Biocon to Raise ₹4,500 Crore; Approves Capital Expansion Plan

Biocon Ltd has been approved by the board to raise up to ₹4,500 crore by issuing securities. The fundraising may be executed in one or more tranches using qualified institutional placements (QIP), rights issues, or any other permissible route under regulatory guidelines.

The planned capital raising is pending approval from shareholders and regulatory bodies. Biocon will obtain shareholder approval for the capital raising process through a postal ballot. The board of the company has also sanctioned an increase in authorised share capital from ₹625 crore to ₹700 crore.

The rise will entail a change in the capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of Biocon and will need shareholder as well as regulatory approval. Biocon will seek the necessary approvals for both the hike in capital as well as the increase in authorised capital by way of a postal ballot.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Biocon is a biopharmaceutical major involved in the production of generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and biosimilars. The firm has operations in domestic as well as overseas markets with a focus on affordable healthcare and product development through innovation.