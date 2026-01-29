RVNL-GPT JV Emerges L1 for ₹1,201 Crore Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Project in Varanasi

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd – GPT joint venture has emerged as the lowest bidder for a major infrastructure project awarded by Northern Railway. The project involves the design and construction of a new rail cum road bridge over the river Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The bridge will be constructed as New Rail Cum Road Bridge No. 11, located around 50 metres downstream of the existing Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station.

The scope of work includes the design and construction of both the substructure and superstructure of the bridge. The bridge structure will comprise eight spans of 108.5 metres and two spans of 103.3 metres, using open web steel girders. The lower deck of the bridge will accommodate four railway tracks. The upper deck will carry a six lane road.

The project scope also includes the construction of railway and road approaches as per the approved general arrangement drawing. Associated overhead equipment works and general electrical works are included under the project. These works will be executed in the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway.

The total project cost is ₹1,201.36 crore, inclusive of all applicable taxes. Under the joint venture structure, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd holds a 60 percent stake. GPT Infra Projects Ltd holds the remaining 40 percent stake in the joint venture.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com