years from May 30, 2024 up to May 29, 2028 (both days inclusive), liable to retire by rotation, in terms of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank. Please find attached herewith the intimation on captioned subject. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Please find attached disclosure on the captioned subject
Board Meeting25 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
INDUSIND BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached disclosure on the captioned subject Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/04/2024) Please find attached herewith the disclosure on the captioned subject. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Please find attached herewith the intimation regarding the captioned subject.
Board Meeting18 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
INDUSIND BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find enclosed. Please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

IndusInd Bank: Related News

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

25 Oct 2024|12:19 PM

On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

7 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

