|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
55.03%
55.09%
55.13%
56.91%
56.93%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
31.07%
31.14%
31.49%
29.5%
29.06%
Non-Institutions
13.8%
13.68%
13.31%
13.5%
13.95%
Total Non-Promoter
44.88%
44.82%
44.81%
43%
43.01%
Custodian
0.08%
0.08%
0.04%
0.07%
0.05%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
