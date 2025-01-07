iifl-logo-icon 1
Affle India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,734.05
(1.46%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

266.73

182.22

121.21

83.75

yoy growth (%)

46.37

50.33

44.72

27.62

Raw materials

0

-97.63

-62.29

0

As % of sales

0

53.58

51.38

0

Employee costs

-31.78

-24.17

-19.54

-15.95

As % of sales

11.91

13.26

16.12

19.04

Other costs

-194.9

-15.8

-11.2

-51.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.07

8.67

9.24

60.93

Operating profit

40.04

44.61

28.17

16.76

OPM

15.01

24.48

23.24

20.01

Depreciation

-6.57

-5.41

-4.41

-3.21

Interest expense

-0.35

-0.3

-0.44

-1.07

Other income

6.44

5.13

0.23

1.12

Profit before tax

39.56

44.02

23.54

13.59

Taxes

-11.33

-11.14

-6.86

-4.76

Tax rate

-28.65

-25.3

-29.15

-35.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.22

32.88

16.67

8.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.22

32.88

16.67

8.83

yoy growth (%)

-14.16

97.16

88.86

1,342.97

NPM

10.58

18.04

13.75

10.54

