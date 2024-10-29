iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd News Today

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:30 AM

Sun Pharma has bolstered its speciality pipeline with a partnership with Philogen to commercialise late-stage candidate Fibromun.

29 Oct 2024|10:30 AM
Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

26 Jul 2024|01:45 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, according to a regulatory filing.

26 Jul 2024|01:45 PM
Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

25 Jul 2024|11:57 AM

IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause which is manufactured by Mayne Pharma.

25 Jul 2024|11:57 AM
USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

4 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The warning letter detailed substantial violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility.

4 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

