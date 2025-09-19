iifl-logo

Biocon unit gets public funding for retinal disorder medication

19 Sep 2025 , 02:22 PM

Biocon Ltd announced that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), announced that Yesafili (aflibercept) is now publicly funded in Ontario, Canada, for the treatment of retinal diseases. It is a biosimilar to Eylea.

The funding includes both vial and prefilled syringe presentations of 2 mg/0.05 ml dosage. These drugs will make treatment more accessible to patients under the public insurance system of the province.

At around 1.12 PM, Biocon was trading 0.80% higher at ₹371.35, against the previous close of ₹368.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹373.85, and ₹369.10, respectively.securing approval from Health Canada and shall be used for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular oedema (DME), visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to CRVO/BRVO, and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV).

These retinal conditions impact over 2 million Canadians and are considered to be an important cause for irreversible vision loss.

Yesafili’s approval is backed by comprehensive analytical, nonclinical, and clinical data. This also includes the phase 3 INSIGHT study. The study discovered no clinically meaningful differences from Eylea in safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, or immunogenicity in patients with DME.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business said that Biocon Biologics delivered a robust growth of 18% on a year-on-year basis in its revenue. EBITDA jumped by 36%.

