RVNL Wins ₹145 Crore Southern Railway Power Project

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway for a traction power project valued at ₹145.35 crore. The update was shared through a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The scope of work involves the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of key traction power systems in the Jolarpettai to Salem stretch under the Salem Division.

The project includes setting up Scott connected traction substations, installing power quality systems, establishing switching posts, and building a 2×25 kV feeding network. It also covers SCADA systems and automatic fault locator technology to strengthen power reliability.

RVNL noted that the project supports Indian Railways in its Mission 3000 MT freight loading goal, which focuses on expanding network capacity and improving operational efficiency.

The company said the work will be carried out over a period of 540 days. It clarified that the contract was awarded by a domestic government entity and falls within its regular line of business.

RVNL added that there is no promoter group interest in Southern Railway and confirmed the order is not considered a related party transaction. The contract was finalised under tender number EPC-PSI-2X25kV-SR-05, as disclosed in the filing.

