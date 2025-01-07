Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
266.73
182.22
121.21
83.75
yoy growth (%)
46.37
50.33
44.72
27.62
Raw materials
0
-97.63
-62.29
0
As % of sales
0
53.58
51.38
0
Employee costs
-31.78
-24.17
-19.54
-15.95
As % of sales
11.91
13.26
16.12
19.04
Other costs
-194.9
-15.8
-11.2
-51.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.07
8.67
9.24
60.93
Operating profit
40.04
44.61
28.17
16.76
OPM
15.01
24.48
23.24
20.01
Depreciation
-6.57
-5.41
-4.41
-3.21
Interest expense
-0.35
-0.3
-0.44
-1.07
Other income
6.44
5.13
0.23
1.12
Profit before tax
39.56
44.02
23.54
13.59
Taxes
-11.33
-11.14
-6.86
-4.76
Tax rate
-28.65
-25.3
-29.15
-35.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.22
32.88
16.67
8.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.22
32.88
16.67
8.83
yoy growth (%)
-14.16
97.16
88.86
1,342.97
NPM
10.58
18.04
13.75
10.54
