Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 21st Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 together with the reports of Statutory Auditors and Comptroller & Auditor General of India thereon.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

T he key highlights of the financial performance the company during F.Y. 2023-24 along with the corresponding performance in F.Y. 2022-23 are mentioned below (rounded to nearest rupees/crore):

(H in Crores)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 % Increase/ Decrease Turnover 21,732.58 20,281.57 7.15% Total Income 22,915.13 21,285.51 7.66% Operating 1,691.34 1553.97 8.84% Income Reserves & Surplus 5,782.26 4394.13 31.59% Profit Before Tax 1,939.40 1,644.38 17.94% Profit After Tax 1,462.95 1,267.97 15.38% Net worth 7867.28 6,479.15 21.42% Appropriations Dividend *439.94 *444.11 -0.94%

* Final dividend amounting to J 439.94 crore @ J 2.11 per fully paid equity share recommended by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

C apital Structure

With an Authorized share capital of the Company of H

3000 crores, there has been no change in the Capital Structure of the Company, with the Paid-up share capital of the Company remaining at H 2085.02 crore. The Company has not issued any share during the year under consideration.

Employee Stock Option Plan

Y our Company has not provided any

Stock Option Plan (ESOP); therefore, disclosure requirement in relation to ESOP under Rule 12(9) and Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

Off er for Sale (OFS)/Employee OFS

In c ompliance with Department of Investment Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Disinvestment of equity shares of 5.36% was done by the President of India acting through Ministry of Railways through

OFS during the FY 2023-24. Present shareholding of Govt. of India is 72.84%.

Shar eholding of President of India (POI)

As on 31.03.2024, the present Shareholding of President of India (POI) is 1,51,87,43,694 equity shares of H 10 each amounting to J 15,18,74,36,940 that is 72.84%.

Profit of

Pro fit before Tax increased J 1,644.38 crore infrom

2022-23 to J 1,939.40 crore in 2023-24 showing an increase of 17.94%. Profit after Tax increased from

J 1,267.97 crore in F. Y. 2022-23 to J 1,462.95 crore in F. Y. 2023-24 showing an increase of 15.38%.

Net Worth

T he Net Worth of your Company has increased over the previous year from J 6479.15 crore to J 7,867.28 crore on account of transfer of profits (after payment of Dividend& OCI).

Reserves

T he Reserves & Surplus of the Company for FY 2023 24 stand at H 5782.26 crore as compared to H 4,394.13 crore in FY 2022-23, showing an increase of 31.59% from previous year.

Dividend

T he Board recommended a final dividend H 439.94of crores (H 2.11 per share) subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Total dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 is H 439.94 crore.

A cceptance of Deposits

Y our company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year.

Reimbursement of Expenditure

R VNL received an amount J 23,528.31of crore (approx.) for project expenditure during the current year, from Ministry of Railways (MoR) for execution of various works.

L oans from IRFC

During the year, no borrowing was made from IRFC. With this, the total amount received from IRFC is H 7865.08 crore. The principal and interest on the borrowings from IRFC are repaid by Ministry of Railways (MoR) as a pass-through entry in the books and of RVNL. During the year, an amount of H377.29 crore towards principal & H441.52 towards interest was paid to IRFC on this account, leaving an outstanding loan& Principal balance of H 6506.02 crore (including interest accrued of H1541.66Cr).

Turnover

Y our Company has achieved a highest ever of H 21,732.58 crore in 2023-24 as compared to H

20,281.57 crore in 2022-23 showing an increase of 7.15% over the previous year.

This became achievable mainly due to the assured availability of funds for project expenditure during the year by the Ministry of Railways, which accounts for 86.49 % of the Turnover. In addition, over the years the Company has also put a large number of large value contracts in place to speed up the process of project execution. At the same time, there has also been a significant increase in the revenue from the projects secured through bidding to the tune of H2254.81 crore during 2023-24 in comparison to H

637.58 crore in the previous year.

C onsolidated Financial Statements

T he consolidated Financial Statements of

Company prepared in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the Financial Year 2023-24 forms part of the Annual Report of the Company. The accounts have been consolidated based on the performance and activities of the SPVs, JVs, Associates and the share of RVNL in those entities as an equity partner and its wholly owned subsidiaries. The related entries appearing in the standalone accounts of RVNL have been adjusted accordingly in consonance with the relevant Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS 110& 28). The salient features of differences in the significant entries between the Standalone Accounts of RVNL and the Consolidated Accounts are as under:

( H in Crores)

Particulars Figures as on 31.03.2024 Figures as on 31.03.2024 Standalone Consolidated Turnover 21732.58 21,889.23 Other Income 1182.55 1185.57 Direct Expenses 20041.24 20181.86 Indirect Expenses 934.48 943.97 PBT 1939.40 **2053.91 PAT 1462.95 1574.47 Reserve & Surplus 5782.26 6660.66 Net Worth 7867.28 8745.68

** PBT includes H 104.94 crore as proportionate share of RVNL in the profit/loss of Joint Ventures.

Subsidiary, Joint Venture and Associate Companies

A report on the performance and financial position of subsidiary, associates and joint venture Company as per Companies Act 2013 is provided in Note-43 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

2. INTE GRAL REPORTS

Name of Report Annexure Management Discussion and Analysis A Corporate Governance Report B Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) C Report "Business Responsibility and D Sustainability Report (BRSR)" Secretarial Auditor Report E Form AOC-2 F

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report provides an overview of the affairs of the Company, its business environment, mission and objectives, outlook, operational performance, its resources and systems, strengths, opportunities, constraints, risks and concerns, strategies, prospects, etc. (Annexure A). The Corporate Governance Report highlights the Companys philosophy on Corporate Governance and Key Values, composition of Board of Directors and its Committees, attendance and remuneration of Directors etc. other relevant disclosures, CEO/ CFO Certification and general information for shareholders. The following compliance certificates as required under DPE Guidelines and SEBI Regulations supplement it. (Annexure B).

A Certificate signed by the Chairman and Managing Director affirming receipt of compliance with the Code of Conduct from all Board members and Senior Management personnel during the year 2023-24 (placed at Annexure "B-1") as per guidelines of Department of Public Enterprises on Corporate Governance.

A Certificate from the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with regard to the authenticity of financial statements (placed at Annexure "B-2"); and

A Certificate of compliance of Corporate Governance signed by a practicing Company Secretary (placed at Annexure "B-3") as per guidelines of Department of Public Enterprises on Corporate Governance and Listing Regulations.

Certificate on non-disqualification of Directors as per schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (placed at Annexure "B-4") The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report reflects RVNLs plans, policy, budget, expenditure, evaluation process for projects and CSR activities undertaken during the year. (Annexure C) The "Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)" describes the initiatives taken by the Company from an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) perspective in terms of amendment to Regulation 34 (2) (f) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.(Annexure D)

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Kumar Naresh Sinha & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is placed at Annexure "E".

As per Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, Annual Return will be available on the website of the Company i.e., www.rvnl.org.

The disclosure of Related Party Transactions, as required under section 134 (3) (h) of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8 (2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form "AOC-2" is placed at Annexure"F".

2A. GRANT OF "NAVRATNA" STATUS

Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) vide its O.M. no. F. No. PD-I-26/0003/2022-DPE dated 01.05.2023 has granted "Navratna" status to RVNL.

3. OP ERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Y our Directors are delighted to inform that the 2023-24 has been a year of excellence and growth for the Company.

Total project Length completed during the F. Y. 2023-24 was 578.73 km which included 25.9 km of New Line, 517 km of Doubling, 24.53 km of Gauge Conversion, 11.3 km of Metropolitan Transport Project (MTP). Beside this, 2 Workshop Project have been physically completed. 211 km of Railway Electrification was carried out during the year and in addition, Railway Electrification of 528.3 km was also carried out in other than specific Railway Electrification projects as part of Doubling.

During 2023-24, Banspani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura (180 km), Rajpura-Bhatinda Doubling with Electrification (172.64 km), Madurai-Maniyachi-Tuticorin (160 km), Maniyachi-Nagercoil DL, Barkhera

- Budni 3rd line, Mau-Gazipur-Tarighat New Line, Lucknow-Pilibhit via Sitapur, Lakhimpur (262.76 km), Hyderabad-Secunderabad - Multi modal transport system (Phase-II)-MTP, Kasganj-Bareilly-Bhojipura-Daliganj RE (401 km) were completed. Khurda Road - Construction of main line electrical multiple unit car shed (Phase-2) and Vadodara

- Setting up of New PoH Shop for Electrical Locos projects under the Plan Head Worksop were completed.

3.1 Ph ysical Size of the Projects:

Sinc e its establishment in 2003, Ministry of Railways has transferred 190 projects to RVNL for execution, which may be broadly classified under the following heads:

Doubling 71 Gauge Conversion 12 New Lines 12 MTP 06 Railway Electrification 39 Workshops 21 Others 27 Unsanctioned 02 (2 GC)

And after implementation of revocation of policy for assignment of work to PSUs in 2021, RVNL had participated in Open Bidding and projects awarded through biddings as on March 2024 are:

Awarded through Bidding 58

The distribution of project length under various plan heads is shown below:

3.1.1 Nature of Works being Executed by RVNL:

R VNL is executing all types of Railway Infrastructure works such as New Line, Gauge Conversion, Doubling/3rd Line/4th Line, Railway Electrification, Workshops, Hill Railway Projects, Institutional Buildings, Mega Bridges, Metro Railway, Tunnels, Monumental Bridges, Canals, Transmission Lines, Highways, Signaling Work, MMLPs etc.

3.1.2 Project Implementation Units (PIUs):

T hese projects are spread all over the and for efficient implementation of projects, 30 Project Implementation Units (PIUs) have been established at 25 locations to execute projects in their geographical hinterland. They are located at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar

(2 Units), Chennai (2 Units), Chandigarh, Gwalior, Indore, Kolkata (2 Units), Kharagpur, Kota, Lucknow,

Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rishikesh, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Varanasi (3 Units), Vijayawada and Waltair. Two projects units are also established outside India, one is at Maldives & another is at Dubai. The PIUs are established and closed as per requirement.

3.2 Status of physical progress of projects

T he status of the 248 projects assigned to RVNL for execution is as under: -

Projects completed up to March 2024 : 152 No. Projects under implementation : 94 No. Projects yet to be sanctioned : 2 No.

3.2.1 RVNL has so far completed 152 projects.

T he list of 140 projects fully completed up to March

2023 is as under:

S. No. Railway Project Name Type of Project Length (km) 1. Central Railway Diva - Kalyan 5th & 6th Line Doubling 11 2. Central Railway Pakni - Mohol Doubling Doubling 17 3. Central Railway Panvel - Jasai JNPT Doubling Doubling 28.5 4. Central Railway Pakni - Solapur Doubling Doubling 16.28 5. Central Railway & SCR Daund- Gulbarga- Doubling (224.9 km) and Pune- Guntakal -Electrification (641.37 km) Doubling 224.9 6. Eastern Railway Gurup - Saktigarh Extn of 3rd Line Doubling 26 7. East Central Railway Barauni - Tilrath Bypass Doubling Doubling 8.3 8. East Coast Railway Talcher-Cuttack-Paradeep Doubling with 2nd Bridge on Rivers Birupa & Mahanadi Doubling 3 9. East Coast Railway Jakhapura- Haridaspur 3rd Line Doubling 23.3 10. East Coast Railway Cuttack - Barang Doubling Doubling 14.3 11. East Coast Railway Rajatgarh-Barang Doubling Doubling 31.3 12. East Coast Railway Khurda-Barang - 3rd line (35 km) Doubling 32.32 13. East Coast Railway Sambalpur-Titlagarh (182 km) Doubling 182.00 14. East Coast Railway Raipur-Titlagarh (203 km) Doubling 203 15. Northern Railway New Delhi-Tilak Bridge- 5th & 6th line (2.65 km) Doubling 2.65 16. Northern Railway Utraitia-Raebareli (65.6 km) Doubling 68.04 17. Northern Railway Raebareli-Amethi (60.1 km) Doubling 59.00 18. North Central Railway Palwal - Bhuteswar 3rd Line Doubling 81 19. North Central Railway Aligarh - Ghaziabad 3rd Line Doubling 106.1 20. North Central Railway Bhimsen-Jhansi (206 km) with RE Doubling 206 21. North Western Railway Bhagat Ki Kothi - Luni Doubling Doubling 30.3 22. North Western Railway Karjoda - Palanpur Doubling Doubling 5.4 23. North Western Railway Rewari- Manheru Doubling Doubling 69.02 24. North Western Railway Rani-Keshav Ganj Doubling Doubling 59.5 25. North Western Railway Abu Road-Sarotra Road- Patch doubling (23.12 km) Doubling 23.12 26. North Western Railway Swaruganj-Abu Road - Patch doubling (25.36 km) Doubling 25.36 27. North Western Railway Sarotra Road-Karjoda - Patch doubling (23.59 km) Doubling 23.59 28. Southern Railway Attipattu - Korukkupet 3rd Line Doubling 18 29. Southern Railway Pattabiram - Tiruvallur 4th Line & Tiruvallur - Arakkonam 3rd Line Doubling 41.89 30. Southern Railway Tiruvallur - Arakkonam 4th Line Doubling 28 31. Southern Railway Villipuram-Dindigul Doubling Doubling 273

S. No. Railway Project Name Type of Project Length (km) 32. Southern Railway Thanjavur-Ponmalai - Doubling Doubling 46.96 33. South Central Railway Pullampet - Balapalle Ph I of Gooty - Renigunta Doubling Doubling 41 34. South Central Railway Krishnapatnam - Venkatachalam Doubling with RE Doubling 16.5 35. South Central Railway Gooty - Renigunta Patch Doubling Doubling 151 36. South Central Railway Raichur - Guntakal Doubling Doubling 81.0 37. South Central Railway Guntur-Tenali - Doubling with electrification (24.38 km) Doubling 25 38. South Central Railway Vijaywada-Gudivada- Bhimavaram- Narasapur, Gudivada-Machlipatnam and Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu (221 km) - Doubling with electrification Doubling 221.00 39. South Central Railway Secunderabad (Falaknuma)-Mehbubnagar doubling Doubling 85.70 40. South Eastern Railway Tikiapara - Santragachi Doubling Doubling 5.6 41. South Eastern Railway Panskura - Kharagpur 3rd Line Doubling 45 42. South Eastern Railway Panskura - Haldia Ph 1 Doubling Doubling 14 43. South Eastern Railway Rajgoda - Tamluk (Jn. Cabin) Doubling Doubling 13.5 44. South Eastern Railway Tamluk Jn. Cabin – Basulya Sutahata Doubling Doubling 24.23 45. South Eastern Railway Goelkera-Monoharpur 3rd line (40 km) Doubling 27.5 46. South East Central Railway Bilaspur - Urkura 3rd Line Doubling Doubling 105 47. South East Central Railway Salka Road- Khongsara Patch Doubling Doubling 26 48. South East Central Railway Khodri-Anuppur, with Flyover at Bilaspur (61.6 km) Doubling 61.6 49. South Western Railway Hospet - Guntakal Doubling Doubling 115 50. West Central Railway Bhopal-Bina - 3rd line (143 km) Doubling 144.3 51. West Central Railway Itarsi-Budni - 3rd line (25.090 km) Doubling 25.09 52. West Central Railway Barkhera-Habibganj - 3rd line (41.420 km) Doubling 41.2 53. West Central Railway Bina-Kota (282.66 km) with RE Doubling 282.66 54. Western Railway Palanpur- Samakhiali (247.73 km) Doubling 247.3 55. North Western Railway Delhi - Rewari Gauge Conversion GC 94.2 56. North Western Railway Ajmer - Phulera - Ringus - Rewari Gauge Conversion GC 295 57. North Western Railway Bhildi - Samdari Gauge Conversion GC 223 58. Southern Railway Thanjavur - Villupuram Gauge Conversion GC 192 59. Southern Railway Cuddalore - Salem Gauge Conversion GC 193 60. South Western Railway Arasikere-Hassan-Mangalore Gauge Conversion GC 230 61. Western Railway Bharuch - Samni - Dahej Gauge Conversion GC 62 62. Western Railway Gandhidham - Palanpur Gauge Conversion GC 301 63. Western Railway Ahmedabad-Botad (170.48 km) GC 166.09 64. Western Railway Dhasa-Jetalsar (104.44 km) GC 106.69 65. East Coast Railway Daitari - Banspani New Line New Line 155 66. East Coast Railway Haridaspur-Paradeep (82 km) New Line 82 67. East Coast Railway Angul- Sukinda Road (98.7 km) New Line 95 68. Southern Railway Vallarpadam - Idapally New Line New Line 9 69. South Central Railway Obulavaripalle- Krishnapattnam (113 km) New Line 121 70. Railway Electrification Tomka -Banspani – RE RE 144 71. Railway Electrification Kharagpur (Nimpura) - Bhubaneswar Including Branch Line of Talcher - Cuttack - Paradeep RE 581 72. Railway Electrification Bhubaneswar - Kottavalasa RE 417 73. Railway Electrification Daund-Manmad Incl. Puntamba- Shirdi - RE RE 255 74. Railway Electrification Reningunta - Guntakal RE RE 308

S. No. Railway Project Name Type of Project Length (km) 75. Railway Electrification Yelahanka - Dharmavaram - Gooty RE RE 306 76. Railway Electrification Bharuch - Samni - Dahej RE RE 64 77. Railway Electrification Manheru- Hissar RE RE 74 78. Railway Electrification Jakhal - Hisar (79 km) RE 80.0 79. Railway Electrification Chhapra-Ballia-Ghazipur-Varanasi- Allahabad RE (330 km) RE 330 80. Railway Electrification Guntakal-Kalluru RE (40 km) RE 40 81. Railway Electrification Utretia - Rae Bareli - Amethi - Janghai RE (214 km) RE 214 82. Railway Electrification Daund-Baramati (44 km) RE 44 83. Railway Electrification Amla-Chhindwara-Kalumna RE 257 84. Railway Electrification Raipur-Titlagarh (203 km) {Part of Vizianagaram - Rayagada - Titlagarh - Raipur (465 km)} RE 203 85. Railway Electrification Rajpura - Dhuri - Lehra Mohabat (151 km) RE 151 86. Railway Electrification Guntakal - Bellary - Hospet incl. Tornagallu - Ranjitpura Branch Line (138 km) RE 138 87. Railway Electrification Wani- Pimpalkutti RE (66 km) RE 66 88. Railway Electrification Manoharabad- Medchal (14 km) RE 14 89. Railway Electrification Yalahanka-Penukonda (120.55 km)- Doubling RE - 90. Railway Electrification Jakhal - Dhuri - Ludhiana (123 km) RE 123 91. Railway Electrification Guna-Gwalior (227 km) RE 227 92. Railway Electrification Rani-Palanpur 166 km RE 166 93. Railway Electrification Villupuram-Cuddalore Port-Mayiladuturai- Thanjavur & Mayiladuturai-Thiruvarur (228 km) RE 228 94. Railway Electrification Raebareli-Unchahar incl. Dalmau-Daryapur (63 km) RE 63 95. Railway Electrification Raninagar Jalpaigudi-New Bongaigaon - Guwahati (Incl) RE (382 km) (Part of Barauni - Katihar - Guwahati Incl. Katihar - Barsoi (836 km) RE RE 374.98 96. Railway Electrification Chikjajur-Bellary RE (184 km) RE 183.15 97. Railway Electrification Bengaluru-Omalur Via Hosur RE (196 km) RE 196.00 98. Railway Electrification Utratia-Raebareli-Amethi 2nd line RE (126 km) RE 126.00 99. East Coast Railway RE of Sambalpur-Titlagarh Doubling project (96.596 km) RE 96.60 100. Western Railway Palanpur-Samakhiali (247.73 km) RE RE 247.73 101. Deposit RE of NTPC siding at Hotgi Station (37 km) RE 34.41 102. Deposit Electrification of IOCL Siding at Pakni (4 km) RE 4.15 103. Deposit Electrification of Ultra Tech Cement Siding at Hotgi (8km) RE 9.75 104. Deposit Electrification of Chettinad Cement Siding at Tilati (7.1km) RE 5.9 105. Central Railway Latur- Setting up of coach manufacturing factory WKSP - 106. Eastern Railway Civil Engineering Works in Connection with Diesel Loco Component Factory, Dankuni WKSP - 107. Eastern Railway Dankuni - Setting Up of Electric Loco Assembly and Ancillary Unit of CLW WKSP - 108. Eastern Railway Ranaghat (EMU Car Shed)-Inspection bay for 15 coach maintenance facilities WKSP - 109. Eastern Railway Jheel Siding Coaching Depot- Infrastructure development WKSP - 110. East Central Railway Barauni - 250 High Horse Power Loco Shed WKSP -

