Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated for the Quarter and Half -Year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (Q1-2024-25) have been approved by the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. 8th August, 2024. Accordingly, following are attached herewith: (i) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (ii) Limited Review Report of the Auditor. (iii) Appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Rail Vikas Nigam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Fourth Quarter (4th) and Year ended 31st March, 2024, and To recommend Final Dividend, if any, for the FY 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 17/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 17/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2.11 /- per share for the financial year 2023-2024 Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. RVNL declared Final Dividend of Rs. 2.11/- per share for the financial year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024