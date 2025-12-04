iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

RVNL Wins ₹145 Crore Southern Railway Power Project

4 Dec 2025 , 10:41 AM

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway for a traction power project valued at ₹145.35 crore. The update was shared through a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The scope of work involves the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of key traction power systems in the Jolarpettai to Salem stretch under the Salem Division.

The project includes setting up Scott connected traction substations, installing power quality systems, establishing switching posts, and building a 2×25 kV feeding network. It also covers SCADA systems and automatic fault locator technology to strengthen power reliability.

RVNL noted that the project supports Indian Railways in its Mission 3000 MT freight loading goal, which focuses on expanding network capacity and improving operational efficiency.

The company said the work will be carried out over a period of 540 days. It clarified that the contract was awarded by a domestic government entity and falls within its regular line of business.

RVNL added that there is no promoter group interest in Southern Railway and confirmed the order is not considered a related party transaction. The contract was finalised under tender number EPC-PSI-2X25kV-SR-05, as disclosed in the filing.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd News
  • Southern Railway
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Chalet Hotels Launches Athiva Brand With Six Premium Properties Across India

Chalet Hotels Launches Athiva Brand With Six Premium Properties Across India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Dec 2025|12:19 PM
Nectar Lifesciences Approves ₹81 Crore Share Buyback, Fixes December 24 as Record Date

Nectar Lifesciences Approves ₹81 Crore Share Buyback, Fixes December 24 as Record Date

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Dec 2025|11:56 AM
RVNL Wins ₹145 Crore Southern Railway Power Project

RVNL Wins ₹145 Crore Southern Railway Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Dec 2025|10:41 AM
RailTel Corp secures order worth ₹49 Crore for MMRDA Projects

RailTel Corp secures order worth ₹49 Crore for MMRDA Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Dec 2025|10:39 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 4th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th December 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Dec 2025|07:40 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.