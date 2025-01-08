Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.Read More
RVNL Shares has gained a total of 134% in the last one year, and 2.90% in the last six months.Read More
The project deals with the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts.Read More
The project seeks to upgrade the current electric traction system from 1X25 kV to a 2X25 kV AT feeding system.Read More
Design HT and LT systems to prevent loss in the infrastructure in general and to increase the rate at which power is delivered at sites in Punjab.Read More
The total contract value is of ₹625.08 crore, including GST, with an expected time of completion of 30 months.Read More
The scheme forms a part of a larger construction program of a multi-tracking Broad Gauge (BG) railway line.Read More
This order was issued to RVNL in collaboration with SCPL, of which RVNL is the dominant stakeholder (74% interest).Read More
Earlier earlier month, the company's joint venture with SCPL was the lowest bidder for an Eastern Railway project for ₹837.67 Crore.Read More
The South Central Railway project involves doubling the railway track between Parbhani and Parli stations, incorporating electrification and signaling upgrades.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.