Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) was held today i.e. January 31, 2024 which commenced at 10:20 a.m. and ended at 1:55 p.m., IST. The Board has, inter-alia, approved the following: Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 An interim dividend of Rs. 8.5/- (Rupees Eight and fifty paisa only) per equity share of Re. l/- (Rupee one only) each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 is declared. As intimated on January 15, 2024, the Record Date for entitlement of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 is February 09, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before February 23, 2024.