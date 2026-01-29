iifl-logo

RVNL-GPT JV bags project worth ₹1,201 Crore in Varanasi

29 Jan 2026 , 10:43 AM

RVNL-GPT JV has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a major infrastructure project awarded by Northern Railway. The contract underlines the design and construction of a new rail-cum-road bridge over the river Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The construction is for New Rail Cum Road Bridge No. 11. It is situated about 50 metres downstream of the existing Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station.

The scope of work includes the design and construction of both substructure and superstructure of the bridge. It comprises eight spans of 108.5 metres and two spans of 103.3 metres using open web steel girders.

The bridge will consist of four railway tracks on the lower deck and a six-lane road on the upper deck, along with railway and road approaches as per the approved general arrangement drawing (GAD).

The project also involves associated overhead equipment (OHE) works and general electrical works in the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway.

The aggregate cost of the project is ₹1,201.36 Crore, including taxes. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited holds a 60% stake in the joint venture while GPT Infra Projects holds the balance 40% stake in the JV.

Recently, the business also announced bagging a new contract worth ₹242.50 Crore from South Central Railway, with an execution timeline of 24 months.

At around 10.35 AM, RVNL was trading 2.34% lower at ₹334.50, against the previous close of ₹342.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹352.80, and ₹332.45, respectively.

