Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company shall be held on November 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM Corrigendum to EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.11.2023) Outcome of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Friday, November 17, 2023 Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/11/2023) Further to our letter dated November 17, 2023 and as per email received from BSE advising us to submit revised announcement mentioning the conclusion time of the EGM , Please find enclosed the revised proceedings of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023)