No. Railway Project Name Type of Project Length (km) 111. East Central Railway Gaya -Setting up New MEMU car shed for maintaining 30 rakes of 16 coaches WKSP - 112. East Coast Railway Vadlapudi- Wagon PoH Workshop of 200 Nos Capacity Near Duvvada Station WKSP - 113. North Central Railway Kanpur - Construction of MEMU Car shed WKSP - 114. North Central Railway Jhansi-Setting up of coach periodic overhauling and refurbishment workshop WKSP - 115. North Eastern Railway Saidpur Bhitri- Setting up of Electric Loco Shed to home 200 Locos WKSP - 116. North Eastern Railway Dullahapur Yard - Provision of tower wagon periodic overhauling shed WKSP - 117. Northern Railway Sonipat-Setting up of coach periodical overhauling and refurbishment workshop WKSP - 118. South Eastern Railway Setting Up of Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Manufacturing Factory at Sankrail/ Haldia WKSP - 119. DLW Varanasi - Augmentation of Production Capacity from 200 To 250 High HP Locos Per Year WKSP - 120. North Eastern Railway Aunrihar - DEMU Shed WKSP - 121. South Central Railway Workshop for Manufacture of Flat Bogies for LHB Design Coaches, Yadgir WKSP - 122. METKOL MM of Existing Corridor Noparanagar- Baranagar- Daksineshwar MTP 4.14 123. Eastern Railway Barddhaman Yard - 4-lane road over bridge in lieu of 2-lane road over bridge No. 213 ROB - 124. Southern Railway Srirangam-Tiruchchirapalli Town - 4-lane road over bridge in lieu of 2- lane bridge No.380-A ROB - 125. North Western Railway IOC Siding at Salawas (Deposit Work) Others 2.82 126. South Central Railway Secunderabad- Upgradation of facilities at Centralised Training Academy for Railway Accounts TRG - 127. South Central Railway Moula Ali - Setting Up of Indian Railway Institute of Finance Management TRG - 128. South Central Railway Lallaguda (Carriage Workshop)- Replacement of 100-Year-Old Administrative Building OSW - 129. South Western Railway New Station Building at Belguam OSW - 130. South Western Railway Second Entry Station Building at Belguam OSW - 131. South Western Railway Proposed Coaching Depot at Belgaum OSW - 132. South Western Railway Yard Remodelling Works at Belgaum OSW - 133. North Western Railway Madar - Palanpur - Removing of PSR (Kms 589/1 to 590/1) Track Renewal - 134. North Central Railway Jhansi-Garhmau, Orai-Ata, Ata-Kalpi & Pokhrayan-Lalpur - Splitting of longer block sections TF - 135. North Central Railway Paman-Bhimsen - New B-class station TF - 136. South Central Railway Umdanagar-Timmapur - New crossing station TFC - 137. Western Railway Sabarmati-Botad-subways in lieu of level crossing-23 Nos. RSW - 138. Western Railway Sabarmati-Botad-Subways in lieu of LCs-14 Nos. RSW - 139. Western Railway Dhasa-Jetalsar-Subways in lieu of Level Crossing-35 Nos. RSW - 140. Northern Railway Final Location Survey for New Line Connectivity to Char Dham (327 km) FLS -

The list of 12 projects completed in 2023-24 is as under:

S. No. Railway Name of Project Plan Head Length (km) 1. East Coast Railway Banspani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura (180 km) Doubling 180 2. Northern Railway Rajpura-Bhatinda Doubling with Electrification (172.64 km) Doubling 172.64 3. Southern Railway Madurai-Maniyachi-Tuticorin (160 km) Doubling 160 4. Southern Railway Maniyachi-Nagercoil DL Doubling 102 5. West Central Railway Barkhera - Budni 3rd line Doubling 26.5 6. North Eastern Railway Mau-Gazipur-Tarighat New Line New Line 16.79 7. North Eastern Railway Lucknow-Pilibhit via Sitapur, Lakhimpur (262.76 km) GC 262.76 8. 9. South Central Railway Railway Electrification Hyderabad-Secunderabad - Multi modal transport system (Phase-II)-MTP Kasganj-Bareilly-Bhojipura-Daliganj RE (401 km) MTP RE 78 401 10. Western Railway RE of Dhasa - Jetalsar (104.44 km) RE 104.44 11. East Coast Railway Khurda Road - Construction of main line electrical multiple unit car shed (Phase-2) WKSP - 12. Western Railway Vadodara - Setting up of New PoH Shop for Electrical Locos WKSP -

3.3 T otal project length completed:

Cumulatively, RVNL has completed a total of 6187 km of doubling, 2120.36 km of gauge conversion, 615.19 km of new lines, 7317.05 km of pure Railway Electrification, 4347.19 km RE as part of NL/GC/DL and 84.40 km of Metropolitan Transport Project (MTP). Thus, as on 31.3.2024, 16324 km of project length out of a total length of 17,398.64 km of 243 sanctioned projects (2 projects of 163.22 km of length are yet to be sanctioned) assigned to RVNL, have been completed.

3.4 P roject length completed during 2023-24:

During 2023-24, 578.73 km (25.9 km of New Line, 517 km of Doubling, 24.53 km of Gauge Conversion, 11.3 km of Metropolitan Transport Project (MTP) and 2 Workshop Project have been physically completed. 211 km of Railway Electrification was carried out during the year and in addition, Railway Electrification of 528.3 km was also carried out in other than specific Railway Electrification projects as part of Doubling.

3.4.1Sections completed under New Line Plan Head: During the year, 25.9 km of New Line was completed, the details are given below: 3.4.1.1 Angul - Sukinda Road (98.7 km): During the year, 10.5 km project length was completed. Budhapank – Kamalang (Route – A) (5.7 km) was completed in June 2023, Talcher – Kamalang (Route – B) (4.8 km) was completed in September 2023.

3.4.1.2 Mau – Ghazipur - Tarighat (51 km): During the year, 7.16 km of project length was completed. Tarighat – Ghazipur Ghat (7.16 km) was completed in November 2023, with this completing the project fully.

3.4.1.3 Neora – Daniawan (40.92 km): During the year, 8.241 km of project length was completed. Fazalchak – Gauspur(H) (3.028 km) and Top Sarthua – Daniawan (5.213 km) were completed in May 2023. 3.4.2Sections completed under Gauge Conversion Plan Head: During the year, 24.53kmofGaugeConversion was completed, the details are given below: 3.4.2.1 Lucknow – Pilibhit: During the year, 24.53 km of project length was completed. Shahgarh – Mala (11.59 km) was completed in January 2024 and Mala – Pilibhit Jn. (12.94 km) was completed in November 2023, with this completing the project fully.

3.4.3Sections completed under Doubling Plan Head:

During the year, 517.003 km of Doubling was completed, the details are given below: 3.4.3.1 Dhanbad - Sonnagar (Patratu - Sonnagar)

– 3rd Line (291 km): During the year, 57.7 km of project length was completed. Japla – Haidernagar (7.02 km) was completed in May 2023. Baghabishnupur – Ankorah (8.06 km) and Demu – Richughuta (7.83 km) were completed in June 2023. Navinagar Rd. – Kajrat Nawadih (8.38 km) was completed in August 2023. Kumendi – Bendi (6.7 km) and Bendi – Latehar

(5.92 km) were completed in October 2023. Sonnagar – Baghabishnupur (6.34 km) was completed in December 2023. Kajrat Nawadih – Japla (7.45 km) was completed in January 2024.

3.4.3.2 Vizianagaram – Sambalpur (Titlagarh) 3rd Line (264.60 km): During the year, 33.947 km of project length was completed. Parvatipuram Town – Gumda (11.937 km) and Doikallu – Muniguda (13.18 km) were completed in October 2023. Parvatipuram – Parvatipuram Town (1.649 km) was completed in December 2023. Jimidipeta – Ladda (7.181 km) was completed in March 2024.

3.4.3.3 Budni – Barkhera 3rd Line (26.5 km): During the year, Budni – Barkhera (26.5 km) was completed in July 2023, with this completing the project fully.

3.4.3.4 Banspani – Daitri – Tomka – Jakhapura (180.33 km): During the year, 24.96 km of project length was completed. Jaroli – Nayagarh (14.838 km) was completed in May 2023 and Tangripal – Tomka (10.121 km) was completed in July 2023, with this completing the project fully. 3.4.3.5 Rajpura- Bhatinda (172.64 km): During the year, 68.47 km of project length was completed. Dhablan – Nabha (13.2 km) was completed in June 2023. Rampura Phul – Lehra Muhabat (7.08 km) was completed in July 2023. Patiala – Dhablan (12.4 km) was completed in August 2023. Shekha – Barnala (9.4 km) was completed in August 2023. Hadiaya – Tapa (13.11 km) was completed in December 2023. Tapa – Rampura Phul (13.28 km) was completed in January 2024, with this completing the project fully.

3.4.3.6 Hospet – Hubli – Tinaighat (352 km): During the year, Kalem – Sanvordem (9.982 km) was completed in January 2024.

3.4.3.7 Mathura–Jhansi3rdLine(273.80km):During the year, 71.137 km of project length was completed. Mathura – Baad (9.893 km) was completed in December 2023. Dhaulpur – Hetampur (13.56 km) and Sithouli – Sandalpur (7.47 km) were completed in March 2024. Gwalior – Sithouli A Cabin (6.87 km) was completed in April 2023. Sandalpur – Antri (6.564 km) was completed in January 2024. Dabra – Kotra (9.57 km) and Hetampur – Sikroda Kwanri (5.95 km) were completed in June 2023. Sonagir – Datia (11.26 km) was completed in February 2024.

3.4.3.8 Phephna- Indara, Mau - Shahganj (excl. Indara - Mau) (150.28 km) DL: During the year, 65.48 km of project length was completed. Rasra – Ratanpura (13.28 km) was completed in August 2023. Khorasan Rd – Shahganj (21.5 km) was completed in March 2024. Mau Jn. –

Khurat (12.5 km) was completed in September 2023. Khurat – Muhamdabad (9.2 km) and Muhammad – Sathiaon (9 km) were completed in November 2023.

3.4.3.9 Bhatni– Aunrihar (126.30 km): During the year,

19.10 km of project length was completed. Bhatni – Peokol (5.25 km) was completed in June 2023. Belthara Road – Govindpur Dugauli (7.33 km) was completed in December 2023. Govindpur Dugauli – Kidihrapur (6.52 km) was completed in January 2024.

3.4.3.10 Khurda - Barang 3rd Line (32.34 km): During the year, Bhubaneswar – Mancheswar (5.628 km) was completed in May 2023..

3.4.3.11 Maniyachi - Nagercoil (102 km): During the year, 15.01 km of project length was completed. Aralvaymoli – Nagercoil Jn. (11.412 km) and Tirunavalli – Melappalaiyam (3.6 km) were completed in September 2023, with this completing the project fully.

3.4.3.12 Vijayawada - Gudur 3rd Line (287.67 km):

During the year, 74.23 km of project length was completed. Bapatla – Stuartpuram (6.89 km) was completed in May 2023. Manubolu – Gudur Jn. (9.35 km) and Stuartpuram – Chirala (8.1 km) were completed in June 2023. Ongole – Surareddipalem (10.15 km) was completed in July 2023. Niduvrolu – Appikatla (11.69 km) was completed in August 2023. Karvadi – Ongole (8.78 km) was completed in October 2023. Appikatla – Bapatla (8.77 km) was completed in February 2024. Tsundru – Niduvrolu (10.5 km) was completed in March 2024.

3.4.3.13 Kharagpur - Adityapur 3rd line (132 km):

During the year, 21.848 km project length was completed. Asanboni – Gobindpur (PH) – Salgajuri (11.61 km) and Galudih – Rakhmines (6.996 Km) were completed in May 2023. Tatanagar – Adityapur (3.242 km) was completed in January 2024.

3.4.3.14 Varanasi – Madhosingh – Allahabad (120.20 km): During the year, Allahabad City – Allahabad Jn. (2.01 km) was completed in March 2024. 3.4.3.15 Hyderabad – Secunderabad MMTS Phase -II:

During the year, Sanathnagar – Mula Ali Bypass (21 km) was completed in August 2023, with this completing the project fully.

3.4.4Sections completed under Metro Plan Head: During the year, 11.30 km of Metro was completed, the details are given below: 3.4.4.1 New Gharia - Airport Metro Railway: During the year, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay – Beliaghata (8.8 km) was completed in March 2024.

3.4.4.2 Joka – Esplanade Metro Railway: During the year, Majerhat – taratala (2.5 km) was completed in December 2023.

3.4.5Sections completed under Pure Railway Electrification Works: During the year, 211 km of Railway Electrification was completed, the details are given below: 3.4.5.1 Daliganj - Mailani – Kasganj: During the year, 50 km project length was completed. Kurriya-Shahgarh (27 km) was completed in Aug 2023. Shahgarh- Pilibhit (23 km) was completed in March 2024, with this completing the project fully.

3.4.5.2 Hospet–Hubli-Vasco Da Gama: During the year, 11 km project length was completed. Cansaulium – Vasco Da Gama (11 km) was completed in Aug 2023.

3.4.5.3 Dhasa – Jetalsar (104 km): During the year, 57 km of project length was completed. Lunidhar-Kunkavav (14 km) were completed in May 2023. Kunkavav – Khakhariya (11 km) was completed in June 2023. Khakhariya –Jetpur (26 km) was completed in July 2023. Jetpur-Jetalsar (6 km) was completed in Sept 2023, with this completing the project fully.

3.4.5.4 Dallirajhara-Rowghat During the year, 36 km of project length was completed. Dallirajhara-Gudum (20 km) was completed in Jan 2024. Gudum- Bhanupratappur (16 km) was completed in Feb 2024.

3.4.5.5 Sabarmati-Botad: During the year, 57 km of project length was completed. Sabarmati- Moraiya (30 km) & Botad-Bhimnath (27 Km) was completed in Mar 2024.

3.5 W orkshop projects completed: During the year,

2 Workshop projects were fully completed, the details of which are as under: 3.5.1Khurda Road - Construction of main line electrical multiple unit car shed (Phase-2): The workshop was completed in September 2023.

3.5.2Vadodara - Setting up of New PoH Shop for Electrical Locos: The workshop was completed in December 2023.

3.6 P rojects Fully Commissioned and Handed over to Railways:

Out of 152 projects completed so far, 151 projects have been fully commissioned and handed over to Railways for operations and maintenance.

The list of 137 projects commissioned till March 2023 is as under:

S. No. Railway Project Name Type of Project Length (km) 1. Central Railway Diva - Kalyan 5th & 6th Line Doubling 11 2. Central Railway Pakni - Mohol Doubling Doubling 17 3. Central Railway Panvel - Jasai JNPT Doubling Doubling 28.5 4. Central Railway Pakni - Solapur Doubling Doubling 16.28 5. Central Railway & SCR Daund- Gulbarga- Doubling (224.9 km) and Pune- Guntakal -Electrification (641.37 km) Doubling 224.9 6. Eastern Railway Gurup - Saktigarh Extn of 3rd Line Doubling 26 7. East Central Railway Barauni - Tilrath Bypass Doubling Doubling 8.3 8. East Coast Railway Talcher-Cuttack-Paradeep Doubling with 2nd Bridge on Rivers Birupa & Mahanadi Doubling 3 9. East Coast Railway Cuttack - Barang Doubling Doubling 14.3 10. East Coast Railway Jakhapura- Haridaspur 3rd Line Doubling 23.3 11. East Coast Railway Rajatgarh-Barang - 3rd line Doubling 31.3 12. East Coast Railway Sambalpur-Titlagarh (182 km) Doubling 182.00 13. North Central Railway Palwal - Bhuteswar 3rd Line Doubling 81 14. North Central Railway Aligarh - Ghaziabad 3rd Line Doubling 106.1 15. North Central Railway Bhimsen- Jhansi (206 km) with RE Doubling 206 16. North Western Railway Bhagat Ki Kothi - Luni Doubling Doubling 30.3 17. North Western Railway Rani-Keshav Ganj Doubling Doubling 59.5 18. North Western Railway Karjoda - Palanpur Doubling Doubling 5.4 19. North Western Railway Rewari- Manheru Doubling Doubling 69.02 20. North Western Railway Abu Road - Sarotra Road Patch Doubling Doubling 23.55 21. North Western Railway Abu Road - Swaroopganj Patch Doubling Doubling 25.36 22. North Western Railway Sarotra Road-Karjoda - Patch doubling (23.59 km) Doubling 23.59 23. Northern Railway New Delhi - Tilak Bridge 5th & 6th Line Doubling Doubling 2.65 24. Northern Railway Utretia-Rae Bareli (65.6 km) DL 68.04 25. Northern Railway Raebareli - Amethi (60.1 km) DL 59.00

S. No. Railway Project Name Type of Project Length (km) 26. Southern Railway Attipattu - Korukkupet 3rd Line Doubling 18 27. Southern Railway Pattabiram - Tiruvallur 4th Line & Tiruvallur - Arakkonam 3rd Line Doubling 41.89 28. Southern Railway Tiruvallur - Arakkonam 4th Line Doubling 28 29. Southern Railway Villipuram-Dindigul Doubling Doubling 273 30. Southern Railway Thanjavur-Ponmalai - Doubling Doubling 46.96 31. South Central Railway Pullampet - Balapalle Ph I of Gooty - Renigunta Doubling Doubling 41 32. South Central Railway Krishnapatnam - Venkatachalam Doubling With RE Doubling 16.5 33. South Central Railway Gooty - Renigunta Patch Doubling Doubling 151 34. South Central Railway Raichur - Guntakal Doubling Doubling 81.0 35. South Central Railway Guntur-Tenali - Doubling with electrification (24.38 km) Doubling 25 36. South Central Railway Secunderabad-Mehboobnagar (85.24 km) DL 85.70 37. South Central Railway Vijaywada-Gudivada- Bhimavaram- Narasapur, Gudivada-Machlipatnam and Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu (221 km) - Doubling with electrification Doubling 221.00 38. South Eastern Railway Panskura - Kharagpur 3rd Line Doubling 45 39. South Eastern Railway Panskura - Haldia Ph 1 Doubling Doubling 14 40. South Eastern Railway Rajgoda - Tamluk (Jn. Cabin) Doubling Doubling 13.5 41. South Eastern Railway Tikiapara - Santragachi Doubling Doubling 5.6 42. South Eastern Railway Tamluk Jn. Cabin – Basulya Sutahata Doubling Doubling 24.23 43. South Eastern Railway Goelkera-Monoharpur 3rd line (40 km) Doubling 27.5 44. South East Central Railway Bilaspur - Urkura 3rd Line Doubling Doubling 105 45. South East Central Railway Salka Road- Khongsara Patch Doubling Doubling 26 46. South East Central Railway Khodri-Anuppur, with flyover at Bilaspur (61.6 km) Doubling 61.6 47. South Western Railway Hospet - Guntakal Doubling Doubling 115 48. West Central Railway Budni - Itarsi 3rd Line Doubling 25.09 49. West Central Railway Barkhera-Habibganj - 3rd line (41.420 km) Doubling 41.2 50. West Central Railway Bhopal-Bina - 3rd line (143 km) Doubling 143 51. West Central Railway Bina -Kota (282.66 km) with RE Doubling 282.66 52. Western Railway Palanpur- Samakhiali (247.73 km) Doubling 247.3 53. North Western Railway Delhi - Rewari Gauge Conversion GC 94.2 54. North Western Railway Ajmer - Phulera - Ringus - Rewari Gauge Conversion GC 295 55. North Western Railway Bhildi - Samdari Gauge Conversion GC 223 56. Southern Railway Thanjavur - Villupuram Gauge Conversion GC 192 57. Southern Railway Cuddalore - Salem Gauge Conversion GC 193 58. South Western Railway Arasikere-Hassan-Mangalore Gauge Conversion GC 230 59. Western Railway Bharuch - Samni - Dahej Gauge Conversion GC 62 60. Western Railway Gandhidham - Palanpur Gauge Conversion GC 301 61. Western Railway Ahmedabad - Botad (170.48 km) GC 166.09 62. Western Railway Dhasa - Jetalsar (104.44 km) GC 106.69 63. East Coast Railway Daitari - Banspani New Line NL 155 64. East Coast Railway Haridaspur-Paradeep (82 km) NL 82 65. Southern Railway Vallarpadam - Idapally New Line NL 9 66. South Central Railway Obulavaripalle - Krishnapatnam New Line NL 121 67. Railway Electrification Tomka -Banspani – RE RE 144 68. Railway Electrification Kharagpur (Nimpura) - Bhubaneswar Including Branch Line of Talcher - Cuttack - Paradeep RE 581

S. No. Railway Project Name Type of Project Length (km) 69. Railway Electrification Bhubaneswar - Kottavalasa RE 417 70. Railway Electrification Reningunta - Guntakal RE RE 308 71. Railway Electrification Bharuch - Samni - Dahej RE RE 64 72. Railway Electrification Daund-Manmad Incl. Puntamba- Shirdi - RE RE 255 73. Railway Electrification Yelahanka - Dharmavaram - Gooty RE RE 306 74. Railway Electrification Manheru- Hisar (74 km) RE 74.0 75. Railway Electrification Jakhal - Hisar (79 km) RE 80.0 76. Railway Electrification Chhapra-Ballia-Ghazipur-Varanasi- Allahabad (330 km) RE 330 77. Railway Electrification Guntakal-Kalluru (40 km) RE 40 78. Railway Electrification Daund- Bramati (44 km) RE 44 79. Railway Electrification Titlagarh (Excl)-Raipur -RE RE 203 80. Railway Electrification Utretia- Rae Bareli- Amethi- Janghai RE RE 214 81. Railway Electrification Hospet - Guntakal And Tomagallu - Ranjitpura RE 138 82. Railway Electrification Wani-Pimpalkutti (66 km) RE 66 83. Railway Electrification Yalahanka-Penukonda (120.55 km)- Doubling RE - 84. Railway Electrification Rajpura - Dhuri - Lehra Mohabat (151 km) RE 151 85. Railway Electrification Jakhal - Dhuri - Ludhiana (123 km) RE 123 86. Railway Electrification Guna-Gwalior (227 km) RE 227 87. Railway Electrification Rani-Palanpur 166 km RE 166 88. Railway Electrification Manoharabad- Medchal (14 km) RE 14 89. Railway Electrification Amla - Chhindwara - Kalumna (257 km) RE 257 90. Railway Electrification Villupuram-Cuddalore Port-Mayiladuturai- Thanjavur & Mayiladuturai-Thiruvarur (228 km) RE 228 91. Railway Electrification Raebareli-Unchahar incl. Dalmau-Daryapur (63 km) RE 63 92. Railway Electrification Raninagar Jalpaigudi-New Bongaigaon (incl.)-Guwahati (incl.)-382 rkm {Part of Barauni-Katihar-Guwahati incl Katihar- Barsoi (836 km)} RE 374.98 93. Railway Electrification Chikjajur-Bellary (184 rkm) RE 183.15 94. Railway Electrification Bengaluru-Omalur via Hosur (196 rkm) RE 196.00 95. Railway Electrification 2nd Line Utratia-Raebareli-Amethi (126 rkm) (Northern Railway) (PB#135/2018-19/CORE) RE 126.00 96. Railway Electrification RE of Sambalpur-Titlagarh Doubling project (96.596 km) RE 96.60 97. Western Railway Palanpur- Samakhiali (247.73 km) RE RE 247.73 98. Deposit RE of NTPC siding at Hotgi Station (37 km) RE 34.41 99. Central Railway Latur- Setting up of coach manufacturing factory WKSP - 100. Eastern Railway Civil Engineering Works in Connection with Diesel Loco Component Factory, Dankuni WKSP - 101. Eastern Railway Dankuni - Setting Up of Electric Loco Assembly and Ancillary Unit of CLW WKSP - 102. Eastern Railway Ranaghat (EMU Car Shed)-Inspection bay for 15 coach maintenance facilities WKSP - 103. Eastern Railway Jheel Siding Coaching Depot- Infrastructure development WKSP - 104. East Central Railway Barauni - 250 High Horse Power Loco Shed WKSP - 105. East Central Railway Gaya -Setting up New MEMU car shed for maintaining 30 rakes of 16 coaches WKSP - 106. East Coast Railway Vadlapudi - Wagon PoH Workshop of 200 Nos Capacity Near Duvvada Station WKSP - 107. North Central Railway Kanpur - Construction of MEMU Car shed WKSP -

