Affle India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.03
18.55
26.65
25.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,714.1
890.53
817.11
167.69
Net Worth
1,731.13
909.08
843.76
193.19
Minority Interest
Debt
3.21
0.66
0
1.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.59
6.7
6.7
4.86
Total Liabilities
1,741.93
916.44
850.46
199.35
Fixed Assets
34.41
30.64
30.97
33.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
698.34
284.81
351.17
103.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.99
3.64
3.03
2.5
Networking Capital
344.9
114.29
-19.55
25.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
165.12
98.41
87.45
69.5
Debtor Days
95.1
Other Current Assets
470.05
208.54
63.43
61.95
Sundry Creditors
-258.48
-173.87
-149.35
-72.7
Creditor Days
99.48
Other Current Liabilities
-31.79
-18.79
-21.08
-33.23
Cash
659.28
483.05
484.84
34.3
Total Assets
1,741.92
916.43
850.46
199.34
