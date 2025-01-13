|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|BIOCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|BIOCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jun 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Interim CFO
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|BIOCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited standalone and consolidated results and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, amongst other routine matters. The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Atul Dhawan as an Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent) of the Company w.e.f. May 16, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting and Audited Financials Results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 The Board recommended a final dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. Re. 0.50 per equity share, subject to the shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|BIOCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached the Board Meeting Intimation for considering the Financial Results for Quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
The approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of complex drug products and will be commercialised in the region expeditiouslyRead More
The USFDA released an Establishment Inspection Report with a "Voluntary Action Indicated" status for Biocon's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients facility in Bengaluru.Read More
YESINTEK targets specific proteins that trigger inflammation, which presents new therapeutic options in the chronic management of autoimmune diseases.Read More
Ethiopia, with a prevalence of 2-3%, is one of the top four nations in Sub-Saharan Africa for adult diabetics.Read More
The combined cGMP inspection and pre-licensing inspection (PLI), which took place between July 15 and July 26, 2024, is the subject of this update.Read More
