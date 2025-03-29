iifl-logo
Ircon-SSNR JV Wins ₹872.69 Crore Rail Project for Madhya Pradesh Tunnels

29 Mar 2025 , 05:04 PM

IRCON Secures Railway Infrastructure Project in Joint Venture With SSNR Projects Private Limited. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) awards ₹1044 crore contract for constructing tunnels and railway track infrastructure. The project includes the construction of Tunnel T1 from Km 33+160 to Km 34+400 and Tunnel T2 from Km 57+400 to Km 66+040.

It also includes works for the installation of a ballast-less track and its associated formation. It is a section of the electrified broad-gauge railway line between Mangliyagaon (Indore work) and Budni stations. It consists of a 198 km railway line in the Ratlam and Bhopal divisions of the Western and West Central Railways in Madhya Pradesh.

The contract with a value of ₹872.69 crore (including GST) entails executing the work over a period of 40 months. Thereafter, there will be a 6-month defect liability period. IRCON has a 70% stake in the JV and will invest ₹610.88 crore in the project. The other 30% stake in the joint venture is held by SSNR Projects Private Limited.

The project is for improvement of railway connectivity and infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. The installation of an electrified broad-gauge railway line will make it more efficient, shorten travel time and also facilitate the sustainable development of different railway systems in India.

