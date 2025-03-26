iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RVNL Wins ₹115.79 Crore Railway Contract

26 Mar 2025 , 12:55 PM

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has become the L1 bidder for a ₹115.79 crore contract awarded by the Central Railway’s Nagpur division. The contract is for Overhead Equipment (OHE) modification work to convert the existing 1×25 KV electric traction system in the Itarsi-Amla section of the Nagpur division to a 2×25 KV system.

The project is to be executed or completed in a time frame of 24 Months and is aimed to improve upon or bolster the railway infrastructure to handle a target of 3,000 MT of loading.

In another update about the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) agreement: last month, RVNL signed the Project implementation agency agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) along with HFCL Ltd and Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The partnership centers around developing, upgrading, operating and maintaining BharatNet’s middle-mile network, a government initiative intended to expand broadband connectivity throughout India. The consortium won the BharatNet project at the lowest bid, with a contract of about ₹13,253 crore.

The contract comprises a construction period of three years, followed by a 10-year period for maintenance to facilitate sustained operational efficiency. The maintenance fee has been fixed at 5.5% of capital expenditure in the first five years, and 0.5% raise every year for next five years to reach to 6.5% annually.

This project it falls as an integral part of the BharatNet growth assignment aiming to supply high-speed web connectivity within the rural and far off areas and awiding the virtual India project. It is anticipated that the outcome of the project will improve digital infrastructure such as digital delivery, broadband accessibility, and will lead to economic growth and digital inclusion in underprivileged areas.

Related Tags

  • Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:46 PM
Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:24 PM
ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:55 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:50 PM
DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:20 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.