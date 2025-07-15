RVNL Wins ₹447 Crore Delhi Metro Phase IV Contract from DMRC

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a central government-owned infrastructure company, has secured a fresh order from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). This contract is part of the ongoing Phase IV expansion of the Delhi Metro network.

The company confirmed on Monday that it received a Letter of Award dated July 14 for the design and construction of a viaduct stretching 7.298 kilometres. The project also includes building platforms at seven stations, namely Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash-1, Andrews Ganj and Lajpat Nagar.

In addition to the viaduct and station works, the contract covers the installation of pre-engineered structures at each station along the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block corridor. The total value of the contract is ₹447.42 crore, which includes GST. The execution period has been set at 36 months from the date of commencement.

The metro order comes shortly after RVNL received another Letter of Agreement last week, this time from South Central Railway. That contract is valued at ₹143.3 crore and relates to the upgradation of electric traction systems in the Salem division of Southern Railway.

The scope of that project involves enhancing the existing 1×25 kilovolt traction system to a 2×25 kilovolt system. The upgrade will be implemented along the Salem Junction to Podanur Junction route, including the Irugur to Coimbatore Junction segment.

According to RVNL, this technical upgrade is expected to help Southern Railway meet its loading target of 3,000 metric tonnes. The contract, inclusive of taxes, is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

