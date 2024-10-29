iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Dividend

1,763.3
(0.37%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Sun Pharma.Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 May 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 20245500Final
Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. May 22, 2024 Final dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share of Re. l/- (Rupee One only) each is recommended to the shareholders for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Final dividend, once approved by the shareholders, shall be to be paid within the prescribed timeline under the Companies Act, 2013.
Dividend31 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20248.5850Interim
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) was held today i.e. January 31, 2024 which commenced at 10:20 a.m. and ended at 1:55 p.m., IST. The Board has, inter-alia, approved the following: Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 An interim dividend of Rs. 8.5/- (Rupees Eight and fifty paisa only) per equity share of Re. l/- (Rupee one only) each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 is declared. As intimated on January 15, 2024, the Record Date for entitlement of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 is February 09, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before February 23, 2024.

Sun Pharma.Inds.: Related News

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:30 AM

Sun Pharma has bolstered its speciality pipeline with a partnership with Philogen to commercialise late-stage candidate Fibromun.

Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

26 Jul 2024|01:45 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, according to a regulatory filing.

Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

25 Jul 2024|11:57 AM

IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause which is manufactured by Mayne Pharma.

USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

4 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The warning letter detailed substantial violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility.

