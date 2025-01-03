iifl-logo-icon 1
Biocon Ltd News Today

360.95
(-2.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Company

Sectoral

Biocon unit gets approval for Tacrolimus capsules in China

The approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of complex drug products and will be commercialised in the region expeditiously

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM
Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Biocon Gets USFDA Clearance and EU Nod for Diabetes Drug

The USFDA released an Establishment Inspection Report with a "Voluntary Action Indicated" status for Biocon's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients facility in Bengaluru.

27 Dec 2024|03:28 PM
Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM
Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM
Biocon Secures FDA Approval for Innovative Autoimmune Drug YESINTEK

YESINTEK targets specific proteins that trigger inflammation, which presents new therapeutic options in the chronic management of autoimmune diseases.

1 Dec 2024|11:20 PM
Biocon Biologics collaborates with Diabetes Africa

Ethiopia, with a prevalence of 2-3%, is one of the top four nations in Sub-Saharan Africa for adult diabetics.

28 Nov 2024|03:12 PM
Biocon Shares Surge on USFDA VAI Designation

The combined cGMP inspection and pre-licensing inspection (PLI), which took place between July 15 and July 26, 2024, is the subject of this update.

11 Nov 2024|12:27 PM
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM
Biocon Shares Plunge 6% on Profit Miss

The company's operating revenue climbed 3.7% to Rs 3,590.4 crore from Rs 3,462 crore in Q2 of FY24.

31 Oct 2024|01:08 PM

