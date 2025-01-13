Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

BIOCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

BIOCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Appointment of Interim CFO

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 Apr 2024

BIOCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited standalone and consolidated results and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, amongst other routine matters. The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Atul Dhawan as an Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent) of the Company w.e.f. May 16, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting and Audited Financials Results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 The Board recommended a final dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. Re. 0.50 per equity share, subject to the shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 10 Jan 2024