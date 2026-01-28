RVNL Bags ₹242.5 Crore South Central Railway OHE Upgrade Order

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd on Tuesday, January 27, said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for an overhead electrification upgrade project under South Central Railway.

The company said the order has been awarded by South Central Railway, which is a domestic entity. As per the regulatory filing, the execution period for the project is 24 months. The broad consideration or size of the order stands at ₹242.50 crore, including applicable taxes.

Earlier, on January 16, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd had announced that it had emerged as the lowest bidder for another contract from South Eastern Railway.

That order is valued at ₹87.56 crore, excluding GST. The South Eastern Railway contract is for the supply, installation and commissioning of an IP based video surveillance system in LHB coaches.

Following the news, the share price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is trading at ₹332, which is a 2.62% gain than the previous close. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd opened at ₹328.40 and moved in a range of ₹326.50 to ₹335.25 during the session. The stock remains well below its 52 week high of ₹501.80, while trading closer to its 52 week low of ₹301.20, reflecting a phase of consolidation after earlier gains. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹69,300 crore.

