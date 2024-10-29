Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial Results for Q1 of FY 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 5 per share Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024