RVNL Bags ₹90 Crore Southern Railway Surveillance Order

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) announced on August 13 that it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway for the installation of a Video Surveillance System at 441 Category D and E stations, along with upgrades at 43 stations falling under Categories A1, A, B, and C. The contract is valued at ₹90.65 crore and will be executed over a period of 18 months under general contract conditions.

RVNL confirmed that the order has been awarded by Southern Railway, a domestic entity, and forms part of its regular business operations aimed at enhancing surveillance infrastructure across the network.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, RVNL reported a 4.1% year-on-year drop in revenue to ₹3,908 crore. EBITDA declined sharply by 71% from the same period last year to ₹52 crore.

Net profit for the quarter fell 40% year-on-year to ₹134 crore. This is compared to ₹224 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s EBITDA margin contracted by more than 300 basis points, slipping to 1.4% from 4.5% a year ago.

On a sequential basis, revenue fell 35% compared to the March 2025 quarter. Profitability dropped 71% quarter-on-quarter, while EBITDA slumped nearly 90%. Margins also contracted by over 500 basis points compared to the previous quarter, reflecting significant operational pressure despite recent order wins.