S. No. Railway Project Name Type of Project Length (km) 108. North Central Railway Jhansi-Setting up of coach periodic overhauling and refurbishment workshop WKSP - 109. Northern Railway Sonipat-Setting up of coach periodical overhauling and refurbishment workshop WKSP - 110. South Eastern Railway Setting Up of Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Manufacturing Factory at Sankrail / Haldia WKSP - 111. DLW Varanasi - Augmentation of Production Capacity from 200 to 250 High HP Locos Per Year WKSP - 112. North Eastern Railway Aunrihar - DEMU Shed WKSP - 113. North Eastern Railway Saidpur Bhitri- Setting up of electric loco shed to home 200 locos WKSP - 114. North Eastern Railway Dullahapur Yard - Provision of tower wagon periodic overhauling shed WKSP - 115. METKOL MM of Existing Corridor Noparanagar- Baranagar- Daksineshwar MTP 4.14 116. South Central Railway Workshop for Manufacture of Flat Bogies for LHB Design Coaches, Yadgir WKSP - 117. Eastern Railway Barddhaman Yard - 4-lane road over bridge in lieu of 2-lane road over bridge No. 213 ROB - 118. Southern Railway Srirangam-Tiruchchirapalli Town - 4-lane road over bridge in lieu of 2- lane bridge No.380-A ROB - 119. Deposit IOC Siding at Salawas (Deposit Work) Others 2.82 120. Deposit Electrification of IOCL Siding at Pakni (4 km) RE 4.15 121. Deposit Electrification of Ultra Tech Cement Siding at Hotgi (8km) RE 9.75 122. Deposit Electrification of Chettinad Cement Siding at Tilati (7.1km) RE 5.9 123. South Central Railway Secunderabad- Upgradation of facilities at Centralised Training Academy for Railway Accounts OSW - 124. North Western Railway Madar - Palanpur - Removing of PSR (Kms 589/1 to 590/1) TR - 125. South Central Railway Moula Ali - Setting Up of Indian Railway Institute of Finance Management TRG - 126. South Central Railway Lallaguda (Carriage Workshop)- Replacement of 100-Year-Old Administrative Building OSW - 127. South Western Railway New Station Building at Belguam OSW - 128. South Western Railway Second Entry Station Building at Belguam OSW - 129. South Western Railway Proposed Coaching Depot at Belgaum OSW - 130. South Western Railway Yard Remodelling Works at Belgaum OSW - 131. North Central Railway Jhansi-Garhmau, Orai-Ata, Ata-Kalpi & Pokhrayan-Lalpur - Splitting of longer block sections TF - 132. North Central Railway Paman-Bhimsen - New B-class station TF - 133. South Central Railway Umdanagar- Timmapur - New Crossing Station TFC - 134. Western Railway Sabarmati-Botad-subways in lieu of level crossing-23 Nos. RSW - 135. Western Railway Sabarmati-Botad-Subways in lieu of LCs-14 Nos. RSW - 136. Western Railway Dhasa-Jetalsar-Subways in lieu of Level Crossing-35 Nos. RSW - 137. Northern Railway Final Location Survey for New Line Connectivity to Char Dham (327 km) FLS -

Th e list of 14 projects commissioned in 2023-24 are as under:

S. No. Railway Project Name Type of Project Length (km) 1. East Coast Railway Banspani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura (180 km) Doubling 180 2. East Coast Railway Khurda - Barang 3rd Line Doubling 32.32 3. East Coast Railway Raipur-Titlagarh (203 km) Doubling 203 4. Southern Railway Madurai-Maniyachi-Tuticorin (160 km) Doubling 160 5. Southern Railway Maniyachi-Nagercoil DL Doubling 102 6. West Central Railway Barkhera - Budni 3rd line Doubling 26.5 7. East Coast Railway Angul-Sukinda Road (98.7 km) New Line 98.7 8. North Eastern Railway Mau-Gazipur-Tarighat New Line New Line 16.79 9 North Eastern Railway Lucknow-Pilibhit via Sitapur, Lakhimpur (262.76 km) GC 262.76 10. South Central Railway Hyderabad-Secunderabad - Multi modal transport system (Phase-II)-MTP MTP 78 11. Railway Electrification Kasganj-Bareilly-Bhojipura-Daliganj RE (401 km) RE 401 12. Railway Electrification RE of Dhasa - Jetalsar (104.44 km) RE 104.44 13. East Coast Railway Khurda Road - Construction of main line electrical multiple unit car shed (Phase-2) WKSP - 14. Western Railway Vadodara - Setting up of New PoH Shop for Electrical Locos WKSP -

3.7 Sec tions of Projects Commissioned and handed over to Railways in 2023-24:

3.7.1In 2023-24, 666.06 km sections were commissioned consisting of 70.19 km of New Line, 24.53 km of Gauge Conversation, 560.01 km of Doubling and 11.3 km of Kolkata Metro handed over to Zonal Railways for operations.

239.38 km of Railway Electrification was also carried out, in addition, Railway Electrification of 571.32 km was also carried out in other than specific Railway Electrification projects as part of Doubling, the details are given below:

S. No. Name of work Section Targeted New Line Projects Length (in km) Total Length (km) Zonal Railway 1 Neora- Daniawan & Sheikhpura- Barbigha NL Jatdumri- Fazalchak- Top Sarthua- Daniawan 22.74 22.74 ECR 2 Dallirajhara- Rowghat (95 km) NL Antagarh- Taroki 17.5 17.5 SECR 3 Angul- Sukhinda NL A Route B Route 5.7 7.46 13.16 ECOR 4 Mau-Gazipur- Tarighat NL Ghazipur City- Tarighat Tarighat- Ghazipur Ghat 9.63 7.16 16.79 NER New Line Total (km): Gauge Conversion Projects 70.19 70.19 1 Lucknow-Pilibhit via Sitapur, Lakhimpur (262.76 km) Shahgarh - Mala -Pilibhit Jn. 24.53 24.53 NER Gauge Conversion Total (km): 24.53 24.53

S. No. Name of work Section Targeted Doubling Projects Length (km) Total Length (km) Zonal Railway 1 Dhanbad-Sonnagar (Patratu- Sonnagar -Baghabishnupur 14.4 Sonnagar) - 3rd line (291 km) (BCJ) - Ankorah (ANH) Japla (JPL) - Haidernagar - 18.93 Kosiara - Muhammadganj 88.32 ECR Rajhura - Kajri - daltonganj 25.71 - Chianki Ray - Hendagir - Patratu 29.28 2 Vizianagaram-Sambhalpur Parvatipuram (PVP) - (Titlagarh) 3rd line (264.60 km) Parvatipuram Town (PVPT) Halt - Gumda (GMDA) - 31.61 Kuneru (KNRT) - Jimidipeta 40.835 ECOR (JMPT) - Ladda Rayagada (RGDA) - Singpur Road Jn. (SPRD) 9.225 3 Kharagpur-Adityapur 3rd line (132 km) Nimpura- Kalaikunda Ghatsila -Galudih - 3.062 36.505 SER Rakhmines -Asanboni - 33.443 Gobindpur (PH)- Salgajuri 4 Barkhera - Budni 3rd line Budni – Barkhera 26.5 26.5 WCR 5 Maniyachi-Nagercoil DL Aralvaymoli - Nagarcoil Jn. 16.33 19.93 SR Tirunavalli - Melappalaiyam 3.6 6 Banspani-Daitri-Tomka-Jakhapura Jaroli - Nayagarh 14.838 Doubling Nayagarh-Porjanpur 15.46 40.419 ECoR Tangriapal - Tomka 10.121 7 Raipur-Titlagarh (203 km) Raipur -Raipur B.H 3.068 3.068 ECoR 8 Madurai-Maniyachi-Tuticorin (160 km) Milavittan - Tuticorin 7.67 7.67 SR 9 Khurda - Barang 3rd Line Bhubaneswar - Mancheswar 5.628 5.628 ECoR 10 Vijaywada - Gudur 3rd line Manubolu (MBL) -Gudur Jn. 9.35 (GDR) Bapatla (BPP) - Stuartpuram (SPF) - Chirala (CLX) 14.99 Karvadi (KRV) - Ongole 74.23 SCR (OGL) - Surareddipalem 18.93 (SDM) Tsunduru - Niduvrolu (NDO) - Appikatla (APL) - Bapatla (BPP) 30.96 11 Hospet- Tinaighat- Vasco DL (362.73 Km) Kalem - Sanvordem 9.982 9.982 SWR 12 Rajpura- Bhatinda (172.64 km) Daunkalan (DOC) - Patiala (PTA) - Dhablan (DBL) - 32.44 Nabha (NBA) 47.81 NR Shekha (SEQ) - Barnala (BNN) - Hadiaya (HYA) 15.37 13 Mathura- Jhansi- 3rd line (273.80 km) Dabra - Kotra - Sonagir - Datia 30.39 NCR Datia - Chirula - Karari -Jhansi 22.67 67.187 Hetampur - Morena 14.127 14 Phephna- Indara, Mau-Shahganj Rasra - Ratanpura - 28.22 NER (excl. Indara- Mau) (150.28 km) DL Haldarpur - Indara Jn. 46.42 Khurat - Sathiaon 18.2 15 Bhatni - Aunrihar with Bhatni - Peokol 5.25 NER electrification (125 km) (excl Indara - Mau (116.95 km) Sadat - Aunrihar 19.21 24.46

S. No. Name of work Section Targeted Length (km) Total Length (km) Zonal Railway 16 Hyderabad-Secunderabad- Multi modal transport system (Phase-II)- MTP MMTS Phase-II 21.054 21.054 SCR 17 Joka-Binoy Badal Dinesh Bagh via Majerhat - Taratala Majerhat - Construction of Metro railway (16.72 km) incl material modification for extension from Joka-Diamond Park (Phase-I) 2.5 2.5 Kolkata Metro 18 Dum Dum Airport-New Garia via Hemanta Mukhopadhyay – 8.8 8.8 Kolkata Rajerhat - Construction of Metro Railway (32 km) Beliaghata Metro Doubling Total (km): 571.32 571.32

The list of Projects/ sections under Railway Electrifications plan head commissioned during 2023-24 is as under: Railway Electrification Projects

S. No. Name of work Section Targeted Length (in km) Total Length (km) Zonal Railway 1 Dallirajhara-Rowghat (95 km) Dallirajhara- Bhanupratappur 34 34 SECR 2 Kasganj-Bareilly-Bhojipura- Daliganj RE (401 km) Shahgarh-Pilibhit Kurraiya shahgarh 22.42 27.37 49.79 NR 3 Angul-Sukinda Road (98.7 km) Talcher Road - Kamlanga 5.065 9.96 ECoR Route B Budhpank -Kamalanga 4.89 Route A 4 Sabarmati- Botad RE Sabarmati-Muraiya 31 59.0 WR Botad - Bhimnath 28 5 Hospet-hubli –Vasco Da Gama Castlerock yard 3.012 20.502 SWR Majorda-Vasco da Gama 17.49 6 Gazipur-Tarighat Gazipur-Tarighat 9.13 9.13 NER 7 Dhasa-Jetalsar Lunidhar-Jetalsar 57 57 WR RE Total (RKM): 239.38 239.38

3.8 Signalling and Telecommunication

T he Signaling & Telecommunication (S&T) provides appropriate and cost-effective solutions for efficient and safe operation of trains on Indian Railways. RVNL promotes use of modern technologies on Indian Railways namely Electronic Interlocking (EI), Digital Axle Counters, Fiber Optic Cable Network, Automatic Block Signaling, ETCS L1/L2/L3, IOT based Diagnostic & Predictive Maintenance systems etc. The technological advancement is aimed to achieve high level of safety in train operations, availability of system and increased speeds of trains with minimum head ways. This ensures the efficient punctual operation of Freight as well as of Coaching Trains this has resulted in turnaround in freight transportation. With continuous and tireless effort of S&T vertical of RVNL in Railway Infrastructure, Indian Railways is able to achieve increase in freight loading and operation of large number of passenger trains across the length and breadth of the country.

RVNL is a major contributor in providing EI installations on Indian Railways in connection with Doubling, 3rd Line, New Line and Gauge Conversion. Keeping its tradition high, during FY 2023-24, RVNL has commissioned Electronic Interlockings at 72 Stations on Indian Railways. Besides new EIs, RVNL has commissioned modification at 57 Stations on Indian Railways to decongest Railways existing routes. In its commitment to Indian Railways, RVNL has commissioned Major Yards of Indian Railways such as Yard remodeling of Gwalior, Jhansi RRI, Jhansi EI, Mathura RRI, SNF, Gudur, PATRATU, Budhapank, Bhubneswar, Bhubneswar New, Mancheswar,

Baghabisunpura and Nimpura with routes varying from 200 to 550 Routes. RVNL has taken up 119 Nos. of Non-Interlocking (NIs) of stations for commissioning of Doubling & 3rd Line projects during the year. RVNL has also commissioned the high numbers of 53 IBS, 85 Kilometers of Automatic Signalling using Electronic Interlocking and 69 Nos of mid-section level crossing gates have been interlocked with signals to improve safety of road user. Not only on the Signalling front, RVNL has also completed the incredible achievement in the area of telecommunication by providing 4090 km of Fiber Optic Network and 6 Quad Cable network during the year.

RVNL consists a team of IRSTELO license holders who are experienced to approve Logic & Interface Circuits and design drawings of all types of Railway signaling systems in-house. Besides, Railway Board had entrusted RVNL to approve Logic & Interface Circuits through 3rd Party IRSTELO license holders for CR, SCR, WR & WCR up to 75 routes. So far, RVNL has approved Logic & Interface Circuits of more than 100 stations. This has reduced the workload of Zonal

Railways on document approval organization and expedited the approval process of Logic & Interface Circuits. This has resulted in timely commissioning of large number of stations by RVNL to adhere the target set by Railway Board. RVNL S&T has participated in various tenders of Automatic Signalling of Zonal Railways and has been awarded Automatic Signalling works of Rs 262.04 Cr (SCR, NWR & NCR) during FY 2023-24. Out of 03 works of ABS won by bidding during 2023-24, one work spanning over 51 Kms (06 Block section & 07 stations) has been completed & commissioned. ABS work on Gwalior-Jhansi section has progressed to the tune of 70% & 3rd work is progressing as per Southern railways requirement.

Having played a very vital role in providing large nos. of signaling installations in connection with large infrastructure projects on Indian Railway, Signaling

& Telecommunication vertical is on the lookout for opportunities in various signalling and telecom sector of Railways & other industries in within India & abroad.

3.9 P rojects under implementation:

T here are 94 projects under various stages of implementation by RVNL.

3.9.1 The details of 36 projects assigned by Ministry of Railways to RVNL till March 2024 and which are under implementation are as under:

S. No. Railway Name of Project Plan Head 1. ER Nabadwipghat-Nabadwipdham upto BB loop (9.58 km) {Part of Kalinarayanpur-Krishnanagar with Krishnanagar-Shantipur Nabadwipghat- GC, Krishnanagar-Chartala, MM for Krishnanagar Chapra-NL, Naihati- Ranaghat-3rd line, Nabadwipghat-Nabadwipdham upto BB loop (9.58 km), Ranaghat-Lalgola strengthening (bridge No.2)} Doubling 2. ER Dankuni-Furfura Sharif NL {Part of Liluah-Dankuni - 3rd line (10.13 km) with extension to Furfura Sharif} Doubling 3. ECR Dhanbad-Sonnagar (Patratu-Sonnagar) - 3rd line (291 km) Doubling 4. ECoR Vizianagaram-Sambhalpur (Titlagarh) 3rd line Doubling 5. NR Janghai-Phaphamau DL with RE (46.79 km) Doubling 6. NCR Mathura-Jhansi 3rd line Doubling 7. NER Varanasi-Madhosingh-Allahabad Doubling 8. NER Bhatni - Aunrihar with electrification (125 km) (excl Indara - Mau (116.95 km) Doubling 9. NER Phephna-Indara, Mau-Shahganj (excl. Indara-Mau) (150.28 km) DL Doubling 10. SCR Vijayawada-Gudur 3rd line Doubling 11. SER Kharagpur (Nimpura)-Adityapur 3rd line (132 km) Doubling 12. SWR Hospet-Hubli-Londa-Tinaighat-Vasco da Gama (352.28 km) Doubling 13. WR Junagarh -Visavadar (42.28) km Gauge Conversion 14. CR Yevatmal- Nanded (206 km) NL New Line 15. ECR Fatuah-Islampur incl. material modification for extension of new line from Neora to Daniawan; Daniawan to Biharsharif; Biharsharif to Barbigha; Barbigha to Sheikhpura New Line 16. NR Rishikesh-Karnaprayag (125.09 km) New Line 17. NR Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri (63.1 km) New Line 18. SECR Dallirajhara-Rowghat (90 km) {Part of Dallirajhara-Jagdalpur (235 km)} New Line 19. WCR Indore-Jabalpur (342 km) NL sanctioned as Budhni-Indore (205 km) New Line

S. No. Railway Name of Project Plan Head 20. CORE Hospet - Hubli - Vasco da Gama (346 km) RE 21. WR RE of Ahmedabad - Botad (170.48 km) RE 22. SCR Kazipet - Workshop for Wagon Periodical Overhauling WKSP 23. SR Repair of S&T Workshop at Podanur, Tamil Nadu WKSP 24. ER Samudragarh-Nabadwipdham - Road over bridge in lieu of level crossing No.14 RSW 25. SR Manamadurai-Rameshwaram - Reconstruction of bridge (Pamban Viaduct) with navigational lift span BRGW 26. NER Daraganj - Rebuilding (Bridge No.111 On Ganga) BRGW 27. NER Setting Up of Centralised Training Institute for IRSME & IRSS Officers at Lucknow TRG 28. WR National Rail & Transportation Institute at Vadodara (NAIR) TRG 29. WR Construction of hostels in centralised training institutes (Umbrella Work 2019-20) TRG 30. WR Infrastructure up-gradation of Training Institutes at NAIR Campus TRG 31. SECR Direct Power Supply from Central Generating Agencies OEW 32. WCR Provision of Addl. Traction Substation at Budhni OEW 33. SCR Ghatkesar-Raigir (Yadadri)-Extension of multi modal transportation system Phase-II MTP 34. MET Baranagar-Barrackpore & Dakshineswar - Construction of Metro Railway (14.5 km) MTP 35. MET Dum Dum Airport-New Garia via Rajerhat - Construction of Metro Railway (32 km) including Naupara (Ex.)-Baranagar (2.6 km) {Part of Dumdum-Baranagar Metro Railway sanctioned as MM to Dumdum-New Garia Metro Railway vide letter No. 96/Proj/C/5/1/Pt. Dated 30.10.09} MTP 36. MET Joka-Binoy Badal Dinesh Bagh via Majerhat - Construction of Metro railway (16.72 km) incl material modification for extension from Joka Diamond Park (Phase-I) MTP

3.9.2 The list of 58 projects awarded to RVNL through Competitive Bidding and under execution is as under:

Th e details of 28 projects assigned to RVNL through competitive biddings in 2022-23 are as under:

S. No. Agency / Client Name of Project Plan Head 1. MP Metro Design and Construction of Elevated 10 km Viaduct and 09 Elevated Metro Stations including all Civil, Structural, Roof structure, MEP works, Architectural finishes, Fa?ade, etc for Indore Metro Rail Project. Metro Works 2. MP Metro Design and Construction of 07 Elevated Metro Stations including Structures, Architectural Finishes, E&M Works etc. of Indore Metro Rail Project. Metro Works 3. NHIDCL DPR Preparation for Highways in North-East Region in state of Nagaland for length of 200 KM. DDC 4. NHIDCL DPR Preparation for Highways in North-East Region in state of Nagaland for length of 280 KM. DDC 5. NHIDCL DPR Preparation for Highways in North-East Region in state of Mizoram for length of 740 KM. DDC 6. NFR Construction of Single BG Tunnel Line No. 06 (approx. length 4930m) between Ch. 45800 to Ch. 50730 including Escape Tunnel (Total length 4600m), in connection with DMV-Kohima new BG Line Project Civil 7. GMRCL Supply Installation Testing and Commissioning of Ballastless track (L -55 TKM) from Sarthana to Dream city in elevated and underground section for corriodr -1, Surat Metro, Phase -II Civil 8. NHAI Construction Of 4 Laning Of Nh-5 From Kaithlighat To Shakral Village (Shimla Bypass Package 1: From Km 128.835 To Km 146.300 For Design Length=17.465km) In Himachal Pradesh On Hybrid Annuity Mode. Civil

