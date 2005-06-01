Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Biocon Limited (the "Company"), its Employee Welfare Trusts ("Trust") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Impairment assessment of long term investments in subsidiaries Our audit procedures to obtain sufficient audit evidence included: See Note 6 and 2(a) to standalone financial statements • Assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls in respect of companys impairment assessment process, including approval of forecasts and valuation models; The Company has long term investments in subsidiaries aggregating to Rs. 92,232 million as at 31 March 2024. The Company accounts for these investments at cost less any provision for impairment loss. Changes in the business environment, including market or economic environment and general inflationary trend could have significant impact on the valuation of these investments. Investments where an indication based on these factors exist, are tested for impairment at the end of the reporting period. • Performed a retrospective analysis to assess the reasonableness of Companys projections by comparing historical forecast to actual results; The Company determines the recoverable value of such investments and compares it to the carrying value if there are indicators of impairment. The recoverable value is the higher of the market value or the Value in Use (VIU). The recoverable value is determined using the following assumptions: • Evaluated the reasonableness of the overall impairment model including assumptions by involving valuation specialist and comparing these inputs with externally available data, consistency with Board approved forecasts and knowledge of the industry and verified overall mathematical accuracy of calculations; •projected future cash inflows • Performed sensitivity analysis of key assumptions. These include future revenue growth rates, terminal growth rate and discount rate applied in the valuation. •expected growth rate, discount rate, terminalgrowth rate •comparison of price and market multiples The assessment of discount rate and terminal growth rate requires specialized skills and knowledge. Changes in these assumptions, could impact the recoverable value of the investments Further, these significant assumptions are forward looking and could be affected by future economic and market conditions. The impairment testing is significant to our audit, because of the materiality of the investments as well as the involvement of estimates and judgements.

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Going concern Our audit procedures to assess the going concern assumption included the following: See Note 1.2 to standalone financial statements • Obtained the forecasted cashflows prepared by the Management for the next 15 months and examined the basis and details supporting the estimations considered therein; In respect of agreements entered into by the Company with certain financial investors for acquisition of biosimilar business by its subsidiary, there are put option obligations on the Company to provide exit to the investors. The Company also has certain long-term borrowings that carry drag along rights which require the Company to repay the debts if the put options, as mentioned above, are triggered. As at 31 March 2024, these contractual agreements indicate possible obligations as described in note 34(ii) to the financial statements. • Evaluated the reasonability of the cash flow forecast including assumptions by comparing these inputs with available data, consistency with Board approved forecasts and knowledge of the industry and verified overall mathematical accuracy of calculations; Management assessed its financial position as at 31 March 2024, its forecasts for the period of fifteen months from the date of these financial statements, its ability to re-negotiate the exit terms with investors, ability to raise funds and support liquidity from its noncurrent assets • Performed sensitivity analysis on the forecasted cash flows by considering plausible changes to the key assumptions; These factors involve subjectivity considering the fact that some of these are driven by external environment and hence outcomes could be different from those factored by the Company. Considering the significance of this issue it is considered as a Key Audit Matter. • Discussed with Audit Committee and key senior management personnel regarding the Companys plan to meet the obligations; • Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures - refer note 1.2 to the financial statements.

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Taxation Our audit procedures in relation to Taxation include the following: See Note 2(m), 33 and 34 to standalone financial statements • We tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls around the tax computation and tax matters; The Companys tax provision involves complexities and judgements with respect to various tax positions including the following: • We obtained an understanding of the key uncertain tax positions based on list of ongoing litigations and tax computations for the current year; -deductibility of transactions • We reviewed the tax demand / assessment orders and anlaysed the implications of observations in those orders to identify any additional uncertain tax positions; -availability of tax incentives and exemptionsfor earlier years, • We analysed the Companys judgment regarding the eventual resolution of matters with various tax authorities. In this regard, we understood how the Company has considered past experience, where available, with the tax authorities in the respective jurisdictions; -Uncertainty in a tax position that may arise as tax laws are subject to interpretation. • We also reviewed external legal opinions and consultations made by the Company for key tax matters during current and past periods; and Judgment is required in assessing the range of possible outcomes for some of these tax matters. These judgments could change over time as each of the matters progresses depending on experience on actual assessment proceedings by tax authorities and other judicial precedents. • We involved tax specialists to assist us in evaluating the technical merits of tax position to form a judgement and the key assumptions made by the Company in tax computations and assessing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures in respect of contingent liabilities and provision for tax matters. The Company makes an assessment (including obtaining opinion from external legal experts) to determine the outcome of these uncertain tax positions and decides to make an accrual or consider it to be a possible contingent liability. Where the amount of tax liabilities are uncertain, the Company recognizes accruals which reflect its best estimate of the outcome based on the facts known. Accordingly, this was an area of focus for the engagement team during the audit for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and the remaining sections of the Companys Annual Report, which are expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the other sections of the Annual Report (other than those mentioned above), if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors/Board of Trustees Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the company/Board of Trustees of the Trust are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company/Trust and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors/Board of Trustees are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company/Trust to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees either intends to liquidate the Company/Trust or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3X0 of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorsreport. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a goingconcern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 01 April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewithare as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 to the standalone financialstatements.

