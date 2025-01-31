Sun Pharma Q3 Profit Jumps 19% YoY, Declares ₹10.50 Dividend

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd recorded net profit at ₹3,033 crore for Q3 FY25, representing an 18.6% yoy growth compared with ₹2,557.6 crore registered in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations grew 10.5% yoy to ₹13,675.4 crore, compared with ₹12,381 crore registered for the same period in Q3 FY24, boosted by high growth rates across key markets. EBITDA rose 25% YoY to ₹4,192.2 crore. EBITDA margin improved at 30.7% versus 27.1% a year ago and reflects better cost efficiencies and improvements in profitability.
Gross sales for the quarter were ₹13,436.9 crore. Growth was recorded across all business segments:
Investments in R&D were at ₹845 crore. The figure stood higher than the Q3 FY24 of ₹824.5 crore, with the company investing in innovative products. Adjusted net profit excluding exceptional items went up by 24.1% YoY at ₹3,219.6 crores, with strong operational performance and cost management.
An interim dividend of ₹10.50 on the face value per share for FY25 has been declared. The following dates are declared for this purpose:
Chairman & Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi observed that:
This results in steady revenue growth, margin expansion, and contributions from the global specialty business. So far, Sun Pharma has managed to stay on the growth path to sustained long-term growth and pharmaceutical market leadership.