S. No. Agency / Client Name of Project Plan Head 9. NHAI Construction of 4 lane highway from Samarlakota to Achampeta Junction (from km. 0.000 to Km. 12.250) as a part of Kakinada port to NH-16 connectivity in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on EPC mode. Civil 10. AMC Development of Kharicut Canal (Between Naroda Smashan Gruh & Vinzol Vehla) in AMC area Pakage-2: Kharicut Canal Development Navyug School Canal Crossing to Nidhipark Society (Ch. 2500 - Ch. 5000) Civil 11. AMC Development of Kharicut Canal (Between Naroda Smashan Gruh & Vinzol Vehla) in AMC area Pakage-3: Kharicut Canal Development Nidhipark Society to Odhav Fire Station (Ch. 5000 - Ch. 7600) Civil 12. GoG- NH Division Up gradation to Six Lane with Paved Shoulder of Sarkhej-Changodar Section of NH 8A (New NH 47) from KM 11+950 to KM 16+000 on EPC mode in the State of Gujarat Civil 13. CMRCL Construction of Elevated Viaduct (approximate length of 10 km), nine (9) Elevated Metro Stations at Sholinganallur Lake-I, Sri Ponniamman Temple Sholinganallur Lake-II, Sathyabama University Semmeancheri-I, Semmeancheri-II, Gandhi Nagar, Navallur, Siruseri, Siruseri Sipcot-1 And Siruseri SIPCOT-2 and stabling viaduct at SIPCOT Civil 14. GMRCL Construction of Bhesan Depot Cum Workshop Which Includes DCC, BCC And Associated E&M Works Under Corridor - C2, Bhesan To Saroli, For Surat Metro Rail Project Phase – 1, DC-2 Civil 15. CORE Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for OHE Modification Work in the existing 25 kV OHE for increasing speed potential to 160 KMPH under East Central Railway Pradhankhanta - Bandhua Section of Dhanbad Division (DHN). Electrical 16. MEA Development of the UTF Harbour Project in Maldives Civil 17. Southern Railway Provision of Automatic Block Signalling with Dual MSDAC, EI/OC interface and Block Optimization in Arakkonam Junction (AJJ)-Nagari (NG) Section of Chennai (MAS) Division in Southern Railway (Reach-I). S&T 18. Southern Railway Provision of Automatic Block Signaling with Dual MSDAC, EI/OC Interface and Block Optimization in NAGARI(NG) - TADUKU(TDK) section and Replacement of EI/RRI at VEPAGUNTA (VGA) Station of CHENNAI (MAS) Division in Southern Railway (Reach-II). S&T 19. Southern Railway Provision of Automatic Block Signaling with Dual MSDAC, EI/OC Interface and Block Optimization in TADUKU(TDK)-RENIGUNTA (RU) section and Replacement of EI/RRI at TADUKU (TDK), PUDI (PUDI) & SRI VENKATA PERUMAL RAJU PURAM (SVF) Stations of CHENNAI (MAS) Division in Southern Railway (Reach-III). S&T 20. MPPKVVCL Commissioning of 33 KV Line associated works such as 33 KV Line Bifurcation, 33 KV Line Interconnection and 33 KV Line Conductor Augmentation in Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna and Tikamgarh Circles (Package-10) area of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur under Revamped – Reforms – Based and Results – Linked Distribution Sector Scheme Electrical 21. GMRCL Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of power Supply Receiving & Distribution System, 750 V D Third Rail Traction Electrification and Scada system for Ahmedabad Metro Electrical 22. NWR Provision of Automatic Block Signalling on Madar-Sakhun Section (51.13 Kms) of Jaipur Division over North Western Railway. S&T 23. IR Manufacturing cum Maintenance of 200 nos. of Vande Bharat Trainsets including upgradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainsets Depots Manufacturing 24. MPPKVVCL MadhyaPradeshMadhyaKshetraVidyutVitaranCompanyLimited::MPMKVVCL - Civil Electrical 25. MPPKVVCL Madhya Pradesh Poorva Kshetra: Revamped – Reforms – Based and Results – Linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) (Pkg-12) Electrical 26. NHAI Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package 8). Civil 27. NHAI Construction of Six Lane Elevated Kona Expressway from Km. 0.145 to Km. 7.337 of NH-117 in the state of West Bengal on EPC mode Civil 28. North Central Railway Provision of EI based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works including suitable Indoor alteration in Electronic Interlocking/RRI/PI stations enroute in Jhansi (incl)-Gwalior (Incl.) section of Jhansi Division of North Central Railway. S&T

The list of projects 30 projects awarded to RVNL through Competitive Bidding in 2023-24 and under execution is as under:

S. No. Agency /Client Name of Project Plan Head 1. GMRCL Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Power Supply Receiving & Distribution System, 750 V Dc Third Rail Traction Electrification And Scada System For Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I Metro 2. HORC C-4: Composite Contract package in connection with New BG Railway Line of HORC project for: (i) Design & Construction of Twin Tunnel using NATM and Cut & Cover method from km 24.880 to km 29.580; (ii) Design & Installation of Ballastless Track (excluding supply of rails) from km 24.856 to km 29.680; (iii) Detailed Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of General Electrical Services including Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 11kV HT/LT Power and Control Cable Network, GIS Substation (11/0.433) kVA, Tunnel lighting system, etc. from km 24.880 to km 29.680; (iv) Design & Construction of Embankment, Bridges and other miscellaneous works from km 12.00 to km 18.00. Tender ID: HORC/HRIDC/C-4/2022 Civil 3. MMRDA Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 2 nos. 110 kV receiving substation including 110 kV, 33kV & 25kV cabling work, complete 25kV overhead catenary system alongwith switching station, 33kV auxiliary power distribution system including 33/0.415 kV auxiliary sub-station (ASS) and complete SCADA system for main line & depot of Mumbai Metro line 2B of MMRDA. (IFB No: MMRDA/2B/MMRP/CA-40). Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 2 nos. 110 kV Electrical 4. CMRL Construction of Five (05) UG Stations at KMC(Kilpauk), Sterling Road, Nungambakkam, Gemini (Anna Flyover), Thousand Lights and Thousand Lights Cross Over Box and works other than Diaphragm wall of Two UG Stations at Royapettah Chetpet Metro in C3 of CMRL Phase-II Project. UG- 03 Metro 5. CMRL Construction of Four Underground Stations at Dr. Radhakrishan Salai, Thirumayilai, Mandaiveli and Adyar Junction and Two Cross Passage Shafts and One Emergency Escape Shaft and works other than Diaphragm wall of One Underground Stations at Greenways Road Metro in Corridor-3 of CMRL Phase-II Project". UG -04 Metro 6. CMRL Consttruction of three (03) Undergroun Stations at adyar Depot, Indira Nagar and Taramani Road Junction (Taramani) & Ramp and works other than Diaphragm wall of One Underground Station at Thiruvanmiyur Metro in Corridor-3 of CMRL Phase-II Project".- UG - 5 Metro 7. Water Resources Zone, Udaipur Planning, Design and construction of main Canal and Structures including associated distribution system to provide Irrigation facility to 41903 ha. area through Piped Irrigation network for Upper High-Level Canal of Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project, Banswara (Raj) on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (E.P.C.) single Responsibility turnkey basis, including 10 years O&M. Canal

S. No. Agency /Client Name of Project Plan Head 8. South Central Railway Comprehensive Signalling and Telecommunication Works for Provision of Automatic Block Signalling System in Balharshah - Makudi Section of Secunderabad Division in South Central Railway. (Tender No. C_Sg_C_36_5_381) Signalling 9. Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Distribution Transformer Substation and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, crossing etc. for separation of 11 KV mix Feeders & Mix DTRs under Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector (Package-16) in Chhatarpur circle of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur Company Area. NIT No. MD/EZ/CGM/RDSS/FSP/NIT/584 dtd. 28.04.2023 (E Tender No.: 2023_PKVVC_ 270745) Transmission Line 10. Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Distribution Transformer Substation and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, crossing etc. for separation of 11 KV mix Feeders & Mix DTRs under Revamped Reforms- based and Results-linked Distribution Sector (Package-17) in Seoni & Narsinghpur circle of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur Company Area. NIT No. MD/EZ/CGM/RDSS/FSP/NIT/584 dtd. 28.04.23 (E-Tender no. – 2023_ PKVVC_270746) Transmission Line 11. Maharastra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) Design and construction of Elevated metro viaduct of length 6.92 Km between Ch. (-) 657.182 m to Ch. (-) 7576.78 m in reach 2A of NMRP phase-2 Metro 12. NHAI Rehabilitation and Upgradation from 4 to 8 laning of Chandikhole – Paradip Section of NH-53 (Old NH – 5A) from Km.60.000 to Km.76.646 (Package-4) in the State of Odisha on HAM mode – 2nd Call NHAI 13. Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited Revamped – Reforms – Based and Results – Linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) (Vadodara) Tender No. MGVCL/PROC/RDSS/2022-23/Vadodara 14. Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited Full Turnkey Contract (Design, Supply and Installation) for Development of Distribution Infrastructure work for Loss reduction at Dist. Dahod under Revamped Reforms- Based and Result-linked Distribution Sector Scheme Tender No. MGVCL/Proc/RDSS/2022-23/Dahod 15. MMRCL Construction of A) Six Elevated Metro Station viz. Pili Nadi to Lekha Nagar in Reach-2A, B) One Elevated and one At-Grade station viz. Ecopark and Metro City in Reach-1A respectively. C) At-Grade section Formation earthwork, boundary wall and retaining wall between Ch. 19550 to Ch.20421.016 & Ch. 20498.516 to Ch. 21296.917, D) Elevated Metro track supporting structure for Ecopark Metro station between Ch.20421.016 to Ch. 20498.516 and E) Multi-Storied Building at Tulsi School Land (at Sitabuldi) of NMRP Phase-2 Metro 16. Western Railway All civil engineering works (Earthwork, Blanketing, Retaining Wall / Boundary Wall/ Side Drain, Major Bridges, Minor Bridges and LHS/RUB, LCs, Construction of Station Buildings, Platform, Subways cover over Platforms, Staff Quarters, Passenger Amenities, Circulating Area, approach roads, Offices, Service Buildings, watering, Sanitation, protection works etc. and Supply of 50 mm Machine Crushed Stone Ballast, Complete track works including linking of Track works in connection with Gauge Conversion work between Petlad - Bhadran (22.50kms) of Vadodara Division on Western Railway. Track Work 17. Western Railway All civil engineering works (Earthwork, Blanketing, Retaining Wall/ Boundary Wall/ Side Drain, Major Bridges, Minor Bridges and LHS/RUB, LCs, Construction of Station Buildings, Platform, Subways cover over Platforms, Staff Quarters, Passenger Amenities, Circulating Area, approach roads, Offices, Service Buildings, watering, Sanitation, protection works etc. and Supply of 50 mm Machine Crushed Stone Ballast, Complete track works including linking of Track works in connection with Gauge Conversion work between Nadiad - Petlad (37.26kms) of Vadodara Division on Western Railway. Track Work

S. No. Agency /Client Name of Project Plan Head 18. Central Railway Construction of 4 nos Tunnels (total Length 1.6km) with ballast less track, Earthwork in formation, Construction of Important Bridges (2nos), Major Bridges (1no), Minor Bridges (25nos), Supply of Stone ballast, Track linking, side drain retaining wall etc. from Km. 831.8 to Km. 841.9 in Dharakoh Maramjhiri section in connection with third line. Tunnels 19. HPSEBL Development of Distribution Infrastructure at South Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme [Loss Reduction Works] NIT/RFB No: CE(MM)/RDSS-(P-03)/SOUTH ZONE 20. HPSEBL Development of Distribution Infrastructure at North Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme [Loss Reduction Works] NIT/RFB No: [CE (MM)/RDSS-(P-2)/NORTH ZONE] 21. Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) Part Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct, Five (5) Elevated Metro Rail Stations (viz. Shaheed Bagh, Khajrana Chauraha, Bengali Chauraha, Patrakar Colony & Palasia Chauraha) and Ramp between Chainages 31+755 to 34+898.061 & 3+669.547 to 5+862 for Indore Metro Rail Project (Package IN-04) Metro 22. IR SR Varkala Sivagiri Railway station - Major upgradation /Redevelopement of varkala Sivagiri Railway station in Kerala Railway Infrastructure 23. Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11 KV Line associated works such as 11 KV Line Bifurcation, 11 KV Line Interconnection, 11 KV Line Conductor Augmentation, LT AB cabling augmentation and conversion of LT Bare conductor to AB cabling under Revamped Reforms-based and Results- linked Distribution Sector (Package-11) in Jabalpur (City), Jabalpur (O&M), Katni, Mandla, Dindori, Seoni, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Shahdol, Anuppur and Umariya Circles of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur Company Area. Transmission Line 24. Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV line for Bifurcation & Interconnection, Additional 11 KV Bay at 33/11 KV Sub- station, Augmentation of conductor of 33 KV & 11 KV Lines, Additional Distribution Transformer Substations with associate New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Conversion of bare LT line with AB Cable, Augmentation of LT AB Cable, Cover conductor for 11 KV Line Crossing Agriculture & Non Agriculture Feeder, 11 kv and 33 kv Bus Bar rennovation other associated work, and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. in Jhabua O&M Division (LOT-12) under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme (NIT/RFB No: MD/WZ/06/PUR/NIT/299/17384 Indore dated 08.12.2023) Transmission Line 25. Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. Construction of 220KV & 132KV Transmission Lines and associated Feeder Bays on total Turnkey basis in Eastern MP (Tender Specification No. TR-60/2023) Transmission Line 26. MMRCL Pune Metro Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct of Length 4.519 Kms from CH: (-)1079.899m to CH: (-)5599.298m between PCMC and NIGDI (Bhakti Shakti) on the North-South Corridor of Pune Metro Rail Project- Reach1 – Extension. Metro 27. Rajastahan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited Supply & ETC of 132/33kV Grid Sub-stations alongwith associated Lines & Bays Bid Enquiry No. RVPN/SE(Proc-II)/XEN-IV/BN-9016002314 Transmission Line 28. Central Railway Signalling and Telecommunication work for provision of Automatic block signaling on Khapri-Sewagram Section of Nagpur Division. Tender No. 55-2023-GSU-AUTO-KRISEGM Signalling

S. No. Agency /Client Name of Project Plan Head 29. N.F. Railway Engineering, Procurement, Construction of Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 25 kV, 50 Hz, Single Phase, AC, Electrification OHE and TSS Works of Araria - Thakurganj New line Section in connection with New Line Project of Araria - Galgalia of N.F. Railway, including associated Works and Supply, erection, modification, testing and commissioning of SCADA for the section. (106.958 RKM/119.27 TKM). (in EPC mode) (Tender No: EL-C-NFR-OHE-TSS-A-G-1RT3) OHE & TSS 30. EDCL Rwanda Rawanda 008 - Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity Plant Design Supply and Installation of 45.8 KM (110 kV Double Circuit Rukarara - Huye Transmission Line

3.9.3 Railway intend to transfer back the following project from RVNL vide letter dated 13.10.2023 and RVNL has sent representation vide Letter No. CMD/RVNL/2023/Correspondences dated 20.10.2023. Decision by Ministry of Railways (MoR) is still pending:

S. No. Railway Name of Project Plan Head 1. ECoR Bhadrak-Vizianagaram 3rd Line (385 km) Doubling

3.10 Projects yet to be Sanctioned (included in Pink

Book):

(i) Khijadiya-Visavadar GC (91.27 km) (ii) Veraval-Talala-Visavadar GC (71.95 km)

Total 163.22 km project length is yet to be sanctioned.

3.11 Major Projects awarded through Bidding: 3.11.1 Indore Metro Project:

The Indore Metro is a rapid transit system which is under construction for the city of Indore, India. The total system consists of 11 corridors (lines) covering a distance of 124 kilometres (77 mi). The metro system will be elevated, underground and on ground. Six corridors have been proposed by MPMRCL. This system consists of a Network of 100–107 km and with lines overlapping and branching. In May 2013, a detailed project report preparation for the MRTS including the selection of the system for the city was started. In 2020 MPMRCL invited bids for the first phase/ yellow line consisting of 17 kms of Viaduct having 16 stations. In 2023 MPMRCL invited bids for the Package IN-04 / yellow line consisting of 5.33 kms of Viaduct having 05 elevated stations.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has been awarded two major packages (IN02 & IN03) of the yellow line of the project which includes Design and built 16 nos. of stations and 10.9 km of the viaduct in 2021.

RVNL-URCC JV [RVNL: 51% - URCC 49%] has been awarded one more package (IN04) of the yellow line of the project which includes Part design and built 5 nos. of stations and 5.33 km of the viaduct in 2024.

Package 02-

Design and Construction of Elevated Metro Rail Stations including all Civil, Structural, Roof structure, MEP works, Architectural finishes, Fa?ade, Entry/Exits, FOB, Viaduct within the stations including Transition spans - Indore Metro Rail Project Yellow Line. (7 no. of Elevated Metro Stations).

Package 03-

Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct, viaduct connecting Depot leading up to interface location, Elevated Metro Rail Stations including all Civil, Structural, Roof structure, MEP works, Architectural finishes, Fa?ade, Entry/Exits, FOB, Viaduct within the stations including Transition spans - Indore Metro Rail Project Yellow Line. (10.9 Km Viaduct & 9 no. of Elevated Metro Stations) Package 04-

Design (except segment design) and Construction of Elevated Viaduct, viaduct connecting Depot leading up to interface location, Elevated Metro Rail Stations including all Civil, Structural, Roof structure, Plumbing works, Architectural finishes, Fa?ade, Entry/Exits, FOB, Viaduct within the stations including Transition spans - Indore Metro Rail Project Yellow Line. (5.33 km Viaduct & 5 no. of Elevated Metro Stations)

Key Features of the Project

Project consist of 3 Packages named as Package IN-02, Package IN-03 & Package IN-04. The key features of the areas are as under:

P ackage IN-02

Package-2 includes 7 nos. of Elevated Metro stations (ISBT/MR10 flyover, Chandragupta square, Hira Nagar, Bapat Square, Meghdoot Garden, Vijaynagar Square, Radisson Square) & transition spans.

Description Unit IN-02 Alignment - Stations KM 1.050 Elevated Stations Nos 7

Package-3 includes 9 nos. of Elevated Metro stations (Gandhi Nagar, Super Corridor 6, Super Corridor 5, Super Corridor 4, Super Corridor 3, Super Corridor 2, Super Corridor 1, Bhawarsala, MR10 Road station) & 10.9 Km of elevated viaduct (Elevated Viaduct, viaduct connecting Depot leading up to interface location).

Description Unit IN-03 Route length KM 10.927 Alignment - Straight KM 5.619 Alignment - Curve KM 3.566 Alignment - Stations KM 1.26 Shunting line KM 0.48 Connection line to Depot KM 1.171 Elevated Stations Nos 9

Package-4 includes 5 nos. of Elevated Metro Stations (Shaheed Bagh, Khajrana Chauraha, Bengali Chauraha, Patrakar Colony & Palasia Chauraha) & 5.33 Km of elevated viaduct.

Description Unit IN-02 Route length KM 5.335 Elevated Stations Nos 5

3.11.2 First overseas project in Maldives

R VNL bagged the first offshore order for of a port and construction of allied infrastructure in Maldives, i.e. for development of UTF (Uthuru Thila Falhu- Island) Harbour Project. This is a strategic project of Government of India. The agreement was signed in January 2023.

3.12 The work has taken off well. As on date, RVNL has successfully completed the dredging & reclamation works and land is ready to start the work for buildings. North breakwater is almost completed and south breakwater is in progress. Work for Shore Protection & Groyne, Wharf & Quay Wall, Mechanical Equipment of marine works are in progress. Overall progress is 30%.

3.13 K olkata Metro Projects:

3.13.1.Indian Railways transferred the works of four major projects for extension of Kolkata Metro to RVNL in March 2010 viz.

Joka-BBD Bag via Majerhat (16.72 km)

Dum Dum Airport-New Garia via Rajarhat (32 km)

Baranagar-Barrackpore&Dakshineswar(14.5km)

Noapara (Ex.)-Baranagar (2.6 km)

3.13.2Thereon RVNL was entrusted to build Metro corridors of about 65 km in Kolkata without any survey of underground utilities and without any DPR (Detailed Project Report). DPR is a pre-requisite for planning of Metro corridors in urban areas. RVNL first engaged RITES for preparation of DPR. Late arrival of metro extension work in the congested and unplanned city was a challenge and required a lot of meticulous planning for identification and removal of encroachments and other impediments to start construction activity of Metro. The land acquisition in Kolkata/West Bengal poses a big problem causing delayed construction of Metro corridors and other infrastructural projects. The issues like removal of encroachments and relocation of utilities along with traffic diversion have affected the execution. RVNL has taken all possible action for implementation and early commissioning of Metro projects for larger interest of people of Kolkata.

3.13.3The foundation stone for Joka-BBD Bag project was laid by Her Excellency, President of India on 22.01.2010. Subsequently, 2 packages for viaduct and 2 packages for stations were awarded in December 2010 and April 2012 respectively. This entire Metro corridor has been planned in 2 phases i.e. in 1st phase from Joka to Majerhat elevated section and in the 2nd phase from Mominpur to BBD Bag as underground section. Originally sanctioned as elevated section but Material Modification is sanctioned by Ministry of Railways for underground system from Mominpore to Esplanade. For construction of Mominpur station, working permission from Army HQ has been received only on 20.03.2023 and work going on full swing.

3.13.4 Joka – Esplanade Metro Corridor

In the Metro corridor from Joka to Majerhat, from Joka to Taratala (Phase-I) 6.50 Km has been inaugurated by Honble Prime Minister on 30.12.2022 & commercial services started by Metro Railway on 02.01.2023. Another phase of 1.25 Km from Taratala to Majerhat has been inaugurated by Honble Prime Minister on 06.03.2024 & commercial services started by Metro Railway has been commenced from 15.03.2024. The station over yard at Majerhat is on three layers. Beyond Majerhat, the Joka to Majerhat Metro Corridor is being extended upto Esplanade going underground from Mominpore ramp. The Works contract for the underground section has been awarded and the works of underground portion has been started. Working permission has accorded after Honble High Court/ Kolkatas clearance for execution in Defence land in the Maidan area for the public interest of Kolkata. The NOC from Victoria Memorial Trust has been received recently to go ahead with underground station near Victoria Memorial.

Sinc e this Metro stretch is a standalone Maintenance Depot has been developed in Joka and Ph-I part is under operation. Earlier, due to non-availability of land (24.48 hectare), the tender for the depot was discharged twice, once in February 2013 and again on October 2017. Thus, the commissioning is planned in 3 phases i.e (a)Ph-I-Joka-Taratala, (b)Ph-II-Taratala-Majerhat, (c) Ph-III- Majerhat-Esplanade. After starting of commercial services of 1st & 2nd phase commissioning the outskirt population of Kolkata has been connected to Kolkata which is a great relief for the people residing away from Kolkata abut normally come to Kolkata on daily basis doing a tough journey every day.

