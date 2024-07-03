iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,837.75
(-0.84%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

25,788.73

23,970.19

23,788.26

21,825.71

21,453.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25,788.73

23,970.19

23,788.26

21,825.71

21,453.16

Other Operating Income

155.41

393.41

344.99

345.93

260.88

Other Income

886.55

856.14

498.05

547.16

87.36

Total Income

26,830.69

25,219.74

24,631.3

22,718.8

21,801.4

Total Expenditure

18,397.56

18,023.07

17,944.97

16,537.24

15,873.1

PBIDT

8,433.13

7,196.67

6,686.33

6,181.56

5,928.3

Interest

130.71

108.3

130.17

138.92

33.08

PBDT

8,302.42

7,088.37

6,556.16

6,042.64

5,895.22

Depreciation

1,281.04

1,272.5

1,284.14

1,331.48

1,197.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1,119.46

581.25

858.2

506.34

341.25

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5,901.92

5,234.62

4,413.82

4,204.82

4,356.02

Minority Interest After NP

22.06

40.95

-7.3

13.17

26.19

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5,875.78

5,178.33

4,398.05

4,150.48

4,323.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-171.45

-270.31

-171.45

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5,875.78

5,349.78

4,668.36

4,321.93

4,323.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

24.5

21.58

18.3

17.3

18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

239.93

239.93

239.93

239.93

239.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.7

30.02

28.1

28.32

27.63

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

22.88

21.83

18.55

19.26

20.3

Sun Pharma.Inds.: Related NEWS

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:30 AM

Sun Pharma has bolstered its speciality pipeline with a partnership with Philogen to commercialise late-stage candidate Fibromun.

Read More
Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|01:45 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, according to a regulatory filing.

Read More
Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:57 AM

IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause which is manufactured by Mayne Pharma.

Read More
USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The warning letter detailed substantial violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.