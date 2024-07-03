Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Summary

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited was incorporated in New Delhi as a Public Limited Company on 24 January 2003. The Company was issued its Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 18, 2003. Further, the Company has been conferred the status of Schedule A - Public Sector Enterprise and a Navratna Company effective from 1st May 2023. The Company is a wholly owned Government Company, as a project executing agency working for and on behalf of MoR. The Company was incorporated with an objective to undertake rail project development, mobilization of financial resources and implementation of rail projects pertaining to strengthening of golden quadrilateral and port connectivity and raising of extra- budgetary resources for project execution. The Company is into the business of executing and implementing all types of rail infrastructure projects including new lines, doubling (including 3rd/4th lines), gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, production units, institution buildings and sharing of freight revenue with Railways as per the concession agreement entered into with Ministry of Railways. Since the inception in 2003, MoR has transferred 172 projects to Rail Vikas of which 166 projects are sanctioned for execution. Out of these, 60 projects have been fully completed totaling to Rs. 167,777.00 million and the balance are ongoing. The Company has an order book of Rs.686,836.20 million as on February 28, 2018 which includes 106 ongoing projects. During the financial year ending March 31, 2017, the company has completed a total of 713.73 rkm of project length, which included 355.73 rkm of doubling and 358 rkm of railway electrification. The Company generally works on a turnkey basis and undertake the full cycle of project development from conceptualization to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management, etc. The projects undertaken by the company are spread all over the country and for efficient implementation of projects, 37 project implementation units (PIUs) have been established at different locations to execute projects in their geographical hinterland. They are located at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata (4 units), Chennai, Secunderabad (2 units), Bhubaneshwar (3 units), Bhopal (3 units), Jhansi, Kota, Jodhpur, Waltair (2 units), Bengaluru, Pune, Raipur (3 units), Lucknow (2 units), Rishikesh, Ahmedabad (2 units), Kanpur, Varanasi (2 units), Chandigarh, Mughalsarai, Ambala and Guwahati. The companys major client is the Indian Railways. Its other clients include various central and state government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited came out with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 253,457,280 equity shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each of the company through an offer for sale by the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Raliways, Govt. of India (the selling shareholder) for a cash price of Rs 19 per equity share aggregating to Rs 477.11 Crores. The face value of equity shares is Rs 10 each. The IPO was priced at Rs 19 per equity share.During the year 2017, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) received an amount of Rs 4,776.41 crore, for project expenditure during the current year, from Ministry of Railways (MOR) for execution of various works.Cumulatively, RVNL completed a total of 2353.32 km of doubling, 1590 km of gauge conversion, 213.82 km of new lines and 2837.07 km of railway electrification. Thus, as on 31 March 2017, 6994.21 km out of a total length of 17689 km of 161 sanctioned projects (8 projects of 902.86 km of length are yet to be sanctioned) assigned to RVNL, have been completed.During 2016-17, 713.73 km (355.73 km of doubling and 358 km of railway electrification) of project length have been physically completed. In addition, railway electrification of 199.71 km was also carried out in other than specific railway electrification projects as part of doubling.During FY 2017-18, RVNL completed was 885.5 km, which comprised 315.2 km of Doubling, 17 km of New Line, 86.3 km of Gauge Conversion, 42 km of Metropolitan Transport Project and 425 km of Railway Electrification. In addition, railway electrification of 153.87 km was also carried out in other than specific Railway Electrification Projects as part of Doubling. It completed the sections of important doubling projects including