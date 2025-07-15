iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RVNL Wins ₹447 Crore Delhi Metro Phase IV Contract from DMRC

15 Jul 2025 , 10:25 AM

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a central government-owned infrastructure company, has secured a fresh order from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). This contract is part of the ongoing Phase IV expansion of the Delhi Metro network.

The company confirmed on Monday that it received a Letter of Award dated July 14 for the design and construction of a viaduct stretching 7.298 kilometres. The project also includes building platforms at seven stations, namely Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash-1, Andrews Ganj and Lajpat Nagar.

In addition to the viaduct and station works, the contract covers the installation of pre-engineered structures at each station along the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block corridor. The total value of the contract is ₹447.42 crore, which includes GST. The execution period has been set at 36 months from the date of commencement.

The metro order comes shortly after RVNL received another Letter of Agreement last week, this time from South Central Railway. That contract is valued at ₹143.3 crore and relates to the upgradation of electric traction systems in the Salem division of Southern Railway.

The scope of that project involves enhancing the existing 1×25 kilovolt traction system to a 2×25 kilovolt system. The upgrade will be implemented along the Salem Junction to Podanur Junction route, including the Irugur to Coimbatore Junction segment.

According to RVNL, this technical upgrade is expected to help Southern Railway meet its loading target of 3,000 metric tonnes. The contract, inclusive of taxes, is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Delhi Metro
  • Delhi Metro network
  • Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
  • DMRC
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.