Affle India Ltd Board Meeting

1,626.05
(1.54%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:29:54 AM

Affle India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Affle (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended September 30 2024. Please refer to the letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Change in Directors
Board Meeting3 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Affle (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Affle (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e. on May 24, 2024, which commenced at 3:40 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5:20 p.m. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Affle (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), please find attached the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. With reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a copy of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023 alongwith Limited Review Reports thereon by Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