3.13.5. New Garia-Airport Metro Corridor

In the section of New Garia to Rabindra Tirtha of Dum Dum Airport-New Garia project, initially 4 packages of Viaduct were awarded on 21.10.2011. About 18 km viaduct has been completed. The contracts for 21 stations (3 packages) were awarded on 05.03.2014. Out of 21 stations, station land for Technopolis Metro station is now handed over. The project got delayed because of issues relating to land acquisition, traffic diversion, utility diversion and other permission over busy EM Bypass road. Further, change of alignment proposed by State Government where unauthorized buildings were constructed even after the Gazette Notification for Metro construction, and other impediments like shifting of markets, traffic guard, raising of 220 KV overhead line, removal of encroachments, etc. slowed down the progress of work. Substantial part of these impediments have been either removed and the balance are on the way of being removed. The alignment from City Centre-II to Airport is now approved by State Government after long persuasion and contract for construction of Metro beyond Titumir to Airport has been awarded on 18.01.2021. The work is under progress. In this section the commissioning was planned in 3 phases phases earlier i.e (a) Ph-I-New Garia-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, (b) Ph-II-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Salt Lake Sector-V and (c) Ph-III- Salt Lake Sector-V to Airport. Due to unavailable work front in various stretches of the corridor and considering commissioning point of view the phases were revised i.e. (a) Ph-I-New Garia-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, (b) Ph-II-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata, (c) Ph-III Beleghata to Salt Lake Sector-V and (d) Ph-IV- Salt Lake Sector-V to City Centre 2 and (e)Ph-V City Centre 2 to Airport.

No w in present scenario, (a) Ph-I-New Garia-Mukhopadhyay (5.4 Km) commercial run has been started from 15.03.2024 after being dedicated to the nation by the Honble Prime Minister on 06.03.2024, (b) Ph-II-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata (4.46 Km) CCRS Inspection has been conducted on 28.03.2024 & 29.03.2024, (c) Ph-III Beleghata to Salt Lake Sector-V has been planned for commission in Dec2024 and balance 02 phase i.e. (d) Ph-IV- Salt Lake Sector-V to City Centre 2 has been planned for commission in Dec2024 and (e)Ph-V City Centre 2 to Airport are planned for commission upto Dec2025.

3.13.6 Noapara - Baranagar – Dakshineswar Metro

For Baranagar-Barrackpore & Dakshineswar and Noapara-Baranagar, the work was planned in 2 phases i.e. the first phase being Noapara-Baranagar-Dakshineswar and in the second phase, from Baranagar-Barrackpore. The first phase, i.e. from Noapara to Dakshineswar, the Metro corridor has been inaugurated and dedicated to the Nation by Honble Prime Minister on 22.02.2021 for public use. For the second phase of this Metro corridor, i.e. Baranagar-Barrackpore, an MoU was signed between State Government, Metro Railway and

RVNL in October 2011 where it was decided that RVNL shall commence the work of Metro viaduct construction on BT Road after commissioning of 64" pipeline under the BT Road with the closure of 60" and 42" diameter pipelines. The work of new pipeline has been commissioned but RVNL has not been able to start the work due to non-compliance of provisions of tripartite MoU by the State Government. State Government in their letter of 03.05.2018 had proposed for change of alignment i.e. through Kalyani Expressway. Ministry of Railways (CRB) had responded this proposal by writing to Chief Secretary, GoWB that under such a situation, it will become a new project requiring fresh sanction. RVNL, on its part, had requested State Government vide letter dated 19.11.2018 to lay a new pipeline through another alignment for which RVNL would bear the cost. Vide letter dated 05.05.2022, State Govt. asked for an additional pipeline of 90" dia at project cost in lieu of closing 60" ,48", 42" pipe lines on BT Road. Work on this phase of the Metro corridor could not be initiated due to above account. After discussion with State Govt. RVNL has engaged the Technical Consultant on 15.03.2023 and submitted proposal to State Govt. (KMC) on 20.07.2023 to execute the Metro work on existing alignment by shifting the existing 48" pipeline at new location along BT road. After several correspondence between State Govt (KMC) RVNL submitted the compliance of KMCs 5th latest observation vide their letter dtd 27.03.2024 on 29.05.2024 but still now Technical approval is awaited from State Govt.

3.13.7 Phase Commissioning of Metro Project:

(i) No arpara – Baranagar – Dakshineswar: The project has been inaugurated by Honble PM on 22.02.2021 and Commercial Operation of train service started w.e.f. 23.02.2021.

(ii) Joka-Taratala in Joka – Esplanade Metro Corridor:

9.0 km of continuous stretch from Joka Depot has been completed. Major structures and stations have been completed at Joka, Thakurpukur, Shaker Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazaar, Taratala. The first phase i.e. Joka to Taratala of Joka-Esplanade Section has been inaugurated by Honble Prime Minister on 30.12.2022 and commissioned on the same day. (iii) Taratala-Majerhat Joka – Esplanade Metro Corridor:

2nd phase of 1.25 Km has been inaugurated by Honble PM on 06.03.2024 and Commercial Operation of train service started w.e.f. 15.03.2024. (iv) New Garia-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay in New Garia-Airport corridor: 5.4 Km has been inaugurated by Honble PM on 06.03.2024 and Commercial Operation of train service started w.e.f. 15.03.2024. (v) Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata in New Garia-Airport corridor: 4.4 Km of stretch towards Beleghata from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, CRS inspection has been conducted on 28.04.2024 & 29.04.2024, authorization is awaited.

Accidents

During 2023-24, no accident was reported from any of the project sites of RVNL.

3.14 ADB funded projects:

T he first ADB loan (IND-1981) sanctioned for "Railway

Sector Improvement" was closed on 31.12.2011. A 2nd ADB Loan has been sanctioned for funding of 5 projects, namely:

Raipur-Titlagarh doubling

Sambalpur-Titlagarh doubling

Hospet-Tinaighat doubling

Daund-Gulbarga doubling

Pune-Guntakal Railway Electrification

The funding by ADB requires compliance of various loan covenants on resettlement and rehabilitation of project affected persons, procurement of works and stores following international competitive bidding and implementation of plans for mitigation of social and environmental impact norms. A Multi Tranche Financing Facility of $ 500 million has been agreed to by ADB. The loan agreement for first Tranche (Loan No. 2793-IND) of this MFF for an amount of $ 150 million was signed in July 2012 and the loan agreement for second Tranche (Loan No. 3108-IND) of this MFF for an amount of $ 130 million was signed in February 2014, the loan was closed on 20.12.2019 Project Agreement & Loan Agreement against ADB loan No. 3623-IND (Railway Sector Investment Program- Tranche III) for an amount of

$ 130 million have been signed on 16.3.2018 and made effective on 07.06.2018. The loan was fully disbursed on 29 October 2021 and the loan account was closed effective on 2 December 2021. Project Completion Report (PCR) submitted to ADB and loan is fully closed.

3.15 Contracting:

As the size of projects being executed by RVNL is quite large, to ensure fast award and execution of projects, RVNL invites tenders consisting of multiple packages. Each tender may consist of up to 3 contract packages. This approach has a number of advantages such as: a) Multiple contracts can be awarded through one tender which saves time and effort in invitation and finalization of tenders. b) Both small and large agencies can compete for any contract package which increases competition. c) Large agencies who are capable of executing big contracts can quote for multiple packages to achieve economy of scale and pass on the benefit to RVNL by quoting discounts in case of award of more than one package. d) Smaller agencies, which would not be eligible to quote if the tender for the project was floated in a single package, are now able to compete in any of the contract packages individually as they may meet the qualification requirements of individual packages which are of comparatively smaller value.

During 2023-24, contracts worth approximately

K 7686.39 crore were awarded.

The following major contracts were awarded by the Company during the year:

Design and Construction of the Ramp and Underground Metro Railway Works from Mominpur (Excl.) to Esplanade, 5.05 Km (from Chainage 9063.00m to 14113.00m) including four underground Stations (viz. Khidderpore, Victoria, Park Street and Esplanade), Tunnels by Tunnel Boring Machine and Cut & Cover method, Architectural Finishing Works, Track Works, etc. in connection with Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor in the City of Kolkata, State of West Bengal, India (K 2447.91crore)

Pkg 6 "Construction of Tunnels T17 to T20 from Chainage Km 50+900 to Km 62+900, Station Yard and Works related to Bridges and Formation on Approaches of such Tunnels in Connection with New Single Line Broad Gauge Rail Link Between Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. (K 802.77 crore)

Construction of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya at Vadodara (K 744.46 crore)

Package-V: Construction of Road Bed, Major Bridges, Minor Bridges, ROBs, RUBs, including road approaches, Station Buildings, Staff Qtrs, Other Service buildings, HL Platforms, COPs, FOBs, General electrical work and other works related to construction of Yavatmal-Nanded New BG Line from Km: 253 to Km: 286 of Central and SC Railway in Maharashtra State including junction arrangements for meeting the new line with the existing NED-NZB BG line. (K 562.15 crore)

Construction of Foundations, Substructure

& Superstructure along With River Training/ Protection Work, Earthwork & allied works for viaduct 1 & 2 in Between Chainage Km 47+415 to Km 50+900, in connection with Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri New Railway Line in District Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh State, India. (K 466.11crore)

Package-V: Construction of Road Bed, Major Bridges, Minor Bridges, ROBs, RUBs, including road approaches, Station Buildings, Staff Qtrs, Other Service buildings, HL Platforms, COPs, FOBs, General electrical work and other works related to construction of Yavatmal-Nanded New BG Line from Km: 253 to Km: 286 of Central and SC Railway in Maharashtra State including junction arrangements for meeting the new line with the existing NED-NZB BG line.

K ( 449.99 crore)

Package - IIIA: Construction of Road Bed, Major Bridges, Minor Bridges, ROBs, RUBs, including road approaches, Station Buildings, Staff Qtrs, Other Service buildings, HL Platforms, COPs, FOBs, General electrical work and other works related to construction of Yavatmal- Nanded New BG Line from Km: 157 to Km: 169 of Central Railway in Maharashtra State including construction of two tunnels: T1 (1290m) & T2 (2 505 m) with BLT in tunnels. (K 381.84 crore)

Construction of Roadbed, Minor Bridges and Track Linking (excluding Supply of Rails and Sleepers, Thick Web Switches and Special Sleepers) in connection with Doubling between Bhandai to Kitham on Bypass alignment (26.5 km) on Agra Division of North Central Railway in Uttar Pradesh State of India (K 207.78 crore)

Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 1X25 KV, 50 Hz, Single Phase, Traction Over-Head Equipment works between section Dallirajhara (Excl.) - Bhanupratappur SP (Excl.) 27.850 RKM / 30.580 TKM and Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 2X25 KV, 50 Hz, Single Phase, Traction OverHead Equipment, TSS, Switching Station, SCADA, General Electrical Services Works along with Signalling & Telecommunication work, Civil Engineering work and other associated works between section Bhanupratappur SP (Incl.) - Taroki (Incl.) 48.300 RKM / 60.080 TKM" of Raipur Division in South East Central Railway, Chhattisgarh, India. (K 165.00 crore)

Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 2x25 KV, 50 Hz, Single Phase, Traction Conventional Over Head Equipment, Traction Sub Stations, Switching Stations, SCADA and other associated works, Civil Engineering work i.e., Service buildings, quarters, Tower Car sidings, Sheds and electrical general services works for Railway Electrification of Sabarmati (Excl)- Lothal Bhurkhi (Incl) single line section (88 RKM/101.54 TKM) of Bhavnagar Division of Western Railway in the state of Gujarat, India ( K 150.90 crore)

Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 2x25 KV, 50 Hz, Single Phase, Traction High Rise and Conventional Over Head Equipment, Traction Sub Stations, Switching Stations, SCADA and other associated works, Civil Engineering work i.e., Service buildings, quarters, Tower Car sidings, Sheds and electrical general services works for Railway Electrification of Lothal Bhurkhi (Excl)- Botad(Excl) single line section (77 RKM/105 TKM) of Bhavnagar Division of Western Railway in the state of Gujarat, India

K ( 141.19 crore)

Package - Depot Approach: Construction of Viaduct & Ramp including related works for the approach of New Town Maintenance Depot (1.38 KM approx.) from Depot Line Ch. 110 M (Main Line Pier CPP-655 near New Town Station) to Ch. 1490 M (entrance of New Town Maintenance Depot) including balance viaduct superstructure work between Technopolis and Owl more in connection with New Garia - Biman Bandar Metro Corridor of Kolkata Metro Railway Line, West Bengal (K 139.86 crore)

Installation and linking of BG railway track, P-way materials supply, Track Ballast supply, Mobile Flash Butt Welding of joints and all other associated P-way works (excluding supply of rails, line/ordinary wider base PSC sleepers) in section between Janghai (excluding) to Phaphamau (excluding) in connection with doubling of 46.79 km Railway track in Janghai- Phaphamau section on Lucknow Division of Northern Railway in Jaunpur/ Prayagraj Districts of Uttar Pradesh, being executed under CPM/ RVNL/Lucknow (K 124.79 crore)

Rayagada Yard Phase-II works, Balance Construction of Road bed works, Extension of Minor Bridges, supply of ballast, installation of track (Excluding supply of Rails & B.G Main line sleepers), Construction of Platforms, Platform shelters etc., in between Bissamcuttack – Ladda stations, Part soft development of Rayagada Circulating Area and other miscellaneous works etc., in Package-4 of Sambalpur/Waltair Divisions of East Coast Railway, Odisha, India ( K 65.03 crore)

Provision of S&T System Supply, Installation, testing & commissioning from JNH(Excl.) to PFM (Excl.) (46.79Km) in connection with doubling with Electrification of Janghai- Phaphamau section, NR Lucknow Division, Uttar Pradesh, India (K 59.09 crore)

Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 2 X 25 KV AC OHE between Phaphamau (Excl.)-Janghai (Excl.) Section on Lucknow Division of Northern Railway for upgradation of electric traction system in connection with doubling of track between Phaphamau (Excl.)-Janghai (Excl.) Section of Lucknow Division on N. Railway in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India (K 52.88 crore) Besides these Works Contract, FLS, DD&PMC and PMC contracts on nomination basis for K 36.38 crore have also been awarded during 2023-24.

4. P ROJECT PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

4.1 Public Private Partnership (PPP) in Indian Railway Connectivity Projects

Detailed Status of SPVs

As a part of the mandate of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to undertake project development, mobilization of financial resources and to implement projects pertaining to strengthening of Golden Quadrilateral and better connectivity to various ports, six Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) as Joint Ventures (JVs) have been created. RVNL has a minimum equity participation of 26 percent in each one of these SPVs. Through these SPVs, RVNL has been able to mobilize a cumulative investment of H 10409.18 Cr. out of which

H 3838.25 Cr. is equity and H 6570.93 Cr. is debt. RVNL itself has invested a total of H 1485.74 Cr. as equity in these 6 SPVs, which is approximately 14.27% of their gross total investment (refer to table below). A SPV formed as Dighi Roha Rail Ltd. (DRRL) for execution of New Rail connectivity between Roha to Dighi Port is under process for closure. Cancellation of sanction of the project had been issued vide Railway Boards Letter No. 2012/Infra/12/35 dated 13.01.2022.

Details of Equity & Debt of RVNLs SPVs as on 31.03.2024

Name of SPV Length Paid up Equity RVNLs Equity Partners Equity Initial Debt Subsequent Debt Total Debt Total (Equity+ Debt) In Kms Crore (Rs) Crore (Rs) %age Crore (Rs) %age Crore (Rs) Crore (Rs) Crore (Rs) Crore (Rs) Kutch Railway Company Ltd 301 821.00 410.50 50.00% 410.50 50.00% 300.00 1284.41 1584.41 2405.41 Bharuch Dahej Railway Company Ltd. 63 155.11 55.00 35.46% 100.11 64.54% 230.00 0.00 230.00 385.11 Krishnapatnam Railway Company Ltd. 113 625.00 311.00 49.76% 314.00 50.24% 1074.97 0.00 1074.97 1699.97 Haridaspur Paradip Railway Company Ltd. 82 1300.00 390.00 30.00% 910.00 70.00% 1451.61 0.00 1451.61 2751.61 Angul Sukinda Railway Ltd. 104 937.04 319.19 34.06% 617.85 65.94% 1600.00 629.94 2229.94 3166.98 Dighi Roha Rail Ltd. 34 0.10 0.05 50.00% 0.05 50.00% 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.10 Total 697 3838.25 1485.74 38.71% 2352.51 61.29% 4656.58 1914.35 6570.93 10409.18

*Not e: Cost of GC H 550 cr. Subsequently Doubling and Electrification works were executed with a cost of was H 3153.70 cr. (Doubling) & H 755 Cr. (RE) respectively. a) Kutch Railway Company Limited (KRC)

Railway/Division/State Western Railway/Ahmedabad/Gujarat Project Type & Length Gauge Conversion, 301 Km Year of Sanction 1988-89 Date of Transfer to RVNL 14.05.2003 Date of MoU 03.01.2004 Date of EOI NA Date of Incorporation 22.01.2004 Shareholders Agreement signed on 22.04.2004 Traffic Guarantee Agreement signed on Not signed Concession Agreement signed on 08.11.2005 Construction Agreement signed on GC - 06.10.2005, DL-13.08.2018, RE - 09.02.2021 O&M Agreement signed on 21.08.2005 Original cost (J Crore) 344.63 Estimated Project cost (J Crore) 550.00* Equity Participants Rail Vikas Nigam Limited 410.50 50.00% Deendayal Port Authority 213.46 26.00% Adani Ports & SEZ Limited 164.20 20.00% Govt. of Gujarat 32.84 4.00% Total (K Crore) 821.00 100.0% Bonus shares were issued in Nov-2011 amounting to H 50 Crore in the ratio of 1:4. Commercial Operations Date (COD) 01.07.2006 Current Status * Completed doubling of Samakhiali -Palanpur section (248 km) at a cost of H 3153.70 Crore and H 755 Crore for RE. Project fully commissioned on 24.02.2023. Note: H1000.00 Cr. and H 285 Cr. sanctioned on 16.02.2021 & 30.09.2023 respectively and debt of H1284.41 Cr. taken by KRC for Palanpur - Samakhiyali doubling & RE project. Equity raised from H 630.62 Cr to H821 Cr. in Nov 23.

b) Bharuch Dahej Railway Company Limited (BDRCL)

Railway/Division/State Western Railway/Vadodara/Gujarat Project Type & Length Gauge Conversion, 63 Km Year of Sanction 2005-06 Date of Transfer to RVNL 22.03.2006 Date of MoU 13.01.2005 Date of EOI 27.02.2006 Date of Incorporation 15.11.2006 Shareholders Agreement signed on 12.01.2007 Traffic Guarantee Agreement signed on Not signed Concession Agreement signed on 25.06.2008 Construction Agreement signed on 01.07.2009 O&M Agreement signed on Not signed Original cost (J Crore) 262.00 Project cost (J Crore) 395.00 Equity Participants Rail Vikas Nigam Limited 55.00 35.46% Gujarat Maritime Board 17.86 11.51% Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation 17.86 11.51% Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port Private Limited 17.33 11.17% Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer Company 13.53 8.72% Hindalco Industries Limited 13.53 8.72% Dahej SEZ Limited 10.00 6.45% Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited 10.00 6.45% Total (K Crore) 155.11 100.0% Commercial Operations Date (COD) 08.03.2012

c Krishnapatnam Railway Company Limited (KRCL) )

Railway/Division/State South Central/Vijayawada/Andhra Pradesh Project Type & Length New Line, 113.12 Km Year of Sanction 2006-07 Date of Transfer to RVNL 14.05.2003 Date of MoU 22.11.2005 Date of EOI 27.02.2006 Date of Incorporation 11.10.2006 Shareholders Agreement signed on 13.10.2006, Participation Agreement- I on 23.02.2008, Participation Agreement –II on 12.10.2020. Traffic Guarantee Agreement signed on Not signed Concession Agreement signed on 23.11.2007 Construction Agreement signed on 29.09.2011 O&M Agreement signed on 06.01.2012 – Old 08.11.2021 - New Original cost (J Crore) 732.81 Estimated Project cost (J Crore) 2831.00 Equity Participants Rail Vikas Nigam Limited 311.00 49.76% Sagarmala Development Co. Ltd 125.00 20.00% Adani Krishnapatnam Port Co Ltd 81.00 12.96% National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd 40.00 6.40% Govt. of Andhra Pradesh 35.00 5.60% Bramhani Industries Ltd 33.00 5.28% Total (K Crore) 625.00 100.0% Commercial Operations Date (COD) a. Venkatachalem – Nidiguntapalem – 01.10.2008 b. Nidiguntapalem – Krishnapatnam – 28.02.2009 c. Doubling of 21 km line from VKT to KAPT – 02.03.2014 d. The complete connectivity was commissioned in June 2019

d) Haridaspur Paradip Railway Company Limited (HPRCL)

Railway/Division/State East Coast Railway/Khurda Road/Odisha Project Type & Length New Line, 82 Km Year of Sanction 1996-97 Date of Transfer to RVNL 14.05.2003 Date of MoU 24.02.2005 Date of EOI 21.01.2006 Date of Incorporation 25.09.2006 Shareholders Agreement signed on 11.10.2006 Traffic Guarantee Agreement signed on 04.04.2008 Concession Agreement signed on 20.12.2007 Construction Agreement signed on 11.08.2009 O&M Agreement signed on 24.10.2021 Original cost (J Crore) 301.64 Estimated Project cost (J Crore) 2397.00 Equity Participants Rail Vikas Nigam Limited 390.00 30.00% Sagarmala Development Company Ltd. 336.79 25.91% Govt. of Odisha 237.79 18.29% Paradip Port Trust 138.52 10.66% Orissa Mining Corporation 110.00 8.46% Essel Mining & Industries Ltd 30.00 2.31% Rungta Mines Ltd 30.00 2.31% MSPL Ltd 15.00 1.15% Jindal Steel Power Limited 5.00 0.38% Steel Authority of India Ltd. 5.00 0.38% Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) 1.90 0.15% Total (K Crore) 1300.0 100.0% Commercial Operations Date (COD) 30.07.2020

e) Angul Sukinda Railway Limited (ASRL)

Railway/Division/State East Coast Railway/Khurda Road/Odisha Project Type & Length New Line, 104.242 Km with Y-connection Year of Sanction 1997-98 Date of Transfer to RVNL 22.02.2006 Date of MoU 19.11.2008 Date of EOI 17.06.2008 Date of Incorporation 20.02.2009 Shareholders Agreement signed on 27.05.2009 Traffic Guarantee Agreement signed on Not signed Concession Agreement signed on 14.05.2010 Construction Agreement signed on 24.04.2015 O&M Agreement signed on Not signed Original cost (J Crore) 391.00 Estimated Project cost (J Crore) 2866.00 Equity Participants Rail Vikas Nigam Limited 319.19 34..06% Govt. of Odisha 239.47 25.56% CONCOR 208.00 22.20% Odisha Mining Corporation 106.18 11.33% Jindal Steel Power Limited 60.00 6.40% Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) 4.20 0.45% Total (K Crore) 937.04 100.0% Commercial Operations Date (COD) 01.03.2023 *Budhapank-Kamalang (Route-A) section (6.784Km) was commissioned on 14.10.2023.

