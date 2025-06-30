RVNL emerges lowest bidder for ₹213 Crore order

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth ₹213.22 Crore. The Rail PSU has received this order from South Central Railway.

Following this development, the company’s counter touched an intraday high of ₹404. However, later on, the company erased early morning gains.

As per the company’s filing, the work order include design, supply, putting up, testing, and commissioning of overhead equipment (OHE). The scope of work also includes upgradation of the existing 1x25kV system to 2x25kV AT feeding system with feeder and earthing works. The project is spread across Duvvada-Rajamundry and Samalkot – Kakinada Port section of Vijayawada divison under South Central Railway.

The company said that it expects the completion of the stated project within a period of 24 months.

In May, the company also reaffirmed its revenue guidance of ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 Crore for the current fiscal even though it posted subdued performance during the period.

At around 1.50 PM, Rail Vikas Nigam was trading 0.56% higher at ₹397.05, against the previous close of ₹395.05 on NSE.

The company said that it expects to achieve the FY 26 target as all the major orders it has received are under execution in the current period.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com