Affle India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
39.56
44.02
23.54
13.59
Depreciation
-6.57
-5.41
-4.41
-3.21
Tax paid
-11.33
-11.14
-6.86
-4.76
Working capital
-36.99
81.84
-6.23
3.29
Other operating items
Operating
-15.33
109.31
6.03
8.9
Capital expenditure
3.06
8.69
12.87
3.81
Free cash flow
-12.27
118
18.9
12.71
Equity raised
279
129.84
11.18
-6.21
Investing
59.53
30.15
13.82
0.01
Financing
3.58
2.28
0
-7.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
329.83
280.27
43.9
-0.52
