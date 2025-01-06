iifl-logo-icon 1
Affle India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,709.05
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025

Affle India FINANCIALS

Affle India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

39.56

44.02

23.54

13.59

Depreciation

-6.57

-5.41

-4.41

-3.21

Tax paid

-11.33

-11.14

-6.86

-4.76

Working capital

-36.99

81.84

-6.23

3.29

Other operating items

Operating

-15.33

109.31

6.03

8.9

Capital expenditure

3.06

8.69

12.87

3.81

Free cash flow

-12.27

118

18.9

12.71

Equity raised

279

129.84

11.18

-6.21

Investing

59.53

30.15

13.82

0.01

Financing

3.58

2.28

0

-7.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

329.83

280.27

43.9

-0.52

