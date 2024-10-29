iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Board Meeting

1,756.85
(-0.79%)
Jan 15, 2025

Sun Pharma.Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial Results for Q1 of FY 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 5 per share Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday January 31 2024 inter alia 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 2. To consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 February 9, 2024, is fixed as Record Date for Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. An interim dividend of Rs. 8.5/- per equity shares of Rs. 1/- each of the company for the FY 2023-24 is declared. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)

Sun Pharma.Inds.: Related News

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

29 Oct 2024

Sun Pharma has bolstered its speciality pipeline with a partnership with Philogen to commercialise late-stage candidate Fibromun.

Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

26 Jul 2024

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, according to a regulatory filing.

Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

25 Jul 2024

IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause which is manufactured by Mayne Pharma.

USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

4 Jul 2024

The warning letter detailed substantial violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility.

