Recommended a final dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. Re. 0.50/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, July 5, 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before September 6, 2024.