4.2 R ail Vikas Nigam limited (RVNL) has started participating in Metro, Highways and other Infrastructure sectors through competitive bidding. Therefore, New SPVs in other sector have been incorporated to undertake such projects.

The details of new JVs/SPVs incorporated are as follows:

Details of Equity of RVNLs new SPVs/JVs (as on 31.03.2024)

S. Date of Paid up Equity RVNLs Equity Partners Equity No. Name of SPV Incorporation Crore (Rs) Crore (Rs) %age Crore (Rs) %age 1. Shimla Bypass Kaithlighat Shakral Pvt. Ltd. 05.08.2022 110.10 55.05 50% 55.05 50% 2. Chennai MMLP Pvt. Ltd. 06.10.2022 0.05 0.013 26% 0.037 74% 3. Bengaluru MMLP Pvt. Ltd. 10.01.2023 0.05 0.0082 16.33% 0.0418 83.67% 4. Indore MMLP Pvt. Ltd. 17.05.2023 0.05 0.011 22.01% 0.039 77.99% 5. Chatra Expressways Pvt. Ltd. 24.04.2023 0.01 0.0049 49% 0.0051 51% 6. Kyrgyzindustry- RVNL CJSC 07.12.2022 84,00,000 soms 42,00,000 soms 50% 42,00,000 soms 50% 7. Kinet Railway Solutions Limited 19.04.2023 41.76 10.44 25% 31.32 75% 8. JGPL-RVNL EPC Private Limited 15.01.2024 0.01 0.0049 49% 0.0051 51%

a) Shimla Bypass Kaithlighat Shakral Pvt. Ltd. (SBKSPL)

The Government of India had entrusted National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) ("to the Authority") (NHAI), the development, maintenance and management of Greenfield alignment of National Highway No 5-including the section from km 128.835 to km 146.300 (approx. 17.465 km). The Authority had resolved to Construction of 4 Laning of NH-5 from Kaithlighat to Shakral Village for Design Length 17.465 km in the State of Himachal Pradesh by Four-Laning thereof on design, build, operate and transfer (the "DBOT Annuity" or "Hybrid Annuity") basis, which shall be partly financed by the Concessionaire who shall recover its investment and costs through payments to be made by the Authority.

The Consortium has been promoted and incorporated the Concessionaire as a limited liability company under the Companies Act 2013 named Shimla Bypass Kaithlighat Shakral Pvt. Ltd. by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. and M/s S P Singla Constructions Pvt. Ltd as its lead members for the execution of the project.

Brief of the Project:

Location and State 4-Lane Bypass, Package-I, Kaithlighat to Shakral, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Project Type & Length Hybrid Annuity Mode & 17.465 km Date of MoU 15.05.2022 Date of Incorporation 05.08.2022 Project cost 1) Bid Project Cost (BPC) – H 1844.77 Crore excluding GST 2) First Year O&M Bid – H 2.77 Crore excluding GST Adjusted Bid Price – H 1637.96 Crore (NPV of BPC and First Year O&M) Equity Participants and their % share SPSCPL-50% RVNL-50% Anticipated Commercial Operations Date (COD) After the end of Construction period tentatively 20.04.2026

b) Chennai MMLP Pvt. Ltd.

Multi Modal Logistics Park is an integrated facility within which all activities relating to logistics and the distribution of goods, both for national and international transit can be carried out across multiple modes of transport. MMLPs also benefit from economies of scale, by creating shared infrastructure and due to availability of more options for selection of competitive and reliable logistics providers

MMLP at Chennai is being developed at Mappedu (Thiruvallur district) in 184.27 acres of area. The site is strategically located, at approximately 52 kms from Chennai Port, 80 kms from Ennore Port and 87 Kms from Kattupalli Port. Chennai Airport is located at approximately 44 kms from the site.

The estimated total project cost is INR 1424 Cr. The Project is proposed to be developed in PPP mode wherein a Developer will be appointed with a Concession Period of 45 years for developing and operating the MMLP with an estimated cost of INR 783 Cr.

SFC appraisal was held on 09.05.2022 and subsequently MoRTH has approved the project on 06.06.2022. Honble Prime Minister also laid the Foundation Stone of the project on 26.05.2022.

A Govt. SPV formed amongst National Highways Logistics Management Limited, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Chennai Port Authority & Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation will provide land for the MMLP, external road and rail connectivity, power supply etc.,

Location and State Project Type Village Mappedu (Hussein Nagaram) in Thirivallur dist., Tamil Nadu Development of Multi Modal Logistics Park Mappedu Chennai in Tamil Nadu along with external Road, Rail and other connectivity Date of MoU 12-10-2021 among ChPA, NHLML & TIDCO Supplementary MOU on dated 24-05-2023 with inclusion of RVNL Date of Incorporation 06/10/2022 Project cost H 1423.50 Cr. (Concessionaire investment H 782.58 Cr. + Authority investment - including cost of land H640.92 Cr.) Equity Participants and their % share NHLML- 40.18% ChPA- 26.02% RVNL- 26.00% TIDCO- 07.80% Anticipated Commercial Operations For Phase 1- 02 years from the appointed Date. Date (COD) October 2025 (Scheduled)

c Bengaluru MMLP Pvt. Ltd. )

Bengalurus Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) awarded and set to span across 400 acres in Bengaluru rural district.

MMLP is a key policy initiative of the Government to improve the countrys freight logistics sector by lowering overall freight costs and time, cutting warehousing costs, reducing vehicular pollution and congestion, improving the tracking and traceability of consignments through infrastructural, procedural, and information technology interventions. MMLP at Bengaluru is being developed in an area of 400 acres at Muddelinganahalli in Bengaluru rural district in Karnataka. The site is strategically located, adjacent to the upcoming KIADB industrial area on East side, abutting the NH 648, Dabbaspet to Hosur as well as Satellite Town Ring Road on North side and Bengaluru – Hubli – Mumbai rail line on South side. The site is 58 Kms from Bengaluru International Airport and 48 Kms from Bengaluru city railway station. A Government SPV formed between National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will provide land for the MMLP, external rail, road connectivity as well as water and power supply. The MMLP is being provided with 4 lane access from four lane Dabbaspet – Hosur, NH 648 and rail siding of length 4.5 Km from Dodbele Railway station on Bengaluru – Hubli- Mumbai rail line. The MMLP will be developed in three phases. The Phase-I is expected to be completed in two years. MMLP will cater to about 30 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo in the horizon period of 45 years and will give huge boost to the industrial zones in the catchment region such as Bengaluru and Tumkur. It will create lot of employment opportunities and bring in economic development in the region.

Location and State Bengaluru Karnataka Project Type Development of Multi Modal Logistics Park Bengaluru in Karnataka along with external Road, Rail and other connectivity Date of MoU 01.09.2022 Date of Incorporation 10.01.2023 Project cost H 1769.9 Crore (Concessionaire investment H 935.90 Cr + Authority investment H 834 Cr, including land cost of H 540 Cr. Equity Participants and their % share NHLML- 51.29% KIADB – 32.38% RVNL- 16.33% Anticipated Commercial Operations For Phase 1- 02 years from the Appointed Date (AD). Date (COD) Scheduled Anticipated Date: 29.02.2024

d) Indore MMLP Pvt. Ltd.

Indore MMLP Pvt. Ltd. has been incorporated for "Development of Multi Modal Logistics Park at Indore (Area 255.17 Acre)".

Location and State Near Pithampur Industrial area, Dist. Dhar, Madhya Pradesh Project Type Development of Multi Modal Logistics Park Indore. Area 255.17 Acres Date of MoU 26.12.2022 Date of Incorporation 17.05.2023 Project cost H 1111 Cr. (Auth. investment 353 Cr. + Concessionaire Investment H 758 Cr.) Equity Participants and their % share MPIDC (50% of MMLP Land Cost)- 25.16% RVNL (Rail Development, limited to 26% of total equity contribution)- 22.01% NHLML (Road Development and LA Cost, 50% of MMLP Land Cost, rail connectivity LA cost and Cost towards Power & Water Supply and other charges) -52.83% Anticipated Commercial Operations 19.12.2025 Date (COD)

e) Chatra Expressways Pvt. Ltd.

Chatra Expressways Pvt. Ltd. has been incorporated for "Work of construction of 6-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Sonepurbigha village to the junction with NH 22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000.

Location and State Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh to Bangam, Kolkata Project Type Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package 8). The length of the project is 37.300 Kms. Date of MoU 01.03.2023 Date of Incorporation 24.04.2023 Project cost H 1458 Cr. Equity Participants and their % share Tracks & Towers Infratech (P) Ltd.- 51% Rail Vikas Nigam Limited- 49% Anticipated Commercial Operations Date (COD) 730 days from Appointed Date (Appointed Date yet to be declared by NHAI)

f) Kyrgyzindustry-RVNL closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC)

A Closed Joint Stock Company "Kyrgyzindustry-RVNL" has been incorporated in December, 2022. RVNL is having equity investment of 4200000 soms (being 50% of total equity). A DPR has been prepared for Balykechy & Kara-Kecheline line of total cost of USD 2.3 billion.

Location and State Kyrgyz Republic, Bishkek City, 106 Chui Avenue Project Type The JV company shall undertake Infrastructure development i.e., Construction of Railroads in and across Kyrgyz Republic, including construction of Highways and Freeways, construction of bridges and tunnels and other activities not inconsistent with the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic and consistent with the statutory objectives. Date of MoU 30.05.2022 Date of Incorporation 07.12.2022 Equity Participants and their % share Kyrgyzindustry Open Joint Stock Company -50% Rail Vikas Nigam Limited -50%

g) Kinet Railway Solutions Ltd.

RVNL, in collaboration with its consortium partners, has signed the prestigious Manufacturing cum Maintenance

Agreement of Vande Bharat Trainsets including upgradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainset Depots. This project is being executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named Kinet Railway Solutions Limited (KRSL), jointly owned by RVNL and its consortium partners namely JCS Meterowagonmash (MWM), JSC Locomotive Electronic Systems (LES), and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), MWM holding a dominant share of 70%, LES contributing 5%, and RVNL owning remaining 25%. Acting as the Technology Partner, KRSL is spear heading the implementation of this visionary initiative.

Key highlights of this project include:

KRSL has been entrusted with the manufacturing of 120 Vande Bharat Trainsets at the Manufacturing Unit located in Latur, Maharashtra.

A planned maintenance regime has been devised, earmarking three designated depots – Bijwasan, Jodhpur, and Thanisandra – for the servicing and upkeep of these cutting-edge trainsets, ensuring their operational excellence for a period spanning 35 years.

Comprehensive infrastructural planning, including the provision of state-of-the-art facilities as well as machinery, has been undertaken to equip the designated depots, ensuring seamless operations and maintenance activities.

The project timeline entails the delivery of the first prototype of the Vande Bharat Trainset to the Indian Railways by September 2025, followed by second prototype by November 2025. Regular deliveries follow marking a significant milestone in the nations pursuit of advanced railway infrastructure.

Location and State New Delhi, India Project Type Manufacturing cum Maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including upgradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainset Depots - 200 Vande Bharat Train sets of Sleeper version, each of 16 cars. - Supply and undertake comprehensive maintenance thereof for a period of 35 years. The L1 selected bidder would have to manufacture/assemble total 120 Trainsets at Railways Marathwada Rail Coach Factory (MRCF)/Latur. The L2 selected bidder would have to manufacture/assemble total 80 Trainsets at Railways ICF/Chennai. Date of MoU 14.11.2022 Date of Incorporation 19.04.2023 Project cost The total quantity is 120 Trainsets and cost per set is H 120 Crores. (as per LOA)

Equity Participants and their % share RVNL- 25% Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash- 70% Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic Systems- 5% Anticipated Commercial Operations 82 Months (Time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be Date (COD) executed – As per LOA)

h) JGPL-RVNL EPC PRIVATE LIMITED

Location and State A 626, 6th Floor, DLF Tower A, Jasola, Sarita Vihar, South Delhi - 110076 Project Type Grid Connected Solar PV Project along with Battery Energy Storage System (250 MW – Solar and 63 MW BESS) Date of Incorporation 15.01.2024 Project cost ~USD 154 Million Equity Participants and their % share RVNL- 49% Jakson Green Private Limited-51% Anticipated Commercial Operations February 2025 Date (COD)

During the year, RVNL has incorporated following 2 wholly owned Subsidiary Companies in India and abroad :

1. Masakani Paradeep Road Vikas Limited (MPRVL)- M/s. MPRVL has been incorporated on 21.08.2023 for "Rehabilitation and Up gradation from 4 to 8 laning of Chandikhole –Paradip Section of NH-53 (Old NH – 5A) from Km.60.000 toKm.76.646 (Package-4) in the State of Odisha Hybrid Annuity Mode.

2. RVNL Infra South Africa- RVNL Infra South Africa has been incorporated on 15.01.2024 for exploring new business opportunities in South Africa.

After the close of the year, following wholly owned Subsidiaries have also been incorporated abroad for exploring new business opportunities:

1. RVNL Infra Middle East- Incorporated on 04.04.2024 in Sultanate of Oman

2. RVNL Middle East Contracting L.L.C. (Dubai)- Incorporated on 26.06.2024 in Dubai

3. Rail Vikas Nigam LLC- Incorporated on 01.08.2024 in Uzbekistan

5. P ERSONNEL DEVELOPMENT

Hiring of talented and experienced manpower, developing, motivating and retaining them have been the principal areas of HR for achieving the corporate objectives. The primary focus of the organisation has been to have not only a lean and thin cadre of highly motivated, skilled and experienced manpower but also to retain these scarcely available resources by creating a conducive work environment.

HR policies are meticulously framed taking into account the short-term and long-term manpower requirements of the organisation. As RVNL is mandated to execute Railway projects for and on behalf of Ministry of Railways, persons with requisite technical expertise and domain knowledge of Railway Systems and Railway construction are required for smooth and timely completion of rail projects assigned to RVNL. The manpower is largely met by sourcing employees from Railways and other Government Departments on deputation basis. RVNL has also a regular cadre of its own created by absorbing willing employees from Railways, other Govt. Departments and PSUs. As on 31.03.2024, the on-roll strength of the company stood at 186 regular employees and 208 deputationists. Apart from absorbing Railway employees, Recruitment are being made on contract basis for various projects taken on Bidding. RVNL has attractive and employee- friendly policies to boost the morale and motivate the employees to perform to the best of their abilities. The perks and perquisites being paid to the employees are reviewed periodically to enhance the efficiency. Skill development of the employees has been given special attention through in-house and customised training programmes to the employees at different levels not only relevant to their working area but also to enhance their overall capabilities so that the employees are able to adapt to the changing technology and customer needs and discharge their roles as a strategic business partner contributing in the growth of the organisation.

As a motivation to the employees, RVNL recognises the services of meritorious employees through individual/ group Awards and by presenting shields and cash awards every year on the Annual Day function.

Welfare Programmes:

In line with the guidelines of the Government, the RVNL conducted many welfare programme such as arranging medical camps for Regular, Deupationists, Housekeeping & Outsource employees and their families. A Cricket match was also arranged in this chain of welfare programme on 20.01.2024. Women day celebration was organised on 11.03.2024 for all the women employees of the organisation.

5.1 In dustrial Relations

C ordial and harmonious Industrial relations have been maintained throughout the year. All efforts were made to keep the employees and their families safe during the Covid pandemic by complying with the safety protocols and guidelines.

5.2 Disc losure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

T he RVNL Conduct and Discipline Rules are in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition

& Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee called "Vishaka Committee" has been set up in RVNL to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees are covered under this policy. The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the calendar year:- i) No. of complaints received: Nil ii) No. of complaints disposed of: Nil

5.3 Right to Information Act

T he provisions of the Right to Information Act are followed diligently in letter and spirit and timely responses are given to all queries. The Company has nominated Appellate Authority, Chief Public Information Officer and Asstt. Public Information Officer at the Corporate Office and Asstt. Public Information Officer for each PIU. During the year 2023-24, 296 Applications were received and disposed off on time.

5.4 R ajbhasha (Official Language)

T he company has been making concerted efforts to implement the directives of the Government of India on use of Rajbhasha (Official Language). The Rajbhasha Department of the Company has a Part-time Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari and Sr. DGM (Rajbhasha) cum Up-Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari. All the computers in the Corporate Office have been provided with Unicode compliant software and fonts to facilitate access to common templates in Devnagari. To encourage use of Rajbhasha, total 13 officials who use Rajbhasha in Hindi drafting notes and letters were identified from all the departments and given Late Shankar Dayal Singh Smriti Puraskar amounting to H 3,000/- each. A competition on Hindi essay writing, Hindi noting and drafting, Hindi Shabd Gyan and Quiz was organized on the occasion of Hindi Pakhwara in the month of September, 2023. Cash awards of H 78,300 were distributed to 51 successful participants. The Company has also set up a reading room-cum-library in the Corporate Office with a good collection of books, newspapers and periodicals in Hindi. During 2023-24, 4 meetings of the Rajbhasha Implementation Committee of RVNL were held and promotion of Rajbhasha was discussed and reviewed. During Financial Year 2023-24, Parliamentary Committee (On Official Language) carried out inspections of Rishikesh, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jhansi, Varanasi, Kolkata and Pune Units and Committee has expressed satisfaction. Hindi Prashn Manch Pratiyogita was organized on 20.12.2023 on the directives of Delhi Nagar Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti, Delhi Upkram-2, in which total 21 Officials participated, out of which 5 were awarded with cash award amounting to H 7,800. During Financial Year 2023-24, Nagar Official Language Implementation Committee, Upkram-2 has provided Rajbhasha Shield to RVNL for organizing Hindi Nibandh Lekhan Pratiyogita for member offices of Nagar OLIC Upkram-2.

5.5 P residential Directives:

During the year 2023-2024, no presidential directive was issued.

6. VIGILANCE

Vigilance Department is headed by Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO). RVNL Vigilance functions with a dominant focus on preventive approach towards strengthening transparency in the systems, work procedures and accountability. Besides examining the allegations in the complaints received from various fora, it also carries out preventive checks and inspections. The findings of these investigations/ inspections are communicated to the Management for suitable action including system improvements, wherever required. The compliance of corrective actions suggested against deficiencies/lapses noticed during the inspections/preventive checks are also ensured. During the FY2023-24, focus was made to finalize/ conclude the pending CVC/CTE/Vigilance cases by vigorously pursuing the concerned authorities/ RVNL field units for their comments/action taken. Moreover, observations made during earlier CTE/ CTE Type inspections were followed up and replies on paras pertaining to various CTE inspections were sent to CTE/CVC. During the period, three (03) CTE Type checks and five (05) preventive checks were conducted by RVNL(Vigilance). Besides, comments against pending paras of CTE checks conducted in earlier years were also sent to the Commission and many paras also got closed from CVC.

A summary of progress of the work done by RVNL Vigilance during the FY 2023-24 is given below:

System Improvements:

Based on the observations during various inspections/checks, RVNL Vigilance makes certain recommendations for system improvements. During the FY 2023-24, following system improvements were suggested by RVNL Vigilance to the Management for implementation: -

SN Letter No. & Date Subject Brief 1. ED/Genl/127 dated 18.06.2023 System improvement arising out of vigilance investigation- Maintenance of Daily Progress Reports (DPR). All PIUs are directed to ensure that contractors must maintain progress reports as per the stipulations of the contract which should be periodically checked by PMC/ RVNL officials during inspections. 2. ED/Genl/128 dated 18.06.2023 System improvement arising out of vigilance investigation- Deduction of penalty for non- deployment of Key Personnel. PIUs are directed that final decision on the matter regarding imposition of penalty for non-deployment of Key Personnel as per the contract conditions, if any, to be taken by CPM/ GM in charges of the projects and that such decisions should be taken withinsix (06) months as per the contract conditions keeping in view overall interest of the project. 3. ED/Genl/129 dated 18.06.2023 System improvement arising out of vigilance investigation- Recording of measurements of Quotation works in MB. During Vigilance Inspection in one of the PIUs, it has been observed that measurements of quotation works are being noted in plain paper and not recorded in MB which is in violation of the Procedure Order. All PIUs once again directed to strictly follow the instructions contained in the Procedure Order. 4. ED/Genl/130 dated 18.06.2023. System improvement arising out of vigilance investigation- Granting time extensions in works contracts. All PIUs were directed to strictly follow the GCC Clause of the relevant contract and process time extensions well in advance so that contracts are always current.

SN Letter No. & Date Subject Brief 5. C/Po 1 i cy/2007/Pt. V dated 30.10.2023 Handling of loan Materials and Surplus Materials - Reg. CPMs/CMs are advised to scrupulously follow the instructions given in letters (RVNL CO letter no. C/ Policy/2007/Pt-V(Loose) dated 20.07.2016 & RVNL CO letter no. C/Policy/2007/Pt-V dated 23.07.2019) regarding ‘handling of loan materials and surplus materials* and ensure no duplicacy of payment. 6. CM/Fins letter No. RVNLCO/FrW CORR(PIUs)/l/ 2020/Fi nance 6/ CO-Part(l )20684 dated 30.10.2023 System improvement regarding various claims of RVNL officials i.e. TA./DA. Hospitality etc. to RVNL officials-Reg. Attention is invited to this office letter of even no. dated 25.04.2023 vide which it was reiterated that no manual claim should be entertained for reimbursement of claims of employees (Regular/Deputation) except for the two minor exceptions mentioned below: i) Claims of hospitality for the month of March received from March 28th to 31a of March 2023 of the relevant Financial Year. ii) Claim of TADK for the month of March, reimbursement of which is due in April. Vigilance Department has observed that some of the PIUs finance are still accepting and passing claims received from employees (Regular/Deputation) manually. This is a serious lapse. Tbe acceptance and passing of manual claims (except for the cases mentioned above) should cease immediately. Any violation of these instructions will be viewed seriously.

