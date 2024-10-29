|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|5
|500
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. May 22, 2024 Final dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share of Re. l/- (Rupee One only) each is recommended to the shareholders for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Final dividend, once approved by the shareholders, shall be to be paid within the prescribed timeline under the Companies Act, 2013.
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|8.5
|850
|Interim
|Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) was held today i.e. January 31, 2024 which commenced at 10:20 a.m. and ended at 1:55 p.m., IST. The Board has, inter-alia, approved the following: Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 An interim dividend of Rs. 8.5/- (Rupees Eight and fifty paisa only) per equity share of Re. l/- (Rupee one only) each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 is declared. As intimated on January 15, 2024, the Record Date for entitlement of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 is February 09, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before February 23, 2024.
Sun Pharma has bolstered its speciality pipeline with a partnership with Philogen to commercialise late-stage candidate Fibromun.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, according to a regulatory filing.
IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause which is manufactured by Mayne Pharma.
The warning letter detailed substantial violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility.
