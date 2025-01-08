|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated for the Quarter and Half -Year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Rail Vikas Nigam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (Q1-2024-25) have been approved by the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. 8th August, 2024. Accordingly, following are attached herewith: (i) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (ii) Limited Review Report of the Auditor. (iii) Appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Rail Vikas Nigam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Fourth Quarter (4th) and Year ended 31st March, 2024, and To recommend Final Dividend, if any, for the FY 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 17/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 17/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2.11 /- per share for the financial year 2023-2024 Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. RVNL declared Final Dividend of Rs. 2.11/- per share for the financial year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Rail Vikas Nigam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine-Months ended 31st December, 2023 have been approved by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e. 8th February, 2024. Accordingly, following are attached herewith: (i) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine-month ended 31.12.2023. (ii) Limited Review Report of the Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.Read More
RVNL Shares has gained a total of 134% in the last one year, and 2.90% in the last six months.Read More
The project deals with the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts.Read More
The project seeks to upgrade the current electric traction system from 1X25 kV to a 2X25 kV AT feeding system.Read More
Design HT and LT systems to prevent loss in the infrastructure in general and to increase the rate at which power is delivered at sites in Punjab.Read More
The total contract value is of ₹625.08 crore, including GST, with an expected time of completion of 30 months.Read More
The scheme forms a part of a larger construction program of a multi-tracking Broad Gauge (BG) railway line.Read More
This order was issued to RVNL in collaboration with SCPL, of which RVNL is the dominant stakeholder (74% interest).Read More
Earlier earlier month, the company's joint venture with SCPL was the lowest bidder for an Eastern Railway project for ₹837.67 Crore.Read More
The South Central Railway project involves doubling the railway track between Parbhani and Parli stations, incorporating electrification and signaling upgrades.Read More