b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standardsfor material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts -Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management of the Company represented to us

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 43 and Note 15(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management of the Company represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 43 and Note 15(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriatein the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that there presentations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 47 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail was not enabled (i) at the database level to log any direct data changes; (ii) at the application level for certain fields / tables relating to all the significant processes and (iii) for certain changes at the application level which were performed by users having privileged access rights.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we didnot come across any instance of audit trail feature

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

for B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022 Sudhir Soni Partner Membership No.: 041870 ICAI UDIN:24041870BKGDKU4511 Place: Bengaluru Date: 16 May 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing

full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinationof the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed infavour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in Million) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate) Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. Also indicate if in dispute Freehold land 35 Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited No 8 to 9 years The land will be transferred to the Company once certain terms and conditions of the sale agreement are complied with which is currently pending. There is no dispute

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with

third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year- end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods- in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits inexcess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions. However, these loans are not secured with the current assets at any point of time the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, limited liability partnership and other parties during the year. The Company has made investments, provided guarantees, security and granted loans to companies during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any guarantee and granted any loans, secured or unsecured,to limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans, security and stood guarantee as below:

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Aggregate amount during the year -Subsidiaries* Rs. 667 millions Rs. 3,000 millions Rs. 1,367 millions Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date- Subsidiaries* Rs. 5,251 millions Rs. 18,018 millions Nil

*As per the Companies Act, 2013

# refer note 34(ii)(b), (c), (d) and (e) of the standalone financial statements

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided, security given during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interestof the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the principal and interest

is repayable on demand. As informed to us, the Company has not demanded repayment of the loan and interest during the year. Thus, there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the natureof loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinationof the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms orperiod of repayment except for the following loans to related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):.

Related Parties Aggregate of loans Rs. 1,367 millions -Repayable on demand (A) Total (A) Rs. 1,367 millions Percentage of loans to the total loans 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and services provided by it and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax,

Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of

account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes, other than those set out in Appendix 1.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and

on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has taken funds from following entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) as per details below:

Nature of fund taken Name of lender (May mention whether Bank/ NBFC/ Corporate etc) Amount involved Name of the relevant subsidiary, joint venture, associate Relationship Nature of transaction for which fund utilised Non convertible Debenture Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited and ESOF III Investment Fund Rs. 5,000 millions Biocon Biologics Limited Subsidiary Refinancing of Viatris Acquisition Debt

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary as per details below:

Nature of fund taken Name of lender Amount of loan Name of the subsidiary Relationship Details of security pledged Non convertible Debenture Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited and ESOF III Investment Fund Rs. 5,000 millions Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL) Subsidiary Equity shares of Biocon Biologics Limited

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial

public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company

and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our

audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-

IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the above and according to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, disclosures made in the standalone financial statements and other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe thatany material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within aperiod of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assuranceas to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the factsup to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that allliabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspentamount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

for B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022 Sudhir Soni Partner Membership No.: 041870 ICAI UDIN:24041870BKGDKU4511 Place: Bengaluru Date: 16 May 2024

Appendix I : Referred to in paragraph vii(b) of Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in million) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4 4 FY 1996-97 Supreme Court Income-Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,580 685 FY 2008-09 to FY 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal ("ITAT") Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 13 12 FY 1997-98, FY 2003-04 to FY 2004-05 High Court of Karnataka Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,098 82 FY 2013-14, FY 2019-20, FY 2020-21 Commissioner (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service-Tax - - FY 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner Finance Act, 1994 Service-Tax 188 -* FY 2006-07 to FY 2016-17 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal ("CESTAT") Entry Tax (The West Bengal Tax on Entry of goods into Local Areas Act, 2012) Entry Tax 20 FY 2012-13 to FY 2016-17 High Court ofWest Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 2 1 FY 2005-06 Commissioner (Appeals) Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 14 -* FY 2008-09 to FY 2013-14 Joint Commissioner Appeals Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 66 8 FY 2013-14 to FY 2015-16 Kerala Tribunal Central Sales Tax Act 1956 CST 38 1 FY 2008-09 to FY 2013-14 & FY 2016-2017 Joint Commissioner (Appeal) The Central Excise Tax Act, 1944 Excise Duty 273 53 FY 2005-06 to FY 2009-10 and FY 2011-12 to FY 2013-14 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal ("CESTAT") The Central Excise Tax Act, 1944 Excise Duty 56 - FY 2008-09 to FY 2013-14 Commissioner ( Appeals) The Central Excise Tax Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1 - FY 2013-14 Joint Secretary (Revisionary Authority), Government of India The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 45 45 FY 1994-95, FY 2004-05 to FY 2008-09 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal ("CESTAT") The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 4 1 FY 2003-04, FY 2005-06, FY 2007-08, FY 2008-09, FY 2010-11, FY 2011-12, FY 2013-14 & 201415 & 2017-18 to 2019-20 Commissioner (Appeals) The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 47 -* FY 2012 -16 Karnataka High Court Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 59 - FY 2018 -19 Commissioner (Appeals) Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 626 FY 2017-18, FY 2018-19, FY 2019-20 Deputy Commissioner

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Biocon Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by such companies/the Company considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.