Daund-Gulbarga, Hospet-Tinaighat, Bina-Kota, Raipur- Titlagarh, Sambalpur- Titlagarh, etc. During the year 2018, Habibganj -Bina Block Section was completed, thus completing the full project (Habibganj- Bina 3rd Line). It completed the sections of important doubling projects including Daund-Gulbarga, Hospet-Tinaighat, Bina-Kota, Raipur- Titlagarh, Sambalpur- Titlagarh, etc. During the year 2018, Habibganj -Bina Block Section was completed, thus completing the full project (Habibganj- Bina 3rd Line). In 2017-18, it commissioned 604.97 km of Railway Electrification works on important routes, including 171.96 km of Pune-Wadi-Guntakal RE, 131.3 km of Chhapra-Balia-Gazipur-Varanasi-Allahabad Section, 79.86 km of Jakhal-Hisar RE, 74 km of Maheru-Hissar RE, 63.34 km of Amla-Chaindwara-Kulumna RE, 44.62 km of Raipur- Titlagarh RE, 27.2 km of Rewari- Maheru RE and 12.69 km of MMTS Phase-II. In addition, 156.49 km of RE was completed with doubling projects. It executed 100 Nos. of non-interlocking of stations for commissioning of works, which included 60 stations on 4th line, 3rd line and Doubling projects, 25 stations on Railway Electrification, 30 Mid-Section Level Crossing Gates interlocking and 15 IBS/ auto signal.It commissioned telecom works involving laying of optic fibre cables and 6 Quad cables of a total of 520 km. It completed project works of the Kutch Railway Company Ltd., Bharuch Dahej Railway Company Ltd. and Krishnapatnam Railway Company Ltd., which is presently under operations. During FY 2018-19, total project Length completed was 999.94 km, which comprised 263.83 km of Doubling, 129.19 km of New Line, 106.92km of Gauge Conversion and 500 km of Railway Electrification. The divestment of 12.16% equity stake was announced by Government of India (i.e. Ministry of Railways) through Initial Public Offering (IPO) and the said Shares of the Company were listed on both the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 11th April, 2019.In FY 2019-20, RVNL completed 1959.83 km, which included 551.02 km of Doubling, 95.54 km of New Line, 105.41 km of Gauge Conversation and 1207.86 km of Railway Electrification. In addition, Railway Electrification of 355.88 km was also carried out in other than specific Railway Electrification projects as part of Doubling. It commissioned two important port connectivity projects, Haridaspur-Paradeep New BG Rail line with 25 KV for connecting Paradip Port with Howrah-Chennai Rail Line at Haridaspur and Obulavaripalli- Krishnapatnam New Line Project for connecting Krishnapatnam Port through rail link. It commissioned 713.79 km of pure Railway Electrification works on important routes and 204.08 km of RE with doubling projects. It completed the work on Vadlapudi-Wagon PoH Workshop of 200 Nos. Capacity Near Duvvada Station. In June 2019, it completed work on the Krishnapatnam Railway Section between Venkatachalam and Obulavaripali, having 2 tunnels with a total length of about 7.7 km. In Haridaspur-Paradeep Railway Company Ltd., work on 82 km new line was completed and operation of goods trains have been started. Cumulatively, RVNL completed a total of 3483.37 km of doubling, 1888.63 km of gauge conversion, 455.55 km of new lines, 4969.93 km of pure Railway Electrification, 2385.29 km RE as part of NL/GC/DL and 42.0km of Metropolitan Transport Project (MTP). Thus, as on 31st March, 2020, 10839.48 km of project length out of a total length of 17104.62 km of 183 sanctioned projects (5 projects of 733.5 km of length are yet to be sanctioned) assigned to RVNL, have been completed. In FY 2019-20, it executed 191 Nos. of non-interlocking of stations for commissioning of works, which included commissioning of 84 new Electronic Interlocking (EI), & 9 new Panel Interlocking and alterations in existing 35 EIs, 57 existing PI stations and 6 Mechanical Signalling Stations of 4th line, 3rd line and Doubling projects/90 stations on Railway Electrification projects, interlocking of 25 Mid-section Level Crossing Gates and 56 IBS/Auto signals. It also commissioned telecom works involving laying of optic fibre cables and 6 Quad cables of a total of 1300 km.Total project Length completed during the F. Y. 2020-21 was 2306.39 km, which comprised 780.68 km of Doubling, 181.57 km of Gauge Conversation, 1340 km of Railway Electrification, 4.14 km of Metropolitan Transport Project (MTP). In 2020-21, 182 stations were interlocked by RVNL, which included commissioning of 66 new Electronic Interlocking, 4 new Panel Interlocking and alterations in existing 51 EIs, 54 existing PI stations and 7 Mechanical Signalling Stations of 4th line, 3rd