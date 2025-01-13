iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Biocon Ltd Corporate Actions

387.9
(6.22%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

Biocon: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Read More
Biocon unit gets approval for Tacrolimus capsules in China

Biocon unit gets approval for Tacrolimus capsules in China

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

The approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of complex drug products and will be commercialised in the region expeditiously

Read More
Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Read More
Biocon Gets USFDA Clearance and EU Nod for Diabetes Drug

Biocon Gets USFDA Clearance and EU Nod for Diabetes Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|03:28 PM

The USFDA released an Establishment Inspection Report with a "Voluntary Action Indicated" status for Biocon's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients facility in Bengaluru.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Read More
Biocon Secures FDA Approval for Innovative Autoimmune Drug YESINTEK

Biocon Secures FDA Approval for Innovative Autoimmune Drug YESINTEK

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|11:20 PM

YESINTEK targets specific proteins that trigger inflammation, which presents new therapeutic options in the chronic management of autoimmune diseases.

Read More
Biocon Biologics collaborates with Diabetes Africa

Biocon Biologics collaborates with Diabetes Africa

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|03:12 PM

Ethiopia, with a prevalence of 2-3%, is one of the top four nations in Sub-Saharan Africa for adult diabetics.

Read More
Biocon Shares Surge on USFDA VAI Designation

Biocon Shares Surge on USFDA VAI Designation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:27 PM

The combined cGMP inspection and pre-licensing inspection (PLI), which took place between July 15 and July 26, 2024, is the subject of this update.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Biocon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.