7. ED PLC/Cenl/152 dated 26.12.2023 System Improvement arising out of CTE/CVCs Investigation Following instructions are issued for strict compliance: (i) In compliance with the CCC Para 4.21. the Monthly Progress Reports should invariably cover comparisons of actual and planned progress of all activities, with details of any events or circumstances which may jeopardise the completion in accordance with the contract, and the measures being (or to be) adopted to overcome delays. Ibis should be discussed during Progress Review Meetings and cognizance should be taken while deciding extension of time for completion of works. (ii) RVNLs SBD and Specification provide for dedicated batching plant for production of structural concrete to ensure quality. Structural concrete used on the project should always be supplied from dedicated batching plant except in extraordinary situations for which reasons should be recorded by CPM/CM in-charge of the project. In such cases, to ensure quality of concrete by outside RMC plant, proper supervision system shall be put in place by PIU. 8. ED PLG/Genl/ 153 dated 26.12.2023 System Improvement arising out of complain to CVO. It is reiterated to ensure strict compliance of the contractual provisions regarding deployment of a specialist subcontractor. 9. ED PLG/Genl/ 155 dated 26.12.2023 System Improvement arising out of complain to CVO The matrix of responsibilities laid down vide procedure order for measurements and payments issued on 13.04.2023 was revised with instructions that ‘each CPM/CM in-charge of work must ensure that Must See items are inspected in each IPC.P

SN Letter No. & Date Subject Brief 10. C/RVNL/065/2021 dated 28.12.2023 Amendment #81 to SBD of Construction Contract In the SBD of Construction Contracts of Single and Multiple Packages, in section-7 Part-B, Particular Conditions of Contract, Discharge of obligations as Principal Employer towards Royalty in construction contracts of RVNL is appended as Annexure-6 with immediate effect. 11. C/RVNL/065/2021 dated 28.12.2023 Amendment #3 to SBD of Construction Contracts on EPC mode. In the SBD of Construction Contracts on EPC mode, Discharge of obligations as Principal Employer towards Royalty in construction contracts of RVNL is appended as Para 3.11 in Chapter-III Scope of the Project: Obligations of the Contractor with immediate effect. 12. EDPLG/Genl/ 154 dated 26.12.2023 Amendment in Procedure order issued by Corporate office of RVNL through letter no. C/Policy/2007/Pt. V dated 16.01.2017 with regard to SLTs/STs. With reference to "Procedure order issued by Corporate office of RVNL through letter no. C/Policy/2007/Pt. V dated 16.01.2017 with regard to SLTs/STs", following changes were suggested: (i) The relevant terms e.g. ‘CREDENTIAL, ‘EQC criteria as mentioned in the Procedure Order for SLT/STs to be duly amplified, clearly indicating the work completion certificate issuing authority i.e. Employer/Contractor/ Sub-contractor for considering the same as credential; leaving no scope for subjective interpretation by different officials, while short-listing agencies for SLTs/ STs, (ii) For Work completion certificate, the relevant clause from GCC or Works of Indian Railway may be incorporated in RVNL GCC also, same is reproduced below for reference: "Work experience certificate from private individual shall not be considered. However, in addition to work experience certificates issued by any Govt. Organization, work experience certificate issued by Public listed company having average annual turnover of H 500 crore and above in last 3 Financial Years excluding in the current Financial Year, listed on National Stock Exchange or Bombay Stock Exchange, incorporated/ registered at least 5 years prior to the date of closing of tender, shall also be considered provided the work experience certificate has been issued by a person authorized by the Public listed company to issue such certificates. In case tenderer submits work experience certificate issued by public listed company, the tenderer shall also submit along with work experience certificate, the relevant copy of work order, bill of quantities, bill wise details of payment received duly certified by Chartered Accountant, TDS certificates for all payments received and copy of final/last bill paid by company in support of above work experience certificates." Above changes are being made in SBDs, by the Management.

Apart from above, following system improvements suggested by RVNL Vigilance to Management (in FY 2023-24) but yet to be implemented:

SN Matter in Brief Vigilance Reference No. 1 Procedure order issued by Corporate office of RVNL through letter no. C/Policy/2007/Pt. V dated 16.01.2017 with regard to SLTs/STs may be reviewed and amended to incorporate following provisions in the policy: System improvement suggested vide CVO/ RVNLs letter No. 2021/RVNL/VIG/Comp./ Bina-Kota/04 dated 14.08.2023, reminder letter dated 09.10.2023, reminder letter dated 28.11.2023. (i) A system to be introduced for maintaining pre-approved vendor list/directory based on different nature of works at corporate office level for bringing transparency in the shortlisting of bidders for SLT/ST tenders. For this purpose, a committee of officers (preferably from senior level management) to be formed for finalization of such panel/ list of pre-approved vendors list for the first time and also for periodic review of such panel/list clearly indicating periodicity for review. Based on managements view furnished vide Letter No. ED PLG/Genl/154 dated 26.12.2023, fresh letter for system improvement along with counter against reply has been sent to Management on 10.01.2024 followed by reminder letter dated 22.02.2024. (ii) It is recommended that there should be a provision in SOP regarding mandatory prior approval of concerned Executive Director (or above level official at Corporate Office) whenever a tender (SLT/ST) is proposed to be processed through offline mode. Management may please consider above systemic improvement for implementation. 2 Systemic improvement arising out of preventive check regarding engagement of consultants and employment/ re- employment of retired railway officers in the RVNL. A preventive check was conducted by Vigilance Department to check whether the guidelines issued regarding engagement of consultants and employment/ re-employment of retired railway officers in the PSUs under Ministry of Railways as per IRVM para 705 of chapter VII of the Indian railways Vigilance Manual (2018 edition) (Advance correction Slip No. 07 amending para 705 introduced vide DVM/RB letter No. 2019/ V1/IRVM/1.2 dated 11.04.2023) are being followed at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or not. Following systemic improvement is also suggested to HR/ RVNL for immediate implementation: "Guidelines related to engagement of consultants and employment/re-employment of retired railway officers in the PSUs under Ministry of Railways as circulated in the form of Advance correction slip No. 07 amending para 705 of Indian Railways Vigilance Manual (2018 edition) (refer Railway Board Vigilances letter No. 2019/V1/IRVM/1/2dated 11.04.2023), must be followed in letter and spirit while processing cases of engagement of consultants and employment/re-employment of retired railway officers in the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited." CVO/RVNLs Letter No.2023/RVNL/CVO/Vig/ PC/01 dated 02.02.2024 followed by reminder letter dated 06.03.2024.

SN Matter in Brief Vigilance Reference No. 3 System Improvement arising out of Preventive check in connection with "Construction of service building at Stations at Parewadi, Jitnti Road and Bhigvan Stations and station building at Jeur" in connection with doubling of Daund- Kalaburgi Section in Solapur Division. Following system improvement issuggested for implementation: "It may be suggested to all PIUs for mandatorily verifying crushing load in third party cube test reports as well as mandatorily mentioning crushing load of cubes tested in the cube register." CVO/RVNLs letter No. 2023/RVNL/CVO/VIG/ PC/04/03 dated 02.01.2024 followed by reminder letter dated 02.02.2024 & dated 06.03.2024. 4 System Improvement regarding Complaint Investigation of PIU/Kanpur on issue of various Performance Certificates in favour of Contractor: During investigation of a complaint it was observed that ambiguous performance certificates, without scrutiny of the project execution details were issued in favour of a contractor by the RVNL officials who were not authorized for the same, as per policy guidelines issued by RVNL Corporate Office vide No. C/Policy/2007/Pt. V dated 17.11.2015 and C/Policy/2007/ Pt. V dated 05.01.2016. Further, following discrepancies has been also observed in Performance Certificates issued by these officials: CVO/RVNLs note No.2023/RVNL/VIG/COM/67 dated 02.02.2024. 1. Not in format as prescribed in policy guideline by Corporate Office. 2. Key activities performed by agencies not mentioned. 3. Year wise break-up of payment was not mentioned 4. Copy not marked to concerned ED and ED/P at Corporate Office 5. Performance Certificate is issued by the officer not authorized for the same To avoid such type of occurrence in future, it is advised that: 1. May kindly check this aspect in all the PIUs & take corrective action, if required, 2. A system improvement reiterating the policy guidelines issued earlier with clarity that in composite contracts, performance certificate is required to be issued by CPM only. In contracts of RE & S&T being controlled independently, performance certificate is required to be issued by GM/ GGM of concerned discipline. No officer, below the above rank is authorized to sign the performance Certificate. 3. Copy of performance certificate should be marked to concerned ED/PED & PED/Planning for record purpose in Corporate Office for this purpose.

DISPOSAL OF COMPLAINTS/INVESTIGATIONS:

The complaints received by Vigilance from time to time were dealt with as per procedure prescribed by CVC & DoPT. During the FY 2023-24, out of sixty-eight (68) complaints (other than PIDPI), all complaints were promptly disposed (Filed/Sent for NA/Registered for Investigation).

Complaints other than PIDPI

Source Opening Balance Received During FY 2023-2024 Total Disposal During the FY 2023-24 (Filed/Sent for NA and Registered as Vig. for Investigation) Balance Pending CVC 1 3 4 4 0 OTHERS 11 53 64 64 0 TOTAL 12 56 68 68 0

PIDPI Complaints

Further, one (01) PIDPI complaint (I&R) was pending from previous period and additionally no PIDPI complaint was received during the FY 2023-24. In this PIDPI complaint (I&R), detailed investigation report was submitted to the Commission through Railway Board Vigilance on 07.08.2023.

PIDPI Complaints for I&R (Investigation & Report)

Source Opening Balance Received During FY 2023-2024 Total Disposal During the FY 2023-24 (Filed/Sent for NA and Registered as Vig. for Investigation) Balance Pending CVC 1 0 1 1 0 Other Designated 0 0 0 0 0 Authority TOTAL 1 0 1 1 0

Further, two (02) PIDPI complaints (for Necessary Action) were pending from previous period and nil received during the FY 2023-24. Out of two (02) PIDPI complaints (NA), detailed investigation report in both cases were submitted to the Railway Board and 01 case was disposed of after CVC advice of minor penalty received against two officials. However, in second case, advice from Commission is still awaited.

PIDPI Complaints for NA (Necessary Action)

Brought forward Received during the FY 2022-23 Total Filed/ closed without taking any action Taken up for further investigation Complaints resulting in administrative action Complaints resulting in imposition of major/minor penalty Total complaints disposed of during the FY 2022-23 Pending at the end of the FY 2022-23 2 0 2 0 2 0 1 1 1

Complaints, Audit Reports, Inspection reports of Works/ Procurement etc. Taken up for investigation

Fourteen (14) complaint cases under investigation were pending from previous period and additionally three (03) cases were taken for detailed investigation in the FY 2023-24. Out of seventeen (17) cases, investigation was completed in ten fourteen (14) cases while in three (03) cases, investigation was still underway till 31.03.2024.

Agency Opening Balance Taken up for investigation during the FY 2023-24 Total Reports received from IO Balance Pending CVC 0 0 0 0 0 CVO 14 3 17 14 3 TOTAL 14 3 17 14 3

Apart from detailed investigation cases as mentioned above, examination of two (02) nos. of internal auditor reports were also undertaken during the Financial Year.

Scrutiny of Immovable Property Returns (IPR):

A total of immovable property returns of 85 officials of RVNL (Regular employees) were scrutinized during the Financial Year 2023. Non-compliance by officials towards timely filing of IPR was highlighted by Vigilance after examination resulting into warning issued by HR to 31 officials.

Disciplinary Action:

1. During the period, in relation to a DAR case arising out of vigilance investigation, as per advice of CVC/RB, enquiry against major penalty concluded w.r.t. one regular employee (Shri G. S. Srinivasulu, DGM/Elect/RVNL/SC). Further, in reference to another case, Major Penalty charge issued to the same officer on 17.08.2023 in which DA advised for D&AR enquiry. The enquiry is already concluded on 19.03.2024 and report from IO is awaited.

2. In connection with a PIDPI complaint forwarded by CVC followed by CVC advice received on 26.05.2023 for suitable disciplinary proceedings against Shri D.V.Subramanyam, CPM/RVNL/ Chennai, the administrative action of Recorded Warning issued against the officer on 28.12.2023.

3. In connection with another PIDPI complaint forwarded by CVC followed by CVC advice received on 05.10.2023, Minor Penalty charge-sheet issued to Shri Sushil Kumar Srivastava, Sr.Mgr/Civil/LKO and to Shri Rakesh Yadav, Mgr./Civil/LKO on 22.11.2023. Minor Penalty of "Reduction of one stage lower of pay for six months without cumulative effect" has been imposed on 27.12.2023 against Shri Sushil Kumar Srivastava, Sr.Mgr/Civil/LKO. In case of Shri Yadav, the Disciplinary authority after consideration of Defense has proposed to impose the penalty of "Withholding of one set of Privilege Ticket Order for two (02) years". Since Sri Yadav is on Deputation, the proposed penalty has been advised to DRM, Solapur, Central Railway but the confirmation of the same is awaited.

4. Vigilance deptt. of North Eastern Railway vide letter dated 06.03.2024 has informed that in a preventive check conducted by NER Vigilance, Railway Board in consultation with CVC have advised for Minor Penalty proceedings against Shri Ashutosh Shukla, the then Dy. CE/Con./ East/ NER/GKP now AGM/Civil/RVNL/Varanasi. Same has been advised to HR/RVNL vide letter dated 15.03.2024 for issuance of Minor penalty charge sheet.

5. Vigilance deptt. of Northern Railway vide letter dated 01.03.2024 has informed that in a preventive check conducted by NR Vigilance, Railway Board in consultation with CVC have advised for Minor Penalty proceedings against

Shri JiwanRam Sharma, the then DSTE/ UMB, at present, JGM/S&T, RVNL, Chandigarh. Same has been advised to HR/RVNL vide letter dated 05.03.2024 for issuance of Minor penalty charge sheet.

Vigilance Status:

During the FY 2023-24, approx. 549 cases of vigilance status of officers/employees were processed by RVNL Vigilance as required by HR/RVNL, Railway Board Vigilance, Zonal railways Vigilance etc. All Vigilance status/clearance cases were processed invariably through e-office for prompt disposal.

Periodic Reports to CVC/Railway Board:

The status of various matters namely inspections, complaints, disciplinary cases and miscellaneous matters was regularly apprised to CVC/Railway Board through periodic quarterly and annual reports. The quarterly progress report of physical progress of different works being executed by RVNL was duly sent to CTEO (office of Chief Technical Examiner under Central Vigilance Commission) for each quarter.

CTE Type Inspections:

The initial emphasis was on clearing the pendency of complaints. Besides above, Vigilance paras arising out of the inspections/checks done earlier were also followed up rigorously for taking the cases to logical conclusion. During the FY 2023-24, three (03) CTE type checks have been conducted by RVNL(Vigilance).

SN Name of Work 1 Design, Supply, Construction, Testing and Commissioning of single circuit 110 KV, 2-phase Transmission line from 110/11 kVBetegra substation to Traction substation at Bhanpur(Halageri village) on 110 KV DC Transmission line tower for an approximate route length of 17.746 KM along with one number of terminal Bay at Bhanpur TSS on Turnkey basis. (conducted between 11.09.2023 to 15.09.2023). 2 Design, Supply, Erection, Testing &Commissioning of Signaling and Telecommunication works involving indoor and outdoor signaling works at six(06) stations ,Daniawan Jn, Top Sarthua , Fazalchak, Jatdumri, Gonpura and Neora Junction in Neora Jn(incl)- Daniawan (incl) section of East Central Railway. (conducted between 11.03.2024 to 15.03.2024). 3 Construction of Roadbed, Major Bridges, ROBs & RUBs including Road approaches, Station Buildings, Staff Quarters, other service buildings, HL platforms, COPs, FOBs, General Electrification & other works related to construction of new BG line from km.78(excluding Yavatmal station) to km 110 of Central Railway (conducted between 11.12.2023 to 15.12.2023).

C TE Inspection:

RVNL Vigilance facilitates intensive examination by the Chief Technical Examiner Organization of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). In reference to the previous observations of CTE/CVC, the replies on all old pending paras for CTE inspections prior to 2021 were furnished by RVNL Vigilance to the Commission and now, no old CTE/CVC paras are pending for reply/closure by CTE/CVC, except of few CTE paras related with Raebareli- Amethi Section Doubling Work (CTE inspection-2021) and CTE paras related with Rajpura- Bhatinda Doubling Project (PKG-01, PKG-02 & PKG-03) (CTE inspection-2022).

Preventive Check :

During the Financial Year below mentioned preventive checks conducted by RVNL(Vigilance).

SN Description 1 Preventive check regarding whether the guidelines issued regarding engagement of consultants and employment/ re-employment of retired railway officers in the PSUs under Ministry of Railways as per IRVM para 705 of chapter VII of the Indian railways Vigilance Manual (2018 edition) (Advance correction Slip No. 07 amending para 705 introduced vide DVM/RB letter No. 2019/ V1/IRVM/1.2 dated 11.04.2023) is being followed at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or not. SN Description 2 Preventing check regarding quotation works (three Nos.) at Kaleshwar Bow String Bridge on River Alaknanda in connection with 125 km New Board Gauge rail link between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag in the state of Uttarakhand, India. 3 Preventive Check on the work of, "Construction of service building at station at ParewadiJinti Road and Bhigvan Stations and Station building at Jeur" (case referred by Central Railway Vigilance) 4 Preventive Check on the work of, "Doubling of Bhigvan-Mohol Section part of Daund-Gulbarga Doubling in Solapur Division of Central Railway". (case referred by Central Railway Vigilance) 5 Preventive Check of PMC for the work "Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 25 KV, AC, 50 Hz, Single Phase, Traction Over Head Equipment, Traction Sub Stations, Switching Stations and other associated works, Civil Engineering works i.e. Service Buildings, quarters, Tower car sidings, sheds and electrical general services works for Railway Electrification of Tinaighat (Excl.) – Vasco-Da-Gama (Incl.) Double/Single line section (97 RKM/ 203TKM) of Hubli Division of South Western Railway in the State of Karnataka & GOA, India".

Recovery in the FY 2023-24 on Advice of RVNL Vigilance:

Based upon observations/advice of CTE/CVC/RVNL Vigilance, following recoveries were effected/communicated during the FY 2023-24 from the firms engaged in execution of RVNL Projects:

1 M/s JMC-KPTL-EESPL (JV) Rs 13,03,392.89 13.03.2024 CTE Intensive Examination of 2 M/s JMC-KPTL-EESPL (JV) Rs 2,00,000.00 13.03.2024 RPJ-BTI DB Project (PKG-01) 3 PMC M/s Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Rs 24,49,408.33 26.10.2022, 13.06.2023 & 12.08.2023 4 M/s ABL-STS JV Rs 52,374.00 29.01.2024 CTE Intensive Examination of 5 M/s ABL-STS JV Rs 70,403.00 RPJ-BTI DB Project (PKG-02) 6 M/s ABL-STS JV Rs 3,300.00 7 M/s ABL-STS JV Rs 10,000.00 8 M/s ABL-STS JV Rs 4,10,000.00 9 M/s ABL-STS JV Rs 25,011.00 10 M/s KEC International Ltd. Rs 14,71,116.00 14.11.2022 CTE Intensive Examination of 11 M/s KEC International Ltd. Rs 2,50,000.00 30.08.2023 RPJ-BTI DB Project (PKG-03) 12 M/s KEC International Ltd. Rs 1,57,531.76 30.08.2023 14 M/s TTIPL Rs 1,72,79,089.00 06.03.2024 CTE Type inspection of doubling line work between Kulem (incl) at km 50.00 to Madgaon (Excl) Km 84.00 of Hosapete-Vasco- Da-Gama doubling project.. 15 PMC M/s Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd. Rs 5,09,586.00 04.01.2024 CTE Type Inspection of new line work from Jatdumri to 16 M/s MGCPL SIL (JV) Rs 1,00,000.00 04.01.2024 Daniawan (23.8 km) in Danapur Division of E.C.Rly. 17 M/s Vishnu Saran & Co. Rs 6,09,109.00 05.02.2024 CTE Type inspection of the work "Construction of New Control Building and office Building of Jhansi Division". 18 M/s Kanti Infra Pvt. Ltd. Rs 2,55,231.00 06.12.2023 CTE Type inspection of the work "Construction of Balance Bridges in Malasa- Bhimsen Section in connection with Doubling of Jhansi- Bhimsen Section". 19 EA:M/s ITL-KEC(JV) Rs 33,39,915/- Recovered in Oct2023& communicated to Vigilance in Oct2023. PIDPI Complaint case: Recovery from bill of main contractor M/s ITL-KEC(JV) executing the work of 3rd line between Guddur-Bitragunta (Package-1 of GDR-KCC 3rd line) due to failure in transportation of rails, sleepers & misc items which was executed through another SLT. 20 EA: M/s Triveni Construction Limited. Rs 63,37,131.00 Recovered in Sept 2023 & communicated to Vigilance in Dec2023. CTE Type Inspection: Execution of work towards construction of new coach periodic overhauling & rehabilitation workshop at Jhansi in NCR. 21 PMC:M/s AARVEE Associates Architect Engineer & Consultant Pvt Ltd. H1,79,569.17 Recovered since, Apr2023 to Feb2024 & communicated in March2024. CTE Type Inspection: Doubling of track between Palanpur and Bhildi (Package-V)

Vigilance Awareness Week:

In a move towards inculcating the true spirit of participative vigilance, the Central Vigilance Commission had issued instructions detailing a three- month campaign period (16th August, 2023 till 15th November, 2023). As per CVCs advice, in the 03-months long campaign, following preventive vigilance measures were taken up as focus areas by all the Ministries / Departments and Organizations: a. Awareness building about Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) Resolution, b. Capacity Building Programs, c. Identification and implementation of Systemic Improvement measures, d. Leveraging of IT for complaint disposal, e. Updation of Circulars / Guidelines / Manuals, f. Disposal of complaints received before 30.06.23.

At Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, following training programs were conducted as Capacity Building Exercise during the VAW 2023: - (i) A training program on "Stage Wise Integrity Risks in Public Procurement" by Mrs. Garima Lohani Bhagat, JS/Ministry of Finance, IRS, EX-CVO/ESIC was conducted on 20.09.2023. (ii) A training program on "Ethics & Governance" by Mrs. Garima Lohani Bhagat, JS/Ministry of Finance, IRS, EX-CVO/ESIC was conducted on 03.11.2023.

(iii) A training program on "Systems and Procedures of RVNL" by Shri Vikas Awasthi, Executive Director/Planning/Corporate Office/RVNL was conducted on 08.11.2023. (iv) A training program on "Cyber Hygiene and Security" by Dr. Aparajita Bhatt, Asst. Professor and Director, Centre for Cyber Laws, National Law University, Delhi was conducted on 13.10.2023.

(v) A training program on "Role of IO/PO in Conducting Enquiries" by Sh. Ghanshyam Bansal, Dean, Delhi Metro Rail Academy was conducted on 15.11.2023. (vi) 03 (three) days offline Training of Trainers Programme with domain area "training on Ethics and Governance" at Delhi Metro rail Academy (DMRA), Delhi from 03.10.2023 to 05.10.2023 (Ref. CVC letter No. 023/TRG/04 dated 25.09.2023). (vii) 02 (two) days Offline Training of Trainers Programme with domain area "training on Cyber Hygiene and Security" at National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Delhi from 10.10.2023 to 11.10.2023 (Ref. CVC letter No. 023/ TRG/04 dated 03.10.2023). Under Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, various activities were held at Corporate Office of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, New Delhi and also at some of the Project implementation Units of RVNL, as detailed below:

1. VAW-2023 was started with administration of Integrity Pledge by CMD RVNL on 30.10.2023 at 11:00 hrs. at Conference Hall/1st Floor of Corporate Office in which officials from Project implementation Units also connected through video link. After taking of Integrity Pledge, PIDPI awareness video and jingle, received from CVC was also run.

2. On 31.10.2023, a webinar was conducted on 31.10.2023 by RVNL Vigilance Department on PDPI awareness among officials of various categories of RVNL Corporate Office as well as of Project Implementation Units.

3. A Quiz competition was organized on 01.11.2023 during VAW-2023 at Corporate office of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, New Delhi for spreading vigilance awareness among officials/employees (Regular/Deputation/Contractual) of RVNL in which a good number of officials participated.

4. A "NukkadNatak" was also organized during Vigilance Awareness Week on 02.11.2023 at Corporate Office of RVNL, to sanitize the officials/ employees for increasing awareness regarding provisions of PIDPI resolution.

5. A Slogan competition was organized between 25.10.2023 to 01.11.2023 during VAW-2023 at Corporate office of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, New Delhi for spreading vigilance awareness among officials/employees (Regular/Deputation/ Contractual) of RVNL

6. Apart from above, various banners/posters were displayed on office notice-board as well as on the website of RVNL for spreading awareness towards PIDPI resolution.

7. A webinar was conducted on 31.10.2023 by RVNL Vigilance Department on PIDPI awareness among officials of various categories of RVNL Corporate Office as well as of Project Implementation Units.

8. Radio advertisement of PIDPI resolution during Vigilance Awareness Week (30.10.2023 to 05.11.2023) was done to increase awareness among general public and persons outside the organization also.

9. Jingle prepared and forwarded by CVC was played periodically at different meetings/video conferences and run on official social media groups for better sensitization and awareness.

10. A separate radio Jingle on PIDPI awareness was got prepared through PRO Department of RVNL and run in different social media and official WhatsApp groups. 11. A short Video on PIDPI awareness (in Hindi and English) as received forwarded through CVC, was also run during different meetings/video conferences and same was also uploaded on official YouTube channel of RVNL. 12. A complaint Management System has been developed by RVNL/Vigilance in co-ordination with IT Department of RVNL which is in advanced stage of trial and testing. The System will be launched very soon to facilitate online filing of complaint by Citizen through RVNL website along with better management and monitoring of Complaints by RVNL Vigilance Department.

Management Audit of Vigilance Unit (MAVU):

Management Audit of vigilance Unit (MAVU) of RVNL by team of three Director level officials from CVC was conducted for the first time in a successful manner between 27.06.2023 to 29.06.2023.

7. MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

T he Company secured a rating Excellent of " " by Department of Public Enterprises for the year 2022-

23 on the basis of the achievement of the committed targets fixed in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between RVNL and Ministry of Railways. This is the thirteenth consecutive year for which the Company has been rated as "Excellent". In 2023-24, the Company was also able to meet the targets for all financial, enterprise specific and other parameters set in the MoU for 2023-24. Company has achieved 94.72 km of New Line and Gauge Conversion against the target of 97 km & 571.32 km was achieved against target of 757 km of Doubling set in MoU 2023-24, the company is expected to achieve "Excellent" target for this year also.

7.1 Physical

In 2023-24, the Company Commissioned New Line - 70.19 Km, Gauge Conversion- 24.53 Km, Doubling- 571.32 (Total 666.04 Km.)

Highlight of the performance of Railway Infrastructures Commissioning was: -

a) 242.92 KM of Commssioning done in one month i.e. March 2024

b) Approx 100 KM of Commissioning in a single month.

7.2 Financial a) All time high- Bottom line

b) All time high- Top Line

7.3 T urnover in last 10 years

Financial Year Turnover (_ Crores) 1 2022-23 20,281.57 2 2021-22 19,381.71 3 2020-21 15,403.76 4 2019-20 14,530.58 5 2018-19 10,060.70 6 2017-18 7,556.56 7 2016-17 5,919.62 8 2015-16 4,541.30 9 2014-15 3,141.97 10 2013-14 2,492.37

8. PARTICULARS RELATING TO CONSERVATIONOFENERGY,TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO ETC.

8.1 C onservation of Energy and Technology Absorption

R VNL is conscious of the limited nature of conventional sources and the importance of using our energy resources wisely. The Company has been consistently laying emphasis on utilizing energy efficient equipment in its office premises and in various projects so as to minimally effect on the ecology and environment. Initiatives taken to create awareness about conservation of energy among employees have resulted in a steady reduction in energy consumption at Corporate Office. Various environment friendly technologies have been adopted in the Corporate Office building. Solar panels are installed at all Railway Stations and level crossings. LED lighting system also installed and wherever feasible, automatic censor based lightings are installed.

8.2 F oreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

T he Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows as compared to previous year is mentioned below:

(H in crore)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Import of Material 100.88 - Import of Capital Goods 85.46 Foreign Exchange on foreign travel of Companys officials 1.11 1.09 Business Promotion - 1.02 Purchase of tender 0.09 0.12 Bank Charges - 0.09 Total 187.54 2.32

9. RISK MANAGEMENT

R VNL has a formal Risk Management Policy approved by the Board of Directors. The Policy aims to review the exposure of RVNL to various risks and the mitigation measures to be taken periodically. It also strives to increase awareness among its employees and other stakeholders about possible risks and measures to control the same. The Company has a Risk Management Committee under the Chairmanship of Director (Projects) with all functional Directors as members and Executive Directors as special invitees.

During the quarterly review, the committee deliberated on the key challenges/critical area of potential risk to the company and the following challenges/risks were identified: a) Release of Funds from Himachal Pradesh Govt, Andhra Pradesh Government, Telangana & Maharashtra Government. b) Improving website of RVNL for dissemination of information. c) Protecting the website and related functions for Cyber Frauds.

d) Motivating the employees for new challenges e.g overseas projects. e) Increasing Social Media in presence of RVNL & the number of followers has been increased during 2023- 2024 Following initiatives have been taken based on the suggestions made by the Risk Management Committee to overcome the above challenges on pilot basis: a) The matter is being continuously pursued with senior officials of respective State Governments. During the FY, release of Rs 215.99 Cr. could be achieved. b) A new website of RVNL has been launched and also RVNL profile has been made on WIKIPEDIA. c) Cyber Crisis Management Plan ( CCMP) entails:

The Framework document for dealing with cyber-related incidents.

It has the details of persons to be contacted for a particular failure & a list of IT assets which could help with separation of infected infrastructure.

It describes the different types of Cyber crises, their possible targets & associated impacts, as well as the actions & responsibilities of stakeholders involved.

Cyber incident response coordination among Ministries/Departments of the Central Government, its agencies & critical information infrastructure organizations to deal with cyber crisis situations.

CCMP is periodically reviewed & Security audit is also conducted regularly.

10. C ORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

(CSR)

T he key philosophy of CSR, as enshrined in the is to meet the following broad objectives: a) Implementation in project/programme mode b) Focus on periphery of project areas of RVNL c) Thrust areas of education and healthcare d) Inclusive growth of society with emphasis on development of weaker sections of society and in the backward districts of the country.

The Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR) in line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and DPE Guidelines. The details with respects to composition, CSR Policy and CSR activities undertaken by the Company during F. Y. 2023-24 are placed as Annexure C to this report.

11. C OMPLIANCE OF PROVISIONS

COMPANIES ACT, 2013, SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 AND SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ISSUED BY ICSI

All the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, Secretarial Standards issued by ICSI and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 to the extent possible and applicable to the Company as well as all relevant notifications thereon issued by the Government of India, are being strictly complied with.

12. C OMPLIANCE OF DPE GUIDELINES AND

POLICIES

All the guidelines and policies including having financial implications issued by Department of Public Enterprises from time to time are duly complied with by the Company.

13. C OMPLIANCE OF THE PUBLIC

PROCUREMENT POLICY FOR MICRO AND SMALL ENTERPRISES (MSES) ORDER, 2012

T he Government of India has notified Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 with effect from 1st April, 2012. As per the mandate of the Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order 2012, every Central Ministries/PSUs is required to set an annual target of minimum 25% procurement of goods & services from MSE Sector. Out of 25% annual procurement, a sub-target of 4% & 3% should be from MSEs owned by SC/ST and Women entrepreneurs, respectively. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) has taken several steps for effective implementation of MSE policy. The benefits of waiver of cost of tender documents and deposit of earnest money, prescribed under the Policy, are incorporated in the tenders for stores procurement and obtaining services, etc. Mrs Anupam Ban, Director (Personnel) is working as Nodal Officer and Shri P.C Jaiswal, GGM/PP&D has been nominated as the Grievance Officer for seamless implementation of the MSE policy in RVNL. Contract details of these officers are uploaded on RVNL website.

Annual Procurement Plan for purchase from MSEs during the year 2023-24 was made available on RVNL website for information of MSEs and to help them participate in procurement of goods and services. In the year 2023-24, RVNL procured goods and services amounting to a total of H 46.33 crores. Out of this, the total value of goods and services purchased from MSEs (Including MSEs owned by SC/ST and Women entrepreneurs) was to the tune H 16.30 crores i.e. 35.18% of the total procurement. Thus, RVNL has fully complied with the Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012.

As desired, the expenditure incurred by RVNL on under mentioned head of accounts for the period from 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2024 is given below:

S. No. Particulars GL Code Total Expenditure MSME Expenditure % of MSE 1. Vehicle hiring 5206050004 5.69 1.57 27.51% 2. Photocopy Exp./Printing & stationary 5206110002/5206110003 2.95 0.75 25.33% 3. Outsourcing Staff 5206100005/5206120003 14.59 0.99 6.82% 4. Housekeeping /Security Service 5206170003/5206170004 10.04 10.04 100% 5. Office equipmen 1101010001 1.56 0.02 1.11% 6. Furniture and Fixtures 1101020001 1.91 0.09 4.47% 7. EDP Assets 1101030001 2.50 0.36 14.32%

14. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Implementation of an Integrated IT Solution for RVNL

R VNL is utilizing a number of IT initiatives in order automate the business processes of the organisation across employee services, office procedures, and project management and vendor billings. Among the latest systems implemented, below are noteworthy accomplishments: RVNL is embarking on adapting Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence technology making all our processes centralised, digitised and automated.

RVNL upgraded the data centre and shifted to

RailTel. With this now our systems are running on latest hardware.

RVNL, being a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, ensures that as per Information Technology Act, 2000, Your Company has always been at the forefront in the adoption of new technology solutions for the continual improvement in its business processes. With a vision to be a digitally empowered organization for operational excellence and stakeholder value creation, it has adopted several path-breaking technologies in its technology stack. Various IT projects that are in pipeline for implementation are Upgrading our SAP systems from ECC 6 to S4/ HANA, Implementing ISO 27001/2023 which is an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems etc.

15. DIRE CTORS RESPONSIBILITY

Pur suant to Section 134(5) of the Act, 2013, the Directors confirm that - a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit of the Company for that period; to c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis. e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. DIRE CTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL

PERSONNEL

R VNL being a Government Company, the appointment of directors on its Board are done by the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India from time to time. As on date of this report, the strength of the Board of the Company comprises of Nine (9) Directors, out of which five (5) are whole-time Directors (including Chairman and Managing Director), two (2) Government Nominee Director from Administrative Ministry i.e., Ministry of Railways (MoR) as (Part-time) (official) Directors and two (2) Independent Director. Position of five (5) Independent Directors (including one-womanIndependentDirector)isvacant.However, the composition of the Board of Directors was not in conformity with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI LODR Regulations and DPE Guidelines on Corporate Governance, due to absence of requisite number of Independent Directors including Woman Independent Director on its Board.

The Company has been requesting Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India to appoint requisite number of Independent Directors (including woman Independent Director) to ensure the compliance to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and DPE Guidelines on Corporate Governance. Except the appointment of Independent Directors (including woman Independent Director), the composition of the Board is in compliance with Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Th e following Directors held office during the year and till the date of this report-

S. No. Name & DIN of Directors Designation Date of Appointment Whole Time Directors/Functional Directors 1. Mr. Pradeep Gaur (DIN:07243986) Chairman and Managing Director from 01.09.2018 onwards 2. Mr. Vinay Singh (DIN:03324677) Director (Projects) From 01.08.2019 onwards 3. Mr. Rajesh Prasad (DIN:08585975) Director(Operations) From 03.03.2020 onwards 4. Mr. Sanjeeb Kumar (DIN:03383641) Director (Finance) & CFO from 06.05.2020 onwards 5. Mrs. Anupam Ban (DIN: 07797026) Director (Personnel) From 09.02.2023 onwards Government Nominee Directors/Part time Official Directors 6. Mr. Dhananjaya Singh (DIN: 08955500) Govt. Nominee Director From 11.11.2020 onwards 7. Mr. N.C. Karmali (DIN:09103211) Govt. Nominee Director From 20.05.2024 onwards *Independent Directors/ Part time non- Official Directors 8. Dr. M. V. Natesan (DIN: 09408491) Independent Director From 22.11.2021 onwards 9. Mr. Anupam Mallik (DIN: 09547797) Independent Director From 25.03.2022 onwards

*T he Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.

W oman Director & Independent Woman Director

In t erms of the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, a Company shall have at least one Woman Director on the Board of the Company. Further, as per SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, a Company shall have at least one Independent Women Director. Your Company had no Independent Woman Director on the Board of the Company since 18.09.2020. The Company has requested Ministry of Railways for appointment of Women Independent Directors in order to comply with the requirements under Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and Companies Act, 2013.

Appointment/Resignations of Key Managerial Personnels

T he Board of Directors of the Company has designated all the whole-time Directors, Company Secretary, Chief

Financial Officer (CFO) as the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company; and Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) and Director (Finance) have been designated as CEO and CFO, respectively.

Changes (Appointment/Cessation) in Key Management Personnels (KMP) during the year and till the date of this report is mentioned in Report on Corporate Governance.

Name Designation Date of change Reasons Mrs. Anupam Ban (DIN: 07797026) Director (Personnel) 27.09.2023 Change in Designation from Additional Director to Director Mr. A.K. Khandelwal (DIN: 10085277) Govt. Nominee Director 27.09.2023 Change in Designation from Additional Director to Director 01.11.2023 Cessation- Nomination withdrawn by appointing authority Mr. Vivek Kumar Gupta Govt. Nominee Director 12.12.2023 Appointment (DIN: 10423972) 05.02.2024 Resignation u/s 168 Mr. N.C. Karmali (DIN:09103211) Govt. Nominee Director 20.05.2024 Appointment

Annual evaluation by the Board of its own performance and that of its Committees and Individual Directors-

RVNL being a Government Company is exempted vide notification No. F.No.1/2/2014-CL. V dated 5.6.2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to comply with the provisions of Sec 134(3)(e) and Sec 134(3)(p) with respect to Annual evaluation by the Board of its own performance and that of its Committees and Individual Directors. Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide General Circular dated 5th June, 2015 has exempted Government Companies from the provisions of Section 178(2) which requires performance evaluation of every director by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. In case of RVNL, the performance evaluation of Directors is done by the Ministry of Railways as per their laid down procedure. Further, DPE, through our Administrative Ministry (MOR) has started the exercise of performance evaluation/ assessment of non-official (Independent) Directors on the Board of the Company.

Retir ement of Directors by Rotation

T he Companies Act, 2013 provides that the in respect of retirement of Directors by rotation will not be applicable to Independent Directors. In view of this, no Independent Director is considered to be retiring by rotation; however, all other directors are considered to be retiring by rotation. Accordingly, as per provisions of section 152 of Companies Act, 2013, one third among all other directors namely Shri Dhananjaya Singh, (DIN: 08955500), Govt. Nominee Director and Mrs. Anupam Ban (DIN: 07797026) Director (Personnel), being longest in office, are liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, offer himself/herself for re-appointment. The details of Director seeking re-appointment at the ensuing AGM are contained in the Notice convening the ensuing AGM of the Company.

Meetings of the Board of Directors and Other Committees of the Board and their Composition

Pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under, Ten (10) Board Meetings were held in the F.Y. 2023-24. The details of the Meetings are in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report. Your Company has Audit Committee, CSR Committee, and other Committees of the Board in place in compliance to Compliance Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations. The Composition and scope of the Committees are provided in the report of Corporate Governance, forming part of this report in Annexure-B. Further, there has been no instance where the Board of Directors have not accepted the recommendation of Audit Committee.

A Statement regarding Opinion of the Board with regard to Integrity, Expertise and Experience (including the Proficiency) of the Independent Directors appointed during the year

T he Independent Directors appointed on the Board the Company are eminent personalities drawn from fields like Science, Finance, management, industry etc. having wide experience. Upon induction on the Board of the Company, the Independent Directors are familiarized with profile of the Company, its business, industry scenario, operations, organizational structure, statutory & regulatory responsibilities through familiarization programme. During the Financial Year 2023-24, No Independent Director on the board of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has resigned from the post of Independent Director. However, the present two Independent Director has wide experience in his field and has contributed towards the growth of the Company. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Director fulfils the conditions specified in the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

However, the composition of the Board of Directors was not in conformity with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI LODR Regulations and DPE Guidelines on Corporate Governance, due to absence of requisite number of Independent Directors including Woman Independent Director on its Board. The Company has been requesting Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India to appoint requisite number of Independent Directors (including woman Independent Director) to ensure the compliance to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and DPE Guidelines on Corporate Governance. Except the appointment of Independent Directors (including woman Independent Director), the composition of the Board is in compliance with Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

17. AUDITORS

Statutory Auditor

T he Comptroller & Auditor General of India has appointed M/s V.K. Dhingra & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board would like to thank them for their valuable support and guidance during the audit of accounts under review.

Secr etarial Auditor

T he Board of Directors has appointed M/s Kumar Naresh Sinha & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary to conduct the Secretarial Audit for Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed and forms part of this Annual Report in Annexure E.

18. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year, neither the Statutory Auditor nor the Secretarial Auditor have reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees. of

19. C OMMENTS OF COMPTROLLER &

GENERAL (C&AG) OF INDIA

T he Comptroller & Auditor General of India undertaken supplementary audit on the accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 under Section 139(5) of the Companies Act, 2013. The comments of the C&AG on the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 are yet to be circulated.

20. DET AILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND

ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOINGCONCERNSTATUSANDCOMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE.

No Significant and Material Orders Passed Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the Going Concern Status and Companys Operations in Future during the year under Review

21. P ARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

RELATED DISCLOSURES

T he provisions of Section 134(3) (e) of the

Act, 2013 are not applicable to a Government Company. Similarly, Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 shall not apply to a Government Company. Consequently, there is no requirement of disclosure of the ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other such details, including the statement showing the names and other particulars of every employee of the Company, who, if employed throughout/part of the Financial Year, was in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the Rules.

22. MA TERIAL CHANGES AND

AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

T here are no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the Company which occurred between 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2024 and date of signing of this Report.

23. C OST RECORDS

T he provisions of section 148 of the Companies

2013 was not applicable during period under review.

24. DIFFERENCE IN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION

T here was no such instance of either settlement loan from Bank or Financial Institution during the year under review.

25. GENERAL

Y our Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is has required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these matters during the year under review:

Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act 2013.

Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

26. C ORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION

PROCESSINITIATEDUNDERTHEINSOLVENCY The AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

T he Company has no information to disclose under above.

27. F AILURE TO IMPLEMENT ANY CORPORATE

ACTION

T he Company has implemented all Corporate Actions successfully within prescribed timelines. Therefore, the Company has nothing to report.

28. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors also take this opportunity to gratefully acknowledge the co-operation, guidance, and support in effective management of companys affairs and resources provided by Government of India, in particular Ministry of Railways (MoR), Ministry of Finance, Department of Public Enterprises, various banks, Asian Development Bank, the Zonal Railways, IRFC and our equity partners in Joint Venture SPVs for their continued interest and support to the Company. Your Directors would like to express their thanks for the devotion, commitment and dedication of each and every employee of the Company due to which your Company could face the new challenges and opportunities and create a niche for itself as a major provider of rail infrastructure in the country. Your Directors also acknowledge the support and guidance received from officials of Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Statutory Auditors, and Secretarial Auditors for their suggestions. Last but not the least, the Directors would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude towards all their predecessors who have been associated with RVNL, for their valuable contribution to the growth and development of the Company in attainment of the Companys aim and goals in all the spheres.

For and on behalf of Board of Directors