line and Doubling projects/ 118 stations on Railway Electrification projects, interlocking of 18 Mid-section Level Crossing Gates and 23 IBS/Auto signals. Apart from these, it commissioned telecom works involving laying of optic fibre cables and 6 Quad cables totaling 1300 km. During the year. it commissioned 662.02 km of project length ,which comprised 56.49 km of New Line, 601.39 km of Doubling & 4.14 km of MTP Plan Head work. It completed 2306.39 km in 2020-21, which consisted 780.68 km of Doubling, 181.57 km of Gauge Conversation, 4.14 km of Metropolitan Transport Project (MTP) and 1340 km of Railway Electrification. In addition, Railway Electrification of 557.66 km was also carried out in other than specific Railway Electrification projects as part of Doubling. Two important projects, Bhopal-Bina- 3rd line (143 km) and Barkhera - Habibganj - 3rd line (41.420 km) were completed.RVNL completed a total of 5172.12 km of doubling, 2095.83 km of gauge conversion, 522.30 km of new lines, 6834.93 km of pure Railway Electrification, 3484.30 km RE as part of NL/GC/DL and 46.14km of Metropolitan Transport Project (MTP). Thus, as on 31st March, 2022, 14671.32 km of project length out of a total length of 17, 123.72 km of 192 sanctioned projects (3 projects of 205.5 km of length are yet to sanction) assigned to RVNL, have been completed. In FY 2021-22, the Company commissioned Doubling with Electrification of Arangmahandi-Lakholi Section on 5th August, 2021. It completed 525 Piles in 5 months to High-Density Rail Network Near Gudur in connection with a Rail Flyover. It completed Railway Electrification Works of Alnavar-Londa Section, SWR on 1st August, 2021. It commissioned Automatic Drive-through Train Washing Plant at the New EMU Car Shed, Ranaghat, WB on 30th August, 2021. It completed 3rd line between Talamanchi and Srivenkatewarapalem in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway on 24th December, 2021. The commissioned Doubling of Bhonra - Bijora railway line in West Central Railway on 9th April 2021. It completed Electrification of 51.22 Rkm / 127.47 TKM In Dudhani (Excl.)- Hotgi (Incl.) Bg Double Line In Solapur Division on 19th June, 2021. It executed Critical Works of 40 Piles near Railway track for new Rail Flyover near Gudur. It commissioned RE Works of Ultratech Cement siding at Ginigera. It raised FOB Over 3 Tracks And 2 Platforms at New Bongaigaon. It commissioned Phase-I Works of the Jheel Siding Coaching Depot at Howrah. It completed substructure works of Rail Bridge no 8 in connection with ongoing new BG Rail Line Rishikesh- Karnaprayag Project.During the year 2021-22, Company commissioned 1020.90 km of project length which included 704.80 km of Doubling and 316.10 km of Gauge Conversion thus crossing 1000 km commissioning barrier. 1525.45 km project length was completed including 66.75 km of New Line, 908.07 km of Doubling, 25.63 km of Gauge Conversation, 525 km of Railway Electrification. In addition, Railway Electrification of 541.35 km was also carried out in other than specific Railway Electrification projects as part of Doubling. 5 important projects Ahemdabad- Botad (170.48 km) Gauge Conversion, Dhasa-Jetalsar (104.44 km) Gauge Conversion, Raebareli- Amethi (60.1 km) doubling, Utretia- Rae Bareli (65.6 km) doubling and Secunderabad- Mahbubnagar (85.24 km) doubling projects were fully commissioned. It commissioned 776.29 Route km (1664.58 Track km) of pure Railway Electrification works on important routes. Apart from pure RE work, 376.01 km of RE was also commissioned with the doubling projects. Thus, 1152.30 km of electrified sections were made ready as in 2021-22. Raninagar Jalpaigudi- New Bongaigaon - Guwahati (Incl) RE (382 km), Chikjajur- Bellary RE (184 km) and Bengaluru-Omalur Via Hosur RE (196 km) RE projects were fully commissioned during the year. It commissioned 111 stations out of 444 Nos of new El/Pl installations on Indian Railways, which makes almost 25% of total stations commissioned in a Year. It commissioned many Major Yards such as Bina Station (423 signaling routes), Bitragunta station (336 signaling routes), Gwalior station (336 signaling routes), Rayru station (254 signaling routes), Sambalpur Station (245 signaling routes) and Bhimavaram Station (145 routes) demonstrating its technical progress in Signaling installation. For first time on Indian Railways, a Built inBlock working in Electronic Interlocking between MBNRDTP IB on Single line between BTTR-TMC was commissioned by RVNL on South Central Railway. It took up 152 Nos. of Non-Interlocking (NIs) of stations for commissioning of various