iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Biocon to Raise ₹4,500 Crore; Approves Capital Expansion Plan

24 Apr 2025 , 09:50 PM

Biocon Ltd has been approved by the board to raise up to ₹4,500 crore by issuing securities. The fundraising may be executed in one or more tranches using qualified institutional placements (QIP), rights issues, or any other permissible route under regulatory guidelines.

The planned capital raising is pending approval from shareholders and regulatory bodies. Biocon will obtain shareholder approval for the capital raising process through a postal ballot. The board of the company has also sanctioned an increase in authorised share capital from ₹625 crore to ₹700 crore.

The rise will entail a change in the capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of Biocon and will need shareholder as well as regulatory approval. Biocon will seek the necessary approvals for both the hike in capital as well as the increase in authorised capital by way of a postal ballot.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Biocon is a biopharmaceutical major involved in the production of generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and biosimilars. The firm has operations in domestic as well as overseas markets with a focus on affordable healthcare and product development through innovation.

Related Tags

  • Biocon
  • Biocon news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LTIMindtree Reports 2.6% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

LTIMindtree Reports 2.6% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|11:29 PM
SBI Card Q4 Profit Slips 20%

SBI Card Q4 Profit Slips 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|11:17 PM
HUL Q4 Net Profit Rises to ₹2,493 Crore

HUL Q4 Net Profit Rises to ₹2,493 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|10:59 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 25, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|02:08 PM
Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|01:12 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.