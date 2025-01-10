To the Members of

IndusInd Bank Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of IndusInd Bank Limited (‘the Bank), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Profit and Loss Account, and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as well as the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, in the manner so required for banking companies (‘RBI Guidelines) and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 as amended to the extent applicable, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit Matters (Risk) How Was the Key Audit Matter Addressed in the Audit Identification, Classification, Provisioning and Write off of Advances Total Loans and Advances (Net of Provision) as at 31 March 2024 – _3,43,29,82,740 (Amount in 000) Provision for NPA as at 31_March_2024 – _4,72,44,841.04 (Amount in 000) (Refer Schedule 9, Schedule 17(6) and Schedule 18 (4.1), (14.5) to the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following: The Reserve Bank of Indias (‘RBI) guidelines on Income recognition and asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances (‘IRAC norms) prescribe the prudential guidelines for identification and classification of Non performing Assets (NPA) and the minimum provision required for such assets from time to time and other relevant circulars, notifications and directives issued by the RBI which were collectively considered by the Bank till March 31, 2024 to classify its advances into performing and non performing advances and make appropriate provisions thereon. • Obtained an understanding of, evaluated and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls (including application controls) around identification of NPA based on the extant IRAC norms on a test check basis; • Verified loans on sample basis to form our own assessment as to whether impact of days past due have been recognised in a timely manner by the Bank as per RBI Guidelines; • Made inquiries of management regarding any effects considered on the NPA identification and / or provisioning, resulting from observations raised by the RBI during their annual inspection of the Banks operations; The Bank, as per its governing framework, made the performing and NPA provisions based on Managements assessment of the degree of impairment of the advances subject to and guided by minimum provisioning levels prescribed under the relevant RBI guidelines. • For the selected non-performing advances, we assessed Managements forecast and inputs of recoverable cash flows, impact of auditors (of borrowers) comments on the financial statements, valuation of underlying security and collaterals, as obtained by the Bank for estimation of recoverable amounts on default and other sources of repayment; Additionally, the Bank makes provisions on exposures that are not classified as NPA including advances to certain sectors and identified advances or group advances. These are classified as contingency provisions. • Obtained the Board approved note for advances written off during the year and perused the write off policy duly approved by the Board. • Obtained understanding of Credit monitoring process including the governing framework and policy guidelines on "Loan Frauds & Red Flagged Accounts" • Held specific discussions with the Credit and Risk departments to ascertain how various Early Warning Signal (EWS) and potential defaults have been identified and assessed in identification of NPA; • Performed credit assessments of samples for both corporate and retail loans including larger exposures assessed by Bank showing signs of deterioration, or in areas of emerging risk (assessed against external market conditions). Reviewed the Banks risk grading of the loan, and assessment of loan recoverability and the impact on the credit provision using the information on the Borrowers loan file, discussed the case with the concerned offcials and senior management to verify the assessment and provisioning done by the Bank Key audit Matters (Risk) How Was the Key Audit Matter Addressed in the Audit Provisions for advances: Since; the Bank has significant credit risk exposure to a large number of borrowers across various sectors, products, industries and geographies and there is a high degree of complexity, uncertainty and judgment involved in recoverability of advances, nature of transactions and estimation of provisions thereon and identification of accounts to be written off and given its significance to the overall audit of Financial Statements we have ascertained the Identification, Classification, Provisioning and Write off of Advances is a Key Audit Matter. • Understood the Banks processes and perused the policies for determining provisions on advances in compliance with IRAC norms including provisioning for advances covered under Resolution Framework, stressed sectors, date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO), etc. • Verified provision for fraud accounts as at March 31, 2024 as per the RBI circular; • Reperformed, on sample basis for both corporate and retail loans, the Days Past Due for loan accounts including their classification and provisioning, to determine the accuracy of the same (Collective for standard portfolio and case specific for non- performing portfolio); • Perused the submissions to the Board of Directors for the NPA Provisioning made as at March 31, 2024; and • Assessed the appropriateness, accuracy and adequacy of the related presentation and disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and requirements of RBI with respect to NPAs. Information Technology (IT) Systems and Controls The Bank has a complex IT architecture to support its day - to - day business operations. The volume of transactions processed and recorded is huge. Moreover, a transaction may be required to be recorded across multiple applications depending upon the process and each application has different rules and a different set of user access and authority matrix. Our Audit procedures with respect to this matter included: IT audit specialists are an integral part of our engagement team. Our approach of testing IT General Controls (ITGC) and IT Application Controls (ITAC) is risk based and business centric. All these applications are not fully customized to take care off all users requirement. These applications are interlinked using different technologies so that data transfer happens in real time or at a particular time of the day; in batches or at a transaction level and in an automated manner or manually. The Core Banking Solution (CBS) itself has many interfaces. All these data streams directly affect the financial accounting and reporting process of the Bank. As part of our IT controls testing, we have tested ITGC as well as ITAC. The focus of testing of ITGCs was based on the various parameters such as Completeness, Validity, Identification / Authentication Authorization, Integrity and accountability. On the other hand, focus of testing automated controls from applications was whether the controls prevent or detect unauthorized transactions and support financial objectives including completeness, accuracy, authorization, and validity of transactions. We gathered an understanding of IT applications landscape implemented at the Bank during the year. It was followed by process understanding, mapping of applications to the same and understanding financial risks posed by people, process and technology. The Bank has a process for identifying the applications where the controls are embedded. The Banks IT control framework includes automated, semi-automated and manual controls designed to address identified risks. In ITGC testing, on sample basis, we reviewed control areas such as User Management, Change Management, Systems Security, cyber security, interface testing, deployment of new applications, Incident Management, Physical & Environmental Security, Backup and Restoration, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Service Level Agreement, end of day operations, various submission made to the regulators under risk based supervision. IT controls are stated in Entity Level Controls (ELC), IT General Controls (ITGC) and IT Application Controls (ITAC). Further the Bank has identified critical softwares impacting the Financial accounting and its reporting from the exitance and completeness of Audit Trail (edit_log). For ITAC, we carried out on sample basis, compliance tests of system functionality in order to assess the accuracy of system functionality. We also carried out procedures such as validations and limit checks on data entered into applications, approvals, process dependencies and restriction on time period in which transactions may befirecorded. We verified audit trail (edit log) on test check basis for applications which are used for financial accounting and reporting. Further we reviewed the existence and efficacy of the audit trail done by the management. We have identified IT systems and controls Framework as a Key Audit Matter as the Banks business is highly dependent on technology, high level of automation, significant number of systems being used, the IT environment is complex, and the design and operating effectiveness of IT controls have a direct impact on its financial reporting process. Review of these systems and controls allows us to provide assurance on the integrity and completeness of data processed through various IT applications which are used for financial accounting & reporting. We tested the control environment using various techniques such as inquiry, walkthroughs in live environment, review of documentation / record / reports, observation and reperformance. We also tested few controls using negative testing technique. Verified compensating controls and performed alternate procedures, where necessary. In addition, understood where relevant, changes made to the IT landscape during the audit period.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Banks Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Pillar 3 Disclosures under the New Capital Adequacy Framework (Basel III disclosures), which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report which is part of the Annual report (collectively called as ‘Other Information) but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Banks Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 as amended to the extent applicable, and RBI Guidelines. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and RBI Guidelines for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management in the standalone financial statements.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss have been drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and Section 133 of the Act and relevant rules issued thereunder.