works during the year. It commissioned not only 111 Nos of stations (109 New EIs & 02 New PIs) but also alterations in existing 35 Electronic Interlocking & 5 panel interlocking and 01 Mechanical signaling stations of Doubling & 3rd Line projects were done. Additionally, RVNL also commissioned 17 Stations of Railway Electrification Projects paving the way for all time high achievement of Railway Electrification by RVNL on IR. It also commissioned high numbers of Interlocking of mid-section level crossing gates that goes to 93 Nos. and 32 IBS/Auto signals. Not only on Signaling front, it incredibly achieved 1465 km of Fiber Optic Network and 6Quad Cable network during the year. It made progress on hill rail projects i.e., the Rishikesh- Karnaprayag section in Uttarakhand and Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri section in Himachal Pradesh Budni- Barkhera- 3rd line project in Madhya Pradesh. 31.54 km of tunneling which was completed in 2021-22. Part-I Project of Jheel Siding Coaching Depot at Howrah (ER) has been completed and handed over to Eastern Railway for operations. A new Rail Coach Naveenikaran Karkhana at Sonipat was set up and commissioned for mid-life refurbishment of LHB type of coaches, which has a capacity of turning out 250 LHB coaches per annum. The process of increasing EMU Car Shed at Ranaghat (Part-I) was completed and hand over to ER for operations in August 2021. It also completed setting up New MEMU Car Shed, Gaya for maintaining 30 rakes of 16 coaches (ECR).During the year 2022-23, RVNL crossed 1000 km commissioning benchmark for New Lines, Doublings and Gauge Conversion. 1343.30 km of project length was commissioned consisting of 119 km of New Line, 925.00 km of Doubling and 299.3 km of Railway Electrification. These were handed over to Zonal Railways for operations. Additionally, Railway Electrification of 655 km was also carried out as part of Doubling.During 2022-23, 863.02 km project length was completed including 67.06 km of New Line, 497.88 km of Doubling, 271.12 km of Railway Electrification and 26.96 km of Metropolitan Transport Project (MTP). In addition, Railway Electrification of 334.59 km was also carried out as part of Doubling.During the year 2023, RVNL fully commissioned nearly 8 important projects, comprising of Sambalpur-Titlagarh (182 km); Bhimsen-Jhansi (206 km) with RE; Daund- Gulbarga- Doubling (224.9 km); Pune- Guntakal -Electrification (641.37 km); Vijaywada-Gudivada- Bhimavaram-Narasapur, Gudivada-Machlipatnam and BhimavaramNidadavolu (221 km) - Doubling with electrification; Bina -Kota (282.66 km) with electrification, Palanpur- Samakhiali (247.73 km) and Raipur-Titlagarh (203 km) doubling project.During FY 2022- 23, RVNL commissioned 93 new EI/PIs installations on Indian Railways. Apart from new EIs; it commissioned Alterations in 53 Els/PIs installations on Indian Railways; commissioned many Major Yard remodellings of Bhatinda RRI Station (717 signaling routes), Kota Station (534 signaling routes), Garwha Road Station (336 signaling routes), Titlagarh (254 signaling routes), VKT Station (249 signaling routes), ANB Station (192 routes) & PGU Station (177 routes) thus manifesting its technical + managerial capability; commissioned the high number of 52 IBS/Auto signals and Interlocking of 46 midsection level crossing gates.In 2023, progress was made on the hill rail projects assigned to RVNL, that is, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag section in Uttarakhand, Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri Section in Himachal Pradesh and Budni- Barkhera- 3rd Line Project in Madhya Pradesh. 100 km of tunnelling was completed by RVNL in 2022-23. Two tunnel boring machines commissioned by RVNL for the first time in Himalayan geology in Indian Railways. The Rail Coach Naveenikaran Karkhana, Jhansi Workshop was commissioned in September 2022; EMU Car Shed, Ranaghat completed in December 2022; Infrastructure facility at Jheel Siding Coaching Depot, Howrah completed in January, 2023; Tower Wagon POH Shed, Dullahapur completed in March 2023; New Gharia Via Rajerhat Metro Railway Project completed in Sep22. During the year 2023, Joka- Taratala (13.02 km) Section of Joka- Esplanade Section of Kolkata Metro and New Garia- Hemanta Mukherjee (11.0 km) Section of New Garia- Biman Bandar Section of Metro Railway were commissioned. Angul-Sukinda New Line Project 95 km became operative in January 2023.The President of India (POI) divested 12.16% of its equity shareholding in the Company and as a result, the present shareholding of GOI stood at 72.84% as of March 31, 2023.