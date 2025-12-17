RVNL Wins ₹165 Crore Bridge Construction Order From North Eastern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd announced that it has received a ₹165.04 crore contract from North Eastern Railway for the construction of the substructure of an important railway bridge over the river Gandak.

The project involves building the substructure of Bridge No. 50, which consists of 14 spans of 61 metres each, supported by a Double D-type well foundation designed for a double railway line.

The bridge will be developed between Paniyahwa and Valmikinagar stations as part of the Gorakhpur Cantt–Valmikinagar doubling project under North Eastern Railway. The structure will be designed to meet RDSO standards with 25-tonne axle load capability, enabling the movement of heavier freight and passenger trains.

According to the exchange filing, RVNL has received a Letter of Award for the project, which will be executed under general contract conditions. The company said the construction timeline is 24 months, covering engineering activities, foundation work, and completion of the bridge substructure.

The order strengthens RVNL’s order book and supports its continued role in delivering large-scale railway infrastructure projects across key regions of the country. Separately, on November 21, the public sector enterprise had announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a Northern Railway project.

The earlier project relates to the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of overhead equipment modifications along with feeder wire works. The Northern Railway assignment involves the 2×25 kV traction system, aimed at improving power reliability and operational efficiency across the electrified rail network.

The latest contract win highlights RVNL’s growing presence in railway bridge construction, electrification, and capacity expansion projects aligned with Indian Railways’ infrastructure modernisation plans.

