iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Biocon gets USFDA nod for key diabetes treatment drug; stock gains

16 Jul 2025 , 12:08 PM

Biocon Ltd. shares zoomed as much as 3% in its early trading session on July 16, after the company received United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Insulin Aspart, which the company brands as Kristy.

Kristy is a fast-working human insulin biosimilar used to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with diabetes mellitus. 

The company said that the insulin will now be available as a single-patient-use prefilled pen for subcutaneous use and a multiple-dose vial for subcutaneous and intravenous use.

As per the company’s regulatory filing, Kristy is currently available in the European Union and Canada markets from 2022.

The company has received approval for the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to Novolog. As per the IQVIA data for 2024, the insulin witnessed sales of about $1.19 Billion in the US markets.

The company announced in its statement that FDA approval of Kristy expands the insulin portfolio of Biocon Biologics. The company’s portfolio includes the first approved interchangeable biosimilar, Semglee (Insulin Glargine-yfgn injection).

At around 12.00 PM, Biocon was trading 1.34% higher at ₹395.70, against the previous close of ₹390.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹405.90, and ₹393.20, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Related Tags

  • Biocon
  • Biocon Ltd
  • Biocon Ltd news
  • Biocon Ltd Updates
  • Biocon USFDA
  • Biocon USFDA Approval
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:18 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:52 PM
Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:34 PM
HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.