|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|26 Oct 2023
|17 Nov 2023
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company shall be held on November 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM Corrigendum to EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.11.2023) Outcome of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Friday, November 17, 2023 Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/11/2023) Further to our letter dated November 17, 2023 and as per email received from BSE advising us to submit revised announcement mentioning the conclusion time of the EGM , Please find enclosed the revised proceedings of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.