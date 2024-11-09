Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Affle (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended September 30 2024. Please refer to the letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Change in Directors

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Affle (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Affle (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e. on May 24, 2024, which commenced at 3:40 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5:20 p.m. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024