2. As required by sub-section (3) of section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b. the transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank;

c. since the key operations of the Bank are automated with the key applications integrated to the core banking systems, the audit is carried out centrally as all the necessary records and data required for the purposes of our audit are available therein. However, during the course of our audit we have visited 75 branches to examine the records maintained at such branches for the purpose of our Audit.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies Accounting Standard Rules, 2021 as amended, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the guidelines prescribed by RBI.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Bank and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, the Bank is a banking Company as defined under Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Accordingly, the requirements prescribed under Section 197 of the Act do not apply by virtue of Section 35B(2A) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Bank has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Schedule 12, 17(17) and 18(15.3) to the standalone financial statements;

(ii) The Bank has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Schedule 17(5), 17(17) and notes 18(3), 18(4.1) and 18 (15.3) to the standalone financial statements;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Bank during the financial year ended March 31, 2024- Refer Schedule 18 (15.5);

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 18 (15.15)(1) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Bank to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 18 (15.15)(2) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Bank from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Bank shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

(v) As stated in Schedule 18(15.12) to the standalone financial statements:

(a) The final dividend proposed in the Previous year, declared and paid by the Bank during the year is in compliance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Bank have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in compliance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Bank has used the accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting softwares.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of IndusInd Bank Limited on the standalone financial statements (hereinafter referred to as ‘financial statements) for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of IndusInd Bank Limited (‘the Bank) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Banks Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI) (the ‘Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (‘The Standards), issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the bank are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